Village Brewing 34 West Main Street
Starters
Mac & Cheese Skillet
garlic breadcrumbs
Oven Roasted Wings (8)
bourbon bbq/buffalo/garlic parmesan/sweet chili/naked
Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos
yellowfin tuna, avocado, wasabi cucumber aioli
Village Nachos
tortilla chips, blonde ale cheese, cheddar, jalapeno, sour cream, pico de gallo
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
parmesan, house kettle chips
General Tso's Fried Cauliflower
crispy cauliflower, general tso's glaze, sesame seeds, julienned carrot
Village Quesadilla
guacamole, cheddar, side of black bean salad and pico de gallo
Mozzarella Sticks (3)
handcut and breaded mozzarella, house marinara
Pretzel Bites
blonde ale cheese sauce, honey mustard
Bucket of Wings
18 Wings
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salad
seasonal greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch
Strawberry Fields
strawberries, feta, baby spinach, white balsamic
Classic Caesar
romaine, pretzel croutons, parmesan
Village Simple
spring greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house vinaigrette
Entrees
Shrimp Scampi
linguini, roasted garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce
Flat Iron Steak
8oz. certified black angus flat iron, chimichurri, truffle parmesan fries
Pan Roasted Salmon
ginger pineapple chutney, golden raisins, brown rice, scallions
Baby Back Ribs
bourbon bbq, cornbread, coleslaw
Fish and Chips
ale battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, tartar sauce
Handhelds
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)
house smoked pork shoulder, bourbon bbq, coleslaw
Smoked Corned Beef Reuben
barrel aged sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye
Baja Fish Tacos (2)
ale battered cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, smoked chili aioli, lime
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
garlic aioli, coleslaw, half sour pickle
Bacon Blue Burger
8oz. tri-blend, bacon, red onion jam, blue cheese, crispy onions
The Village Burger
8oz tri-blend, garlic aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, half sour pickle
Village Cheesesteak
peppers and onions, blonde ale cheese sauce
Black Bean Burger
avocado, chipotle aioli, pickled red oinion
Plain Burger
Burger Slider Special
Burger and Beer Special
Sides
Sweets and Desserts
Kids
Kids Milkshake
Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate, Fresh Whipped Cream
Burger Buddies
Two Mini Beef Burgers with American Cheese with Kettle Chips
Kids Chicken Quesadillas
Flour Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar Cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Pasta Bowl
Pasta with choice of red sauce or butten with parmesan
Chicken Fingers
Fried Chicken Strips over French Fries