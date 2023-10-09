Popular Items

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$13.99

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$12.99
Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Deals

Specials

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$25.99

Large Cheese

$11.00

Large Pepperoni

$12.00

Appetizers

Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Crab Fries

$13.99
Curly Fries

$5.49

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crispy fries topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon

Family Size Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.99

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks served with maranara
Mozzarella sticks 6 pc

$7.99

Made in house. We start by making bread crumbs out of our homemade Italian bread, add grated parmesan cheese, and our signature spices to create a one of a kind mozzarella stick!

Chicken

Chicken Fingers 3 pc w fries

$8.49

Chicken Fingers 10 Pc

$15.49

Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$8.49

Chicken Nuggets 20pc

$16.99

Hot Wings

Chicken wings 6 PC

$7.99
Chicken Wings 12 PC

$14.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Bread items

Cheesey Bread Sticks

$8.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Breaded Mushrooms

Made in house with our signature spices using bread crumbs from our Italian bread mixed with parmesan cheese!
8 pc Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

8 Hand breaded fresh mushrooms with bread crumbs made out of our fresh made in store bread with our hand grated parmesan cheese, granulated garlic and spices

Jalapeño poppers

Jalalepeno poppers 6 pc

$7.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

Bacon Mac and 4 cheese pizza ! Yum Homemade queso, cheddar, and Jack cheese sauce with mozzarella, bacon, and ofcourse macaroni !

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$11.99

Small MD crab pizza

$25.49

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Small Vinces Special

$22.49

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Small Meat Lovers

$22.49

Small Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.49

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$17.49

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.49

Small Buffalo chicken pizza

$19.49

Grilled chickeno perfection, cut up and tossed in Frank's red hot, and melted mozzarella Yum!

Small Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

Small Margheritta Pizza

$20.49

Medium

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$12.99

Medium MD crab pizza

$26.49

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Medium Vinces Special

$23.49

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Medium Meat Lovers

$23.49

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Medium Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.49

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Medium Veggie Lovers

$20.49

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Buffalo chicken medium

$20.49

Grilled chickeno perfection, cut up and tossed in Frank's red hot, and melted mozzarella Yum!

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.49

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$18.99

Medium Margheritta Pizza

$21.49

Large

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$13.99
large MD Crab style Pizza

$27.49

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Large Vinces Special

$24.49

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Meat Lovers Large

$24.49

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Cheese Steak Pizza Large

$25.49

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Buffalo chicken Large

$21.49

Grilled chickeno perfection, cut up and tossed in Frank's red hot, and melted mozzarella Yum!

Veggie Lover Large Pizza

$22.49

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.49

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99

Large Margherita Pizza

$22.49

Sicilian Style

Large Sicilian Pizza

$16.25Out of stock

Sicilian Vinces Specials

$24.75Out of stock

Stromboli/Calzone

Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Small Vinces Special Calzone

$14.99

Calzone stuffed with ham, mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce then baked.

Large Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Large Vinces Special Calzone

$16.99

Calzone stuffed with ham, mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce then baked.

Stromboli

Small Cheese Stromboli

$13.99

Small Italian Supreme Stromboli

$15.99

Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Large Cheese Stromboli

$15.99

Large Italian Supreme Stromboli

$17.99

Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Large Steak And Cheese Stromboli

$18.99

Small Steak And Cheese Stromboli

$16.99

Subs/Sandwiches/Wraps

Cold Subs footlong

Capicola And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Salami And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Italian Sub

$9.99

Turkey And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham and cheese Sub

$9.99

Hot Subs foot long

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99
Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99

Pizza Burger Sub

CheeseBurger Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sand

Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sub

$9.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.99

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Spicy Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.99

CheeseBurger Wrap

$10.99

1/2 cold subs

1/2 Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.49

1/2 Capicola and Cheese Sub

$6.49

1/2 Turkey and cheese Sub

$6.49

1/2 Italian Sub

$6.49

1/2 hot subs

1/2 Grilled Chicken sub

$6.49

1/2 Meatball sub

$6.49

1/2 Pizza Steak sub

$6.49

1/2 Pizza Burger sub

$6.49

1/2 Cheese Burger Sub

$6.49

1/2 Chicken Parm Sub

$6.49

1/2 Eggplant Parm Sub

$6.49

1/2 Steak and Cheese Sub

$6.49

1/2 Grilled Veggie Sub

$6.49

1/2 Chicken Tender Sub

$6.49

1/2 Sausage Parm Sub

$6.49

Mexican

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla of massive proportions stuffed with cheese, served with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesdailla

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak beans and cheese topped with lettuce tomato nacho cheese and sour cream

Salad

Salad options

Garden salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella

Chef Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$9.49

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Drinks

20 ounce Fountain

Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Sprite 20 oz

$1.99

Mr Pib 20 Oz

$1.99

Mellow Yellow 20 oz

$1.99

Lemonade 20 Oz

$1.89

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Cherry Coke 20oz

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Yoohoo

$1.99

Redbull

Redbull 8.4 Ounce

$2.99Out of stock

32 oz fountain

Coke 32 oz

$2.49

Sprite 32 oz

$2.49

Mr Pib 32 Oz

$2.49

Mellow Yellow 32 oz

$2.49

Cherry Coke 32 Oz

$2.49

Diet Coke 32 oz

$2.49

Lemonade 32 Oz

$2.49

2-Liter

Coke 2L

$3.49

Sprite 2L

$3.49

Rootbeer 2L

$3.49

Mellow Yellow 2L

$3.49

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.49

Diet Coke 2L

$3.49

Cherry Coke 2 L

$3.49

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.49

Dessert

Delicious Deserts

Large canoli

$2.99

Cheesecake slice

$3.99Out of stock

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Milky Way Galaxy Cake Slice

$5.99
Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Extras

2 ounce cup freshly grated parmigian cheese

$1.00

4 ounce cup marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue cheese

$0.99

Nacho cheese cup

$0.99

4 ounce tangy barbeque cup

$0.99

4 ounce hot sauce cup

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Oil N Vinagar Cup

$0.79

Pizza Sauce 4oz

$0.99