Food

Tapas

EMPANADITA

$13.00

OCTOPUS

$15.00

PAPAS BRAVAS

$8.00

PORK BELLY

$13.00

RIBEYE

$18.00

SALAD

$12.00

SEARED TUNA

$16.00

French Fries

$6.50

charcuterie board

$15.00

Happy Tapas

$30.00

Dessert

Panqueques

Chilean Homemade Crapes

Calzones Rotos

Chilean Homemade Donuts with Dipping Sauces

El Italiano

Vanilla Ice Cream. Shot of Espresso

Flan

Cafe

Te

Side Dish

Ensalada a la Chilena

Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, Cilatro, Balsamic

Pure

Mash Potatoes

Papas Fritas

Home Made French Fries

Wine

Red by GLS

Felino Malbec 2021 (Argentina)

$15.00

Casa Silva (Chile)

$12.00

Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir

$12.00

Viñas Don Abel

$15.00

White by the GLS

Los Vascos Sav Blc 2021 (Chile)

$10.00

Montes Classic Chard 2021

$12.00

chardonnay free

sauv bl free

Chilean Red BTL

Taita Montes 2015

$400.00

Sena Red Blend 2020

$195.00

Don Melchor Cab Sav 2019 Maipo Valley

$180.00

Purple Angel Montes Carmenere 2020

$172.00

Silver Oak Cab Sav Alex 2019

$170.00

Marques de Casa Concha Cab Sav 2018

$47.00

Montes Alfa Cab Sav 2020

$45.00

Montes Alfa Carmenere 2019

$42.00

Montes Alfa Merlot 2020

$42.00

Casa Silva Cab Sav Los Lingues

$39.00

Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir

$32.00

Max ERRAZURIZ cabernet 2019

$44.00

Le DIX cab blend 2017

$90.00

Alma Viva blend 2020

$220.00

Folly Syrah 2018

$140.00

EPU blend 2019

$88.00

Chilean White BTL

Montes Classic Sav Blc

$38.00

Los Vascos Sav Blc

$32.00

Montes Classic Chard 2021

$36.00

CT White by BTL

Paradise Hills Chardonnay

$43.00

International Red by the BTL

Silver Oak Cab Sav Alex 2019 (California, USA)

$170.00

Venge Scouts Honor (California, USA)

$80.00

Illahe Pinot Noir 2021 (Oregon, USA)

$60.00

Papale Primitivo (Italy)

$48.00

Felino Malbec (Argentina)

$46.00

Barmare Malbec 2021

$62.00

Rose/Bubbly by the GLS

Note di Amore Bubbly

$14.00

Rose Jean Luc Colombo

$12.00

rose free

bubbly free

Rose/Bubbly BTL

Rose Jean Luc Colombo

$36.00

Beer

Bottle

Corona

$7.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Two Roads IPA (CT)

$9.00

Dos X

$7.50

Sol

$7.00

modelo free

negra modelo free

corona free

dos x free

sol free

two roads ipa free

Bud Light

$6.50

Bidweiser

$6.50

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Santiago City Sour

$11.00

Pisco Sour

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$13.00

MARGARITA

$11.00

MARTINI

$13.00

MOJITO

$11.00

Tom Collins (FREE)

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

Sex on the beach

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Mixed Drink

Mixed Drink

$11.00

NA Beverage

NA Beverages

NA COCKTAIL

$9.00

COKE

$3.50

FANTA

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

SODA WATER

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

RED BULL

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

coffee

$3.50

Water

Lemonade

$3.50

Liquor

Vodka

titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.50

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

Out of stock

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

Casa Amigos

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Out of stock

Angels Envy

Out of stock

Basil Hayden

Out of stock

Bulliet

$10.00

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Out of stock

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

Out of stock

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey

Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

Out of stock

Jameson

$7.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

$5

$5

$5.00

Condor Fly

CONDOR FLY

$33.00

4 samples of chilean wine 2oz each. 1 Tapa Selection from the Tapa Menu.

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting

$35.00