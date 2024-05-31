Village Pizza Naubinway
PIZZA
8" Pizza
- Dipping Sauce*
Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.
- 8" Cheese Pizza BYO
8" Personal Build your own pizza. (4 slices)$5.49
- 8" Half & Half Specialty
8" Personal 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (4 slices)$9.49
- 8" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite!$9.49
- 8" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon$9.49
- 8" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon$9.49
- 8" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage$9.49
- 8" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon$9.49
- 8" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos$9.49
- 8" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives$9.49
- 8" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$9.49
- 8" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo$9.49
- 8" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic$9.49
- 8" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch$9.49
- 8" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce$9.49
- 8" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl$9.49
- 8" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki$9.49
- 8" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms$9.49
12" Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza BYO
12" Small Build your own pizza. (8 slices)$9.49
- 12" Gluten Free Cauliflower BYO
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower build your own pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!$12.49
- 12" Half & Half Specialty
12" Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)$14.49
- 12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Specialty
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Specialty pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!$17.49
- 12" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite!$14.49
- 12" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon$14.49
- 12" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon$14.49
- 12" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage$14.49
- 12" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon$14.49
- 12" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos$14.49
- 12" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives$14.49
- 12" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$14.49
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo$14.49
- 12" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic$14.49
- 12" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch$14.49
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce$14.49
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl$14.49
- 12" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki$14.49
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms$14.49
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza BYO
14" Medium Build your own pizza. (8 slices)$12.49
- 14" Half & Half Specialty
14" Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)$19.49
- 14" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite!$19.49
- 14" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon$19.49
- 14" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon$19.49
- 14" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage$19.49
- 14" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon$19.49
- 14" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos$19.49
- 14" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives$19.49
- 14" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$19.49
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo$19.49
- 14" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic$19.49
- 14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch$19.49
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce$19.49
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl$19.49
- 14" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki$19.49
- 14" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms$19.49
16" Pizza
- 16" Cheese Pizza BYO
16" Large Build your own pizza. (12 slices)$15.49
- 16" Half & Half Specialty
16" Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (12 slices)$23.49
- 16" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite!$23.49
- 16" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon$23.49
- 16" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon$23.49
- 16" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage$23.49
- 16" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon$23.49
- 16" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos$23.49
- 16" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives$23.49
- 16" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$23.49
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo$23.49
- 16" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic$23.49
- 16" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch$23.49
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce$23.49
- 16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl$23.49
- 16" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki$23.49
- 16" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms$23.49
20" Pizza
- 20" Cheese Pizza BYO
20" XX-Large Build your own pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)$21.49
- 20" Half & Half Specialty
20" XX-Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite!$33.49
- 20" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage. (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos$33.49
- 20" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives$33.49
- 20" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic$33.49
- 20" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch$33.49
- 20" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl (16 pieces - cut into squares)$33.49
- 20" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki$33.49
- 20" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms$33.49
FOOD
Oven Baked Subs
- Pizza Sub
Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.$5.99+
- Pizzaroni Sub
A generous portion of pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.$5.99+
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$5.99+
- Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$5.99+
- Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$5.99+
- Italian
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, mayo, italian dressing, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$6.99+
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded Chicken Strips, Ham, mayo, & mozzarella.$6.99+
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Strips, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.$6.99+
- Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$6.99+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Chicken Strips, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella.$6.99+
- BLT
Extra bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.$6.99+
- Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Strips tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$6.99+
- Philly Chzsteak
Juicy steak, mayo, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.$6.99+
Salads
- Side Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.$4.49
- Large Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.$6.49
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,$4.49
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,$6.49
- Chef Salad
Ham & Turkey on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)$9.99
- Italian Salad
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, & Banana Peppers on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)$9.99
- Boneless Wing Salad
Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)$9.99
Wings
Other Favorites
- Chicken Tender Bskt Kids (2ct)
Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.$6.49
- Chicken Tender Bskt (4ct)
Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.$9.49
- Basket of French Fries
A generous portion of french fries served with ketchup.$3.99
- Basket of Village Fries
Village Fries are sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings & romano. Served with your choice of ranch or ketchup.$4.49
- The Big (Yooper) Calzone BYO
Yooper calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)$10.75
- The Big (Yooper) Calzone Specialty
The same as our Yooper calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")$14.50
- The Mini Calzone BYO
Mini calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)$6.49
- The Mini Calzone Specialty
The same as our Mini calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")$9.49
- Pepperollies (Sm)
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.$7.49
- Pepperollies (Lg)
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.$10.49
- Hammerollies (Sm)
Ham stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.$7.49
- Hammerollies (Lg)
Ham stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.$10.49
- Cinna-bites
Fried dough pieces tossed in sweet goodness!$5.49
- Cookie
Choose from a variety of fresh baked cookies. (selection may vary)$1.50
- Dipping Sauce
Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos. Served with ranch.$6.49
- Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with ranch.$6.49
- Battered Onion Rings
Golden fried battered onion rings. Served with ranch.$6.49
- Breaded Button Mushrooms
Deep fried and served with ranch.$6.49
- Fried Pickle Chips
Lightly breaded with a hint of spice. Served with ranch.$6.49
- Cheesy Breadstix
Seasoned breadstix with cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.$9.49
- Plain Breadstix w/ Romano
Seasoned breadstix sprinkled with romano cheese (no mozzarella). Served with our signature pizza sauce.$6.49
- Gluten Free Cheesy B-stix$12.49
- Jalapeno Popper Breadstix
NEW! Cheesy Breadstix topped with cream cheese, bacon, & jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.$11.99