Village Casino 1 Lakeside Drive
Food
Starters
- Jumbo Pretzel
A jumbo soft pretzel served with beer cheese$14.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Prepared with Spinach and artichokesin a blend of tasty cheeses. Served with tortilla chips$13.49
- Chicken Wing Dip
Tender chicken blended with a spicy buffalo cheese dip$13.49
- Zucchinni Fries
Deep fried zucchinni fries served with ranch dressing$10.49
- Cauliflower Wings
Crispy buffalo style "wings" Served with blue Cheese$12.99
- Pizza Logs
Mozzarella, pepperoni and seasonings wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with marinar$12.99
- Pickle Chips
Dill pickles sliced, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch$13.49
- Cheese Curds
Cheese curds breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce$13.99
- Bruschetta
A baquette toasted and topped with bruschetta and parmesan cheese$13.49
- Pulled Pork Nachos
Our house smoked pork placed over tortilla chips and topped with barbecue sauce, beer cheese, and jalapenos$19.49
Salads
- Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens and iceburg lettuce with grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese and red onions
- Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, and cucumbers on a bed of iceburg lettuce. Topped with crispy fried onions and Barbecue ranch dressing
- Chicken Soulvaki Salad
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
- Apple Pecan Salad
Mixed greens topped with apples, candied pecans, bacon, craisinsand crumbled blue cheese. Topped with apple cider vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad
Handhelds
- Pretzel Melt
Turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese topped with honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel roll$16.49
- Beef on weck
Roasted USDA beef sliced thin and piled high on a kummelwick roll. Served with au jus and horseradish$17.49
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise on a grilled foccacia roll$17.99
- Chicken Spinach Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan and mozzarella cheese grilled golden brown$16.49
- Greek Chicken wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and greek dressing in a flour tortilla$15.49
- Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla$16.49
- Buffalo Quesadilla
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce$17.49
- Fish Sandwich
Beer battered haddock topped with lettuce, tomato and served on hoagie roll with tartar sauce$17.49
- Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese grilled hot with thousand island dressing on marble rye. Or substitute turkey.$16.49
- Chipotle Turkey Panini
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and chipotle mayonnaise. Grilled golden brown$16.49
- Buffalo Wing Wrap
A flour tortilla filled with chicken fingers, medium wing sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce and ranch dressing$16.49
- Chicken Quesadilla
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken$16.49
- Vegetable Quesadilla
A crispy tortilla topped with green peppers, mushrooms,onions, and tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese$15.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche roll. Or make it buffalo style$15.99
- French Dip
Slow cooked roast beef topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll$17.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pork topped with barbecue sauce.$16.49
Burgers
- Cheeseburger
A burger topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$15.99
- Steakhouse Burger
A burger topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$17.99
- Chicken Club
Grilled chicken and bacon topped with a honey bourbon barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$17.99
- Pretzel Pub Burger
A burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and mayo. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of beer cheese$18.99
- California Burger
Deep fried avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili aioli$17.99
Wings
Entree
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with shrimp, bang bang sauce, corn and black bean salsa, and shredded cabbage. Topped with mexi ranch dressing and served with tortilla chips and guacamole$21.49
- Haddock Fishfry
Beer battered fish served with coleslaw, french fries, and tarter sauce
- Broiled Haddock
Haddock Broiled with your choice of lemon pepper or cajun seasoning. Served with coleslaw, french fries, and tartar sauce
- Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp fried golden brown. Served with french fries and cocktail sauce$16.49
- Alehouse Mac- n-Cheese
Pasta with our signature beer cheese , and topped with our pulled pork, BBQ, and onion straws$20.99
- Grilled Salmon
Grilled with seasonings or boubon glazed served with two side$24.99
- Caprese Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with bruschetta and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with a balsalmic glaze$19.99
Dessert
Gluten Free
- GF Chicken Wing Dip$13.49
- GF Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.49
- GF Apple Pecan Salad$12.00+
- GF Strawberry Salad$13.49+
- GF Chicken club$17.99
- GF Chicken Spinach Panini$16.49
- GF French Dip$17.99
- GF BLT$15.99
- GF Chicken Tenders$15.99
- GF Small Wings$14.99
- GF Medium Wings$20.99
- GF Large Wings$27.99
- GF Party Wings$31.99
- GF Cheeseburger$15.99
- GF Steakhouse$17.99
- GF Broiled Haddock$20.00
- GF Salmon$24.99
- GF Chicken Caprese$19.99
- GF Sides
Kids Menu
Extra
Sides
Drink
N/A Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Titos$7.00
- Deep Eddys$7.00
- Raspberry$6.00
- Strawberry$6.00
- Vanilla$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Orange$6.00
- Citrus$6.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Blueberry$6.00
- Whipped$6.00
- Grape$6.00
- Cherry$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Tanqueray 10$9.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Malibu Coconut$7.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Dragonberry$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Malibu Watermelon$7.00
- Meyers$7.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- hornitos$7.00
- Teremana$7.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Tres Agave$7.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jack fire$7.00
- Black Velvet$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Crown$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Well Scotch$5.00
- Glen Livet$9.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Bulliet$9.00
- Jim Beam Apple$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Red Stag$7.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Banana Schnapps$6.00
- Blueberry Schnapps$6.00
- Blue Curaco$6.00
- Brandy$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.00
- Carolyns$6.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Hazelnut$6.00
- Gold Schlagger$6.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Island Blue$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Razzmatazz$6.00
- Rumple Minz$6.00
- Sambuca$6.00
- Sloe Gin$6.00
- Sour Apple$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Watermelon$6.00
Beer
- Blueberry$7.00
- Blue moon$7.00
- Blue Light$5.00
- Hayburner$8.00
- Kona Big Wave$7.00
- mich ultra$5.00
- S. T. IPA$8.00
- S.T. JUiCE JOLT$8.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- ST RASPBERRY SHINE$8.00
- MANGO$7.00
- RUBY RED KOLSCH$5.00
- PT Blueberry$24.00
- PT Blue Moon$24.00
- PT Blue Light$18.00
- PT Hayburner$24.00
- PT Kona$24.00
- PT Mich Ultra$18.00
- PT ST IPA$24.00
- PT Juice Jolt$24.00
- PT Yuengling$18.00
- PT Rasp Shine$24.00
- PT Mango$22.00
- PT Ruby Red Kolsch$22.00
- Bud NA$5.00
- Heineken$6.50
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Guiness$6.50
- Leinkuegal Summer Shandy$6.50
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Bud$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Busch Light$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Labatt Blue$5.00
- Blue Light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- ST 8 Days$6.50
- 1911 BC Cider$5.50
- White Claw Raspberry$5.50
- White Claw Lime$5.50
- Nutrl Black Cherry$5.50
- Nutrl Watermelon$5.50
- Nutrl Orange$5.50
- Nutrl Pineapple$5.50
- Hamburg$6.50
- Fiddlehead$6.00
Wine
Cocktails
- Baybreeze$7.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Cosmopoliton$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$15.00
- Martini$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Seabreeze$7.00
- Sex on the beach$7.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$7.00
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$8.00