Vinnie’s Minis 2789 Niagara Street
Breakfast Mini (Fresh)
Breakfast Mini 3 Pack (Fresh)
Breakfast Mini (Frozen 3 Pack)
Mini (Fresh)
Old Fashion
the Niagara Falls classic...inside out mozzarella under the sauce, romano, oregano
Margherita
classic sauce, mozz, herbs
Pepperoni
cup and char, sauce, mozz
Veggie
mushroom, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, mozz, special sauce
Greek
kalamata olive, feta, red onion, mozz, oregano and olive oil
Vegan
everything seed mix crust, sauce, nutritional yeast
Mini 3 Pack (Fresh)
Mini (Frozen 3 Pack)
Frozen 3 Pack of Old Fashion
Frozen 3 Pack of Margherita
Frozen 3 Pack of Pepperoni
Frozen 3 Pack of Veggie
Frozen 3 Pack of Greek
Frozen 3 Pack of Vegan
Sandwiches
Italian Stallion
prosciutto, soppressata, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion giardiniera and olive oil dressing
Double Chicken Parm
chicken cutlets, marinated banana peppers, alfredo, provolone, mozzarella and red sauce
O'Dinger
egg patty, Canadian bacon, feta, tomato, mozzarella, spicy pickle and Weber's Mustard
Vinnie's Steak Sandwich
Shaved Steak, Provonello, Marinated Banana Pepper-Our twist on a falls classic!