ENGLISH MUFFINS

Classic Four Pack

Classic Four Pack

$9.00

Tried and true, our classic English muffin is anything but plain.

Multigrain Four Pack

Multigrain Four Pack

$9.00

This item is vegan! A blend of whole wheat, spelt, and rolled oats make this muffin hearty and nutty. Perfect with peanut butter!

French Toast Four Pack

French Toast Four Pack

$9.00

A sweeter version of our English muffin, with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. Perfect with our maple butter!

Oat Sesame Four Pack

Oat Sesame Four Pack

$9.00

This item is vegan! Full of hearty oats and toasty sesame seeds, the oat sesame muffin is made with creamy tahini and olive oil.

Anadama Four Pack

Anadama Four Pack

$9.00

A traditional New England flavor, anadama is slightly sweet and tender, made with molasses and cornmeal.

Corn Jalapeño Four Pack

Corn Jalapeño Four Pack

$9.00

A corn based muffin with fresh corn and spicy jalapeño. Don't sleep on this one - they fly off the shelf!

SANDWICHES

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$6.75

over medium egg, goat cheese butter, spicy pesto, arugula

Sam-I-Am

Sam-I-Am

$6.75

over medium egg, dijonnaise, garlicky greens

Sausage McVinal

Sausage McVinal

$9.25

over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo

Mr. Mustard

Mr. Mustard

$8.50

over medium egg, cheddar cheese, genoa salami, dijon mustard, butter

Sorry Charlie

Sorry Charlie

$8.25

dill & celery tuna salad, dill pickles, cheddar, arugula

Ham Jamboree

Ham Jamboree

$9.25

griddled ham, brie, arugula, salted butter, red pepper jelly

Flora

Flora

$7.50

hummus, spicy pesto, dill pickles, pickled red onion, arugula

Toasted with Spread

Toasted with Spread

Bread of your choice toasted up and slathered with your choice of spread.

ENGLISH MUFFIN PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

slow-cooked tomato sauce, house cheese blend

Roni Pizza

Roni Pizza

$9.00

slow-cooked tomato sauce, house cheese blend, Olli pepperoni

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$8.00

half cheese, half roni

BISCUITS & SWEET TREATS

Cinnamon Snail

Cinnamon Snail

$5.00Out of stock

Biscuit dough, brown butter, and cinnamon sugar rolled together to make this buttery delight. Topped with a cream cheese glaze. *WEEKENDS ONLY*

Biscuit

Biscuit

$4.25

Our tall, flaky buttermilk biscuit

Aunty Kay's Zucchini Muffin

Aunty Kay's Zucchini Muffin

$4.00

Passed down on a handwritten recipe card, Aunty Kay's zucchini muffins are summer baking at its finest! Moist, sweet and full of shredded zucchini with a crunchy sugar top.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Full of wild blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze

Orange Earl Grey Scone

Orange Earl Grey Scone

$3.50

A tender orange scone with a Mem Tea Duchess Grey glaze.

Maple Walnut Scone

Maple Walnut Scone

$3.50

Rich and tender with a sweet maple glaze **Contains Nuts**

Vanilla Pound Cake with Blueberry Jam

Vanilla Pound Cake with Blueberry Jam

$4.25

A slice of our custardy vanilla pound cake served with a side of Sidehill farm Blueberry jam!

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

A slice of banana bread, which is pretty much a slice of heaven.

Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.50

A tender sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles, need we say more?

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.

Oatmeal Creme Pie

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$4.00

The one Vinal pastry that sometimes sells out before they land on the counter. If you haven't tried one, what are you waiting for?

Blondie

Blondie

$3.25

Toasty browned butter and a sprinkle of sea salt make our blondies irresistible.

Granola

Granola

$10.00

One bag (8.5oz) of our addictive granola, full of hearty oats and crunchy seeds.

Dog Biscuits

Dog Biscuits

$5.00

Four housemade dog biscuits for your favorite furry friend! A peanut butter based crunchy treat.

FROM THE BAR

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.25+

Time and Temperature from Tandem Coffee Roasters

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double espresso and hot water

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso, steamed milk (4oz)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double espresso, steamed milk (8oz)

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Double espresso, steamed milk (12oz)

Honey Vanilla Latte

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade honey vanilla syrup (12oz)

Maple Latte

Maple Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)

Cardamom Caramel Latte

Cardamom Caramel Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade cardamom caramel syrup (12oz)

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate, steamed milk

Coffee Milk

Coffee Milk

$3.25

Like chocolate milk...but coffee! Coffee syrup made in house with Tandem coffee, mixed with your favorite type of milk (10oz)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

MEM Tea of your choice (12oz)

Spicy Chai Latte

Spicy Chai Latte

$4.75

Spicy chai from MEM tea, steamed milk (12oz)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Freshly brewed black MEM tea

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$3.50+

Made in house with fresh mint!

Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$3.50+

Fresh brewed MEM black iced tea with our housemade mint lemonade. Cue sunshine.

Ginger Switchel

Ginger Switchel

$3.50+

Bragg's raw apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger juice, a touch of simple syrup, and sparkling water. What Vermont farmers used to drink after a day farming hay. What we like to drink after a hot day in the kitchen.

DRINKS & COFFEE BEANS

Mint Lemonade QT

Mint Lemonade QT

$9.00

A quart of our housemade mint lemonade, made with fresh mint!

Arnie Palmer QT

Arnie Palmer QT

$9.00

One quart of our housemade Arnie Palmer, made with MEM black tea and fresh mint lemonade. Who's ready for the beach?!

Cold Brew QT

Cold Brew QT

$10.00

One quart of Vinal cold brew!

Latte QT

Latte QT

$14.00

Tandem espresso with your choice of milk. Add some local maple syrup or housemade cardamom caramel syrup if you wish!

Iced Tea QT

Iced Tea QT

$8.50

Enjoy some MEM black iced tea at home!

Chai Concentrate PT

Chai Concentrate PT

$8.50

One pint of MEM Tea's spicy chai concentrate to make iced or hot chai at home! Just add equal parts milk of your choice.

Time and Temperature

Time and Temperature

$20.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our hot coffee.

West End Blues

West End Blues

$18.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our espresso drinks, iced coffee, and cold brew.

Sun Lamp (Decaf)

Sun Lamp (Decaf)

$20.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans - DECAF!

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

One pint (16oz) of Natalie's OJ

Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Grapefruit Seltzer

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Lime Seltzer

Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Good ol' H20!

Moxie

Moxie

$2.00

Root beer meets Fernet

Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Made with real sugar!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

When nothing else will do.

V8

V8

$2.50

It's veggies...in a glass!

CHIPS

Salted Chips

Salted Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

Salt & Pepper Chips

Salt & Pepper Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

SPREADS

Maple Creemee Nut Butter (8oz)

Maple Creemee Nut Butter (8oz)

$14.00

Based out of Vermont, Mixed Up Nut Butter brings us their spin on the Vermont favorite - the Maple Creemee, in a nut butter made with Cashews and Pecans.

Wild Blueberry Jam (8oz)

Wild Blueberry Jam (8oz)

$8.00

Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam (8oz)

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam (8oz)

$8.00

Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!

Maple Butter (8oz)

Maple Butter (8oz)

$10.00

Made in house with Hollis Hills Farm maple syrup from Fitchburg, MA

Spicy Pesto (8oz)

Spicy Pesto (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Our house spicy pesto, as featured on the G.O.A.T. and Flora sandwiches. Our pesto is dairy free and nut free!

Dill & Celery Tuna (8oz)

Dill & Celery Tuna (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Make a Sorry Charlie at home with our dill & celery tuna! Don't forget to grab some house dill pickles!

Dill Pickles (5.25oz)

Dill Pickles (5.25oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Our house dill pickles - perfect for at-home Sorry Charlies. Also great on burgers!

MERCH

Vinal Four Pack Shirt RED

Vinal Four Pack Shirt RED

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Four Pack Shirt GRAY

Vinal Four Pack Shirt GRAY

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Four Pack Shirt NAVY

Vinal Four Pack Shirt NAVY

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Storefront Sticker

Vinal Storefront Sticker

$2.00

A die cut sticker of the Vinal storefront, sketched by our designer Sarah Hemberger. We hope you love it as much as we do!

Vinal T-Shirt BLACK

Vinal T-Shirt BLACK

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt SEAFOAM GREEN

Vinal T-Shirt SEAFOAM GREEN

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt PURPLE

Vinal T-Shirt PURPLE

$20.00Out of stock

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt DENIM

Vinal T-Shirt DENIM

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal Mug

Vinal Mug

$15.00

A sturdy 10oz diner mug that pairs nicely with Tandem coffee!