Village Green Pizza Restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizer
SMALL SALADS
LARGE SALADS
SANDWICHES
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast, ham, cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast on a roll with Lettuce and tomato
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cajun chicken on a roll with Lettuce and tomato
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
on a roll with lettuce and tomato
- Tuna melt Sandwich$14.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
- Hamburger melt Sandwich$14.00
With Sauteed onions and bacon
- BLT Sandwich$10.00
Side orders
Reubens
Gyros
Club Sandwich
Wraps
BURGERS
- Hamburger$13.00
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Roasted Pepper Cheeseburger$14.00
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Mushroom Cheeseburger$14.00
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Hamburger melt Sandwich$14.00
With Sauteed onions and bacon
FRIED SEAFOOD
- Fish and Chips$19.00Out of stock
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Chicken Tender$17.00
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Shrimp and Scallops$23.00
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Friend Calamari$17.00
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Scallops$22.00
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Jumbo Shrimp(9)$20.00
served with coleslaw and french fries
- Fried Seafood platter$28.00
Fish, shrimp and scallops, coleslaw and french fries
Dinners
- Pasta with Sauce$14.00
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
- Chicken Francaise$22.00
- Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo$22.00
- Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
- Chicken Parmesan$22.00
- Veal Parmesan$24.00
- Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
- Baked Ziti$16.00
- Sausage, Meatball, and Peppers Parmesan$20.00
- Eggplant, Meatball, and Peppers$19.00
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.00
- Chicken Piccata$22.00
- Lasagna$19.00
- Baked Stuff Shells$16.00
- Baked Ravioli$16.00
- spinach pie$14.00
- RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$24.00
- Orecchiette e Salsiccia$24.00
- Cacciucco$36.00
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
KIDS MENU
SPECIALS
Pizzas/Calzones/Grinders
SMALL GRINDERS
- SMALL grilled chicken Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Veggie Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Meatball and eggplant Grinder$10.00
- SMALL salami Grinder$10.00
- SMALL ham Grinder$10.00
- SMALL genoa salami Grinder$10.00
- SMALL italian Grinder$10.00
- SMALL BLT Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Turkey & Ham Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Pastrami Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Turkey Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Roast Beef Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Tuna Salad Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Seafood Salad Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Cheeseburger Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Fresh Cod Fish Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Meatball Parmesan Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Sausage Parmesan Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Meatball and sausage Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Eggplant Parmesan Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Veal Parmesan Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Chicken Parmesan Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Chicken Cutlet Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Cheesesteak Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Steak Bomb Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Chicken Bomb Grinder$10.00
- SMALL Pepper and Egg$10.00
LARGE GRINDERS
- LARGE grilled chicken Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Veggie Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Meatball and eggplant Grinder$13.00
- LARGE salami Grinder$13.00
- LARGE ham Grinder$13.00
- LARGE genoa salami Grinder$13.00
- LARGE italian Grinder$13.00
- LARGE BLT Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Turkey & Ham Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Pastrami Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Turkey Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Roast Beef Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Tuna Salad Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Seafood Salad Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Cheeseburger Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Fresh Cod Fish Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Meatball Parmesan Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Sausage Parmesan Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Meatball and sausage Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Eggplant Parmesan Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Veal Parmesan Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Chicken Parmesan Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Chicken Cutlet Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Cheesesteak Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Steak Bomb Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Chicken Bomb Grinder$13.00
- LARGE Pepper and Egg Grinder$13.00
SPECIALTY PIZZA
- SMALL STEAK BOMB PIZZA$17.00
WHITE,SAUTEED ONIONS,MUSHROOMS,PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA
- SMALL ALOHA PIZZA$15.00
- SMALL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$16.00
- SMALL BROCOLI RABE PIZZA$15.00
- SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$16.00
- SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$17.00
- SMALL CLAM PIZZA$17.00
WHITE,GARLIC,CLAMS, MOZZARELLA
- SMALL GREEK PIZZA$16.00
FETA, TOMATO,KALAMATA OLIVES,
- SMALL HAWAIIAN PIZZA$16.00
HAM PINEAPPLE CHEESE
- SMALL MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.00
- SMALL MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$17.00
PEPPERONI,HAMBURGER,BACON,SAUSAGE
- SMALL STUFFED PIZZA$16.00
HAM, PEPPERONI,GENOA,GRILLED ONIONS,RSTD PEPPERS CHEESE
- SMALL TACO PIZZA$16.00
SALSA,HAMBURGER,TACO SEASONING,LETTUCE,TOMATO,SOUR CREAM SIDE
- SMALL TONYS PIZZA$17.00
SPINACH, FETA, SAUSAGE
- SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA$16.00
PEPPERS ,ONION,MUSHROOM,BROCOOLI
- SMALL VILLAGE SPECIAL PIZZA$16.00
PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,ONIONS,PEPPERS,MUSHROOMS,HAMBURGER
- MEDIUM ALOHA PIZZA$20.00
- MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$20.00
- MEDIUM BROCCOLI RABE PIZZA$20.00
- MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$20.00
- MEDIUM CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$20.00
- MEDIUM CLAM PIZZA$19.00
WHITE,GARLIC,CLAMS, MOZZARELLA
- MEDIUM GREEK PIZZA$20.00
FETA, TOMATO,KALAMATA OLIVES,
- MEDIUM HAWAIIAN PIZZA$20.00