Vinland Reserve Winery 4494 Provision Parkway
Dinner Menu
Apps
Side of Extra Crackers
Snack Pack
Frites Basket
Charonnay-soaked fresh cut fries, fried crisp and served with Sambol Aioli
Chicken Wings
Brined and Buttermilk-Dipped, lightly breaded with your choice of Buffalo, Sambol Aioli, creamy cilantro, or BBQ served with celery and blue cheese.
Vegetable Crudite
Seasonal vegetables and Dukkah-Spiced Hummus
Deviled Eggs
Mozzarella, heirloom tomato, salami, green olive, basil, pickled artichoke, oilve oil, and a balsamic glaze
Fromage Voyage
Cheese board
The Hoosier
Assorted meats and cheese
The Viking
Assorted meats and cheese
Salads
Caesar Longship
Crisp Romain Wedge, croutons, house made ceasar dressing, and Parmesan Crisp
Wheel House Greens
Lettuce Blend, heirloom tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, candied cashews, creamy cilantro dresing
Viking Grain Bowl
Long Grain rice millet, Lentils, arugula, pickled red onions, pickled artichokes, heirloom tomatoes, toasted pepitas, and a red wine vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Entree
Nordic Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brined and Buttermilk-dipped fried chicken, romaine, demi roll, dill pickle, and mayo served with Chardonnay Frites.
Oseberg Burger
Two 3oz Wood Farms Angus beef paties, cheese, caramelized onions and peppers, pretzel bun, dill pickle, Sambol Aioli, served with Chardonnay Frites
Steak and Potatoes
12oz Wood Farms Angus Ribeye. Fizzy grapes, served with Chardonnay Frites and Sambol Aioli
Lobster Roll
Lobster mix stuffed in Demi roll with romaine and served with Chardonnay Frites.
Nordic Chicken and Waffles
Pearled Sugar Waffles, brined and buttermilk- dipped fried chicken, spicy hot honey, and candied cashews.
Salmon Noir
Dessert
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Cookie butter cheesecake, caramel glaze, speculoos cookie, and whipped cream
Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with carmel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Brownie Stack
Fudge brownie, french vanilla ice cream, brownie bark, hot nutella, whipped cream, and cashews.
Dessert Sampler
Cookie butter cheesecake, original cheesecake, fudge brownie, and a Debrand's Truffle.
Truffle
choice of truffle
3 pack Truffle
3 truffles