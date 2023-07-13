Vinal Bakery
ENGLISH MUFFINS
Classic Four Pack
Tried and true, our classic English muffin is anything but plain.
Multigrain Four Pack
This item is vegan! A blend of whole wheat, spelt, and rolled oats make this muffin hearty and nutty. Perfect with peanut butter!
French Toast Four Pack
A sweeter version of our English muffin, with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. Perfect with our maple butter!
Oat Sesame Four Pack
This item is vegan! Full of hearty oats and toasty sesame seeds, the oat sesame muffin is made with creamy tahini and olive oil.
Anadama Four Pack
A traditional New England flavor, anadama is slightly sweet and tender, made with molasses and cornmeal.
Corn Jalapeño Four Pack
A corn based muffin with fresh corn and spicy jalapeño. Don't sleep on this one - they fly off the shelf!
SANDWICHES
American Classic
over medium egg, american cheese, salted butter
Miss Maple
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, maple butter
G.O.A.T.
over medium egg, goat cheese butter, spicy pesto, arugula
Sam-I-Am
over medium egg, dijonnaise, garlicky greens
Sausage McVinal
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
Mr. Mustard
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, genoa salami, dijon mustard, butter
Sorry Charlie
dill & celery tuna salad, dill pickles, cheddar, arugula
Ham Jamboree
griddled ham, brie, arugula, salted butter, red pepper jelly
Flora
hummus, spicy pesto, dill pickles, pickled red onion, arugula
Toasted with Spread
Bread of your choice toasted up and slathered with your choice of spread.
ENGLISH MUFFIN PIZZA
BISCUITS & SWEET TREATS
Cinnamon Snail
Biscuit dough, brown butter, and cinnamon sugar rolled together to make this buttery delight. Topped with a cream cheese glaze. *WEEKENDS ONLY*
Biscuit
Our tall, flaky buttermilk biscuit
Aunty Kay's Zucchini Muffin
Passed down on a handwritten recipe card, Aunty Kay's zucchini muffins are summer baking at its finest! Moist, sweet and full of shredded zucchini with a crunchy sugar top.
Blueberry Muffin
Full of wild blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze
Orange Earl Grey Scone
A tender orange scone with a Mem Tea Duchess Grey glaze.
Maple Walnut Scone
Rich and tender with a sweet maple glaze **Contains Nuts**
Vanilla Pound Cake with Blueberry Jam
A slice of our custardy vanilla pound cake served with a side of Sidehill farm Blueberry jam!
Banana Bread
A slice of banana bread, which is pretty much a slice of heaven.
Sprinkle Cookie
A tender sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles, need we say more?
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.
Oatmeal Creme Pie
The one Vinal pastry that sometimes sells out before they land on the counter. If you haven't tried one, what are you waiting for?
Blondie
Toasty browned butter and a sprinkle of sea salt make our blondies irresistible.
Granola
One bag (8.5oz) of our addictive granola, full of hearty oats and crunchy seeds.
Dog Biscuits
Four housemade dog biscuits for your favorite furry friend! A peanut butter based crunchy treat.
FROM THE BAR
Hot Coffee
Time and Temperature from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Double Espresso
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Americano
Double espresso and hot water
Cortado
Double espresso, steamed milk (4oz)
Cappuccino
Double espresso, steamed milk (8oz)
Latte
Double espresso, steamed milk (12oz)
Honey Vanilla Latte
Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade honey vanilla syrup (12oz)
Maple Latte
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
Cardamom Caramel Latte
Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade cardamom caramel syrup (12oz)
Mocha Latte
Double espresso, steamed milk, vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate (12oz)
Hot Chocolate
Vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate, steamed milk
Coffee Milk
Like chocolate milk...but coffee! Coffee syrup made in house with Tandem coffee, mixed with your favorite type of milk (10oz)
Hot Tea
MEM Tea of your choice (12oz)
Spicy Chai Latte
Spicy chai from MEM tea, steamed milk (12oz)
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed black MEM tea
Mint Lemonade
Made in house with fresh mint!
Arnie Palmer
Fresh brewed MEM black iced tea with our housemade mint lemonade. Cue sunshine.
Ginger Switchel
Bragg's raw apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger juice, a touch of simple syrup, and sparkling water. What Vermont farmers used to drink after a day farming hay. What we like to drink after a hot day in the kitchen.
DRINKS & COFFEE BEANS
Mint Lemonade QT
A quart of our housemade mint lemonade, made with fresh mint!
Arnie Palmer QT
One quart of our housemade Arnie Palmer, made with MEM black tea and fresh mint lemonade. Who's ready for the beach?!
Cold Brew QT
One quart of Vinal cold brew!
Latte QT
Tandem espresso with your choice of milk. Add some local maple syrup or housemade cardamom caramel syrup if you wish!
Iced Tea QT
Enjoy some MEM black iced tea at home!
Chai Concentrate PT
One pint of MEM Tea's spicy chai concentrate to make iced or hot chai at home! Just add equal parts milk of your choice.
Time and Temperature
12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our hot coffee.
West End Blues
12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our espresso drinks, iced coffee, and cold brew.
Sun Lamp (Decaf)
12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans - DECAF!
Orange Juice
One pint (16oz) of Natalie's OJ
Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Grapefruit Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Lime Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Raspberry Lime Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Bottled Water
Good ol' H20!
Moxie
Root beer meets Fernet
Bottled Coke
Made with real sugar!
Diet Coke
When nothing else will do.
V8
It's veggies...in a glass!
CHIPS
SPREADS
Maple Creemee Nut Butter (8oz)
Based out of Vermont, Mixed Up Nut Butter brings us their spin on the Vermont favorite - the Maple Creemee, in a nut butter made with Cashews and Pecans.
Wild Blueberry Jam (8oz)
Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam (8oz)
Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!
Maple Butter (8oz)
Made in house with Hollis Hills Farm maple syrup from Fitchburg, MA
Spicy Pesto (8oz)
Our house spicy pesto, as featured on the G.O.A.T. and Flora sandwiches. Our pesto is dairy free and nut free!
Dill & Celery Tuna (8oz)
Make a Sorry Charlie at home with our dill & celery tuna! Don't forget to grab some house dill pickles!
Dill Pickles (5.25oz)
Our house dill pickles - perfect for at-home Sorry Charlies. Also great on burgers!
MERCH
Vinal Four Pack Shirt RED
Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack
Vinal Four Pack Shirt GRAY
Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack
Vinal Four Pack Shirt NAVY
Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack
Vinal Storefront Sticker
A die cut sticker of the Vinal storefront, sketched by our designer Sarah Hemberger. We hope you love it as much as we do!
Vinal T-Shirt BLACK
Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.
Vinal T-Shirt SEAFOAM GREEN
Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.
Vinal T-Shirt PURPLE
Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.
Vinal T-Shirt DENIM
Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.
Vinal Mug
A sturdy 10oz diner mug that pairs nicely with Tandem coffee!