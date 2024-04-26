Village Inn Burgers & Teriyaki 23636 Witte Rd SE
Burgers
- Small Hamburger$4.49
Single 2oz patty with ketchup, Mayo, Pickles & Lettuce
- Small Cheese$4.99
Single 2oz patty with ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce & American Cheese
- Small Double Cheese$6.59
Double 2oz patties with ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce & American Cheese
- Big Hamburger$6.99+
Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions
- Big Cheese$6.99+
Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & American Cheese
- Bacon Cheese$8.49+
Bacon, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & American Cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.99+
Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese
- Fish Burger$8.29+
Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
- Bacon Sourdough Burger$9.49+
Bacon, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Swiss Cheese
- Teriyaki Burger$8.49+
Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
- Spicy Teriyaki Burger$8.99+
Spicy Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
- Chicken Patty Burger$7.49+
Crispy Chicken Patty, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
- Chicken Breast Burger$8.99+
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
- Garden Burger$7.99+
Veggie Patty, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & American Cheese
- Grilled Onion Burger$7.99+
Mayo, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese
- Ranch Basket$8.99
Small Double Cheeseburger & Small Fries
- Bounty Basket$9.99+
Big Cheeseburger & Large Fries
- Combo 1$10.99
Small Double Cheeseburger, Small Fries & Small Fountain Soda
- Combo 2$11.99+
Big Cheeseburger, Large Fries & Medium Fountain Soda
- Single Patty$1.99+
Single beef patty
Philly Cheesesteak
Seafood
- Fish & Chips$11.99+
Panko breaded. Includes tartar sauce, fry sauce & lemons. Double order includes coleslaw.
- Halibut & Chips$16.00+
Beer battered. Includes tartar sauce, fry sauce & lemons. Double order includes coleslaw.
- Prawns & Chips$12.99+
Includes tartar sauce, fry sauce, cocktail sauce & lemons. Double order includes coleslaw.
- Clam Strips & Chips$12.99+
Includes tartar sauce, fry sauce, cocktail sauce & lemons. Double order includes coleslaw.
- Shrimp Basket$11.99+
Butterfly shrimp. Includes tartar sauce, fry sauce, cocktail sauce & lemons. Double order includes coleslaw.
Teriyaki
- Chicken Teriyaki$12.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$13.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Chicken Breast Teriyaki$14.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Spicy Chicken Breast Teriyaki$15.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Beef Teriyaki$16.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Spicy Beef Teriyaki$17.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Pork Teriyaki$15.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Spicy Pork Teriyaki$16.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
- Chicken Katsu$15.99+
Served with Steamed Rice, Fresh Green Salad & Macaroni Salad
Teriyaki Combo
Chinese
Chinese Combo
Fried Rice
Yakisoba
- Chicken Yakisoba$14.99+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
- Chicken Breast Yakisoba$16.49+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
- Beef Yakisoba$16.99+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
- Pork Yakisoba$16.99+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
- Shrimp Yakisoba$17.99+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
- Vegetable Yakisoba$13.99+
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions & broccoli. Served with steamed rice.
Chicken Basket
Salad
- Chicken Breast Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, bacon, tomatoes & shredded cheese with your choice of house or ranch dressing on the side.
- Chicken Strip Salad$9.99
Fried chicken strips, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, bacon, tomatoes & shredded cheese with your choice of house or ranch dressing on the side.
Kids Meal
Sides
- French Fries$2.99+
Crinkle cut fries. Includes 1 fry sauce
- Seasoned Fries$5.49
Includes 1 fry sauce
- Onion Rings$5.49
Includes 1 fry sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$5.49
Includes 1 ranch
- Fried Zucchini$6.49
Includes 1 ranch
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99+
Includes 1 marinara sauce
- Corn Dog$3.49
- Grilled Chese$4.49
- Egg Rolls$5.49+
Includes sweet & sour packets
- Gyoza$7.49
Includes 1 gyoza sauce
- Steamed Rice$4.49
Side order of steamed rice
- Green Salad$4.99
Side order of green salad
- Macaroni Salad$4.99
Side order of macaroni salad
- Coleslaw$1.99
4oz cup of coleslaw
- Pup Patty$1.99+
Single beef patty
Extra Sauce
- Extra BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Extra Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Extra Fry Sauce$0.50
- Extra General Tso's Sauce$0.50
- Extra Orange Sauce$0.50
- Extra Gyoza Sauce$0.50
- Extra Chili Sauce$0.50
- Extra Hot Sauce$0.50
- Extra Katsu Sauce$0.50
- Extra Ketchup
- Extra Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Extra Mayo
- Extra Mustard
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.50
- Extra Soy Sauce
- Extra S&S Sauce
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Extra Tartar Sauce$0.50