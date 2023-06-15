Village Brewing 34 West Main Street


Starters

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

garlic breadcrumbs

Oven Roasted Wings (8)

$15.00

bourbon bbq/buffalo/garlic parmesan/sweet chili/naked

Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos

$16.00

yellowfin tuna, avocado, wasabi cucumber aioli

Village Nachos

$14.00

tortilla chips, blonde ale cheese, cheddar, jalapeno, sour cream, pico de gallo

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

parmesan, house kettle chips

General Tso's Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

crispy cauliflower, general tso's glaze, sesame seeds, julienned carrot

Village Quesadilla

$14.00

guacamole, cheddar, side of black bean salad and pico de gallo

Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$11.00

handcut and breaded mozzarella, house marinara

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

blonde ale cheese sauce, honey mustard

Bucket of Wings

$30.00

18 Wings

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$24.00

seasonal greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch

Strawberry Fields

$16.00

strawberries, feta, baby spinach, white balsamic

Classic Caesar

$15.00

romaine, pretzel croutons, parmesan

Village Simple

$12.00

spring greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house vinaigrette

Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

linguini, roasted garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

8oz. certified black angus flat iron, chimichurri, truffle parmesan fries

Pan Roasted Salmon

$30.00

ginger pineapple chutney, golden raisins, brown rice, scallions

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

bourbon bbq, cornbread, coleslaw

Fish and Chips

$24.00

ale battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, tartar sauce

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$19.00Out of stock

house smoked pork shoulder, bourbon bbq, coleslaw

Smoked Corned Beef Reuben

$19.00

barrel aged sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

$18.00

ale battered cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, smoked chili aioli, lime

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

garlic aioli, coleslaw, half sour pickle

Bacon Blue Burger

$21.00

8oz. tri-blend, bacon, red onion jam, blue cheese, crispy onions

The Village Burger

$19.00

8oz tri-blend, garlic aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, half sour pickle

Village Cheesesteak

$19.00

peppers and onions, blonde ale cheese sauce

Black Bean Burger

$19.00

avocado, chipotle aioli, pickled red oinion

Plain Burger

$18.00

Burger Slider Special

$19.00

Burger and Beer Special

$20.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Simple Salad

$6.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sweets and Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

strawberry coulis, graham cracker crust

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$10.00

chocolate hazelnut core, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge

Root Beer Float

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, root beer soda, nutmeg

Kids

Kids Milkshake

$6.00

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate, Fresh Whipped Cream

Burger Buddies

$8.00

Two Mini Beef Burgers with American Cheese with Kettle Chips

Kids Chicken Quesadillas

$8.00

Flour Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar Cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Pasta Bowl

$8.00

Pasta with choice of red sauce or butten with parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fried Chicken Strips over French Fries