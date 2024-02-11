Village Pizza Copperas Cove
Daily Specials
Pizza n Wing Combos
Pasta Combo Deals
14" Medium Cheese Pizza
Pizza
Personal 8"
- 8" Cheese$6.80
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
- 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with an olive oil base topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
- 8" Meat Lovers$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 8" Works$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 8" Veggie$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 8" Village$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 8" Spicy Italian$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 8" Philly Steak$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 8" Hawaiin$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 8" Greek$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 8" Italian Ham$7.35
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
- 8" Margarita$7.35
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Medium 14"
- 14" Cheese$12.50
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.54
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
- 14" Meat Lovers$17.37
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 14" Works$17.37
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 14" Veggie$16.54
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 14" Village$17.37
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 14" Spicy Italian$17.37
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 14" Philly Steak$17.37
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 14" Hawaiin$16.26
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 14" Greek$17.64
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 14" Italian Ham$16.54
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
- 14" Margarita$19.95
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Large 16"
- 16" Cheese$14.50
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.74
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
- 16" Meat Lovers$19.57
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 16" Works$19.57
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 16" Veggie$18.74
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 16" Village$19.57
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 16" Spicy Italian$19.57
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 16" Philly Steak$19.57
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 16" Hawaiin$18.20
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 16" Greek$19.85
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 16" Italian Ham$18.74
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
- 16" Margharita$22.05
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
XL 18"
- 18" Cheese$16.50
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.26
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
- 18" Meat Lovers$21.79
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 18" Works$21.79
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 18" Veggie$21.26
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 18" Village$21.79
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 18" Spicy Italian$21.79
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
- 18" Philly Steak$21.79
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 18" Hawaiin$21.52
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 18" Greek$22.05
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
- 18" Italian Ham$21.52
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
- 18" Margherita$25.20
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
- 18" Brisket Pizza$25.99Out of stock
Our perfectly seasoned, slow cooked brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh jalapeno and onion on a bed of barbeque sauce.
Calzones and Stromboli
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$6.49+
A blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Classic Calzone$8.92+
Our ricotta cheese blend with ham, pepperoni, and onion wrapped in our famous house made dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Hawaiian Calzone$8.12+
Our ricotta cheese blend with ham and pineapple wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Meat Lover Calzone$9.73+
Our ricotta cheese blend with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon-wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Veggie Calzone$8.65+
Our ricotta cheese blend with tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Works Calzone$9.73+
Our ricotta cheese blend with green pepper, onion, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball wrapped in our house made pizza dough served with marinara sauce on the side.
Stromboli
- Cheese Stromboli$6.49+
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side. Build your own here!
- Classic Stromboli$8.92+
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Meat Lover Stromboli$9.73+
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, sausage and bacon wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Works Stromboli$9.73+
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Veggie Stromboli$8.65+
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Greek Stromboli$9.73+
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
- Philly Steak Stromboli$9.73+
Mozzarella cheese, shaved and seasoned rib-eye steak, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
From the Kitchen
Our Signature Pasta Dishes
- Baked Ziti$9.99
Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a breadstick.
- Build Your Own Pasta Dish$8.99
Our fresh made spaghetti noodles topped with our house pasta sauce and served with a breadstick.
- Cheese Lasagna$10.80
A generous portion of our house made lasagna filled with our tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and Italian spices. Served with a bread stick.
- Chicken Parmesan with Pasta$13.49
Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.
- Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta$12.49
Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$10.99
Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce and served with a breadstick.
- Garlic Pasta$9.49
Our fresh made pasta noodles tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, red pepper, and parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick.
- Meat Lasagna$10.99
A generous portion of our house made lasagna filled with our tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella beef and Italian Sausage. Served with a bread stick.
- Cheese Ravioli$10.49Out of stock
Our Jumbo Cheese Ravioli served with house made tomato sauce. 5 Ravioli per order, served with a breadstick.
Salads
- Green Salad$4.32+
Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
- Chef Salad$9.72+
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
- Greek Salad$9.18+
Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.72+
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
- Caesar Salad$8.64+
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Caesar Dressing.
Traditional Wings
- Bone in Naked$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Bone in Buffalo Mild$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce.
- Bone in Buffalo Hot$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce with a kick of extra cayenne pepper.
- Bone in Barbeque$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed in our barbeque sauce for a sweet and tangy delight.
- Bone in Lemon pepper$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with our own blend of lemon pepper seasoning.
- Bone in Garlic Parmesan$9.00+
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Tossed with Garlic Butter and topped with fresh parmesan cheese.
Boneless Wings
Subs
- Italian Sub$7.00+
Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Deli Meats and Cheese. Pepper Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.
- Roast Beef Sub$9.00+Out of stock
Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Roast Beef and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.
- Cheese Steak Sub$9.50+
Built on our house made Italian bread with 6 oz of shaved ribeye steak and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper and mayo.
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$8.50+
Our fresh meatballs topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.50+
Our fresh breaded chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$8.50+
Our breaded eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.00+
Our breaded chicken breast topped with our buffalo wing sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and house made ranch dressing on a toasted Italian sub roll.
- Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub$8.50+
Our mild Italian sausage topped with our marinara sauce, fried onions and peppers and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Appetizers
- Bread Sticks$6.29
4 savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce.
- French Fries$3.23+
Made to order, a small order is 1/2 lb. and a large order is 1 lb. of fries.
- Garlic Bread$3.66
An 8" portion of our house made Italian bread seasoned with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
- Garlic Knots$2.80+
Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.24
Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
- Spinach Rolls$9.71
Spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese wrapped like a pinwheel in our house made pizza dough. 6 pinwheels per order. Served with our house made tomato sauce to dip.
Desserts
- Cheesecake$6.81+
Our fresh, New York style Cheesecake available by the slice or as a whole cake. customize it with either chocolate or caramel drizzle.
- Chocolate Cake$6.81Out of stock
Chocolatey Deliciousness! Available by the slice.
- Lemon Marscapone Slice$5.24
Lemon mascarpone deliciousness!
- Cannoli$2.93+
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
- Cinnamon Roll$4.19
Our delicious cinnamon rolls, made from scratch daily by Bite the Bagel. Truly a sweet delight!
- Muffins$3.15
Scratch made every morning my Bite the Bagel.
- Zucchini Bread Loaf$11.00
Extras
Beverages
Bottle Water
Soda Bottle
Soda Can
Catering - Requires 24-48 hour notice
Entrees
- Baked Ziti$58.00+
Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Half Trays serve 8-10. Full Trays serve 15-20.
- Cheese Lasagna$70.00+
Our Cheese Lasagna made to order. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$65.00+
Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10, Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Meat Lasagna$80.00+
Our Meat Lasagna made to order with both beef and Italian Sausage. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Meatballs in Tomato Sauce$45.00+
Our scratch made meatballs serve in our House made Sauce. Half Tray served 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Pasta Marinara with Fresh Basil and Parmesan Cheese$41.00+
Your choice of pasta noodles served with our house made sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese. Haly Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Sausage, Peppers and Onions$60.00+
Our Italian Sausage, fresh cut peppers and onions sauted with olive oil and garlic, served with our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Sliced Turkey Breast in Gravy$70.00+
Sliced turkey breast with gravy; served hot. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Stuffed Shells$70.00+
Jumbo shells stuffed with our own blend of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella served in our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
- Veggie Lasagna$75.00+
Our Veggie Lasagna made to order with a mix of Green Peppers, Broccoli and Onion. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Salads-Catering
- Green Salad$24.99+
Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
- Chef Salad$29.99+
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
- Greek Salad$28.49+
Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$29.99+
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
- Ceasar Salad$28.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.
Desserts
- Whole Cheese Cake$65.00
Our decadent cheesecake made with creamy cream cheese. Serves 12
- Whole Chocolate Cake$72.00
Chocolate goodness! Serves 14
- Whole Limoncello Mascapone Cake$57.00
Creamy, lemon deliciousness! Serves 14
- Mini Cannoli$29.00+
Our mini cannoli are made to order from shells and cream we get from the East Coast. Half Tray is 10 and a Full Tray is 20.
Extras
- Bread Sticks$15.00+
Our savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10. Full Tray serves 15-20
- Garlic Knots$25.00+
Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
- Mashed Potato$30.00+
House made mashed potatoes. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
- Green Beans$24.00+
Tasty deliciousness! Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.