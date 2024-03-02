ORDER NOW
Vinnies' Mootz Lyndhurst
Beverages
- Mole Cola Glass$3.00
- Pellegrino Large$5.00
- Pellegrino Small$3.75
- Manhattan Diet Espresso$3.00
- Nitro Brew$3.25
- Poland Spring$1.00
- Snapple$2.00
- Water$1.75
- San Benedetto Italian Iced Tea Peach$2.50
- Soda Can$1.25
- A' Siciliana Orange$2.75
- A Siciliana lemon
- sprite$1.25
- Diet Coke$1.25
- Coke$1.25
- Manhattan Espresso$3.00
- Manhattan Special Vanilla$3.00
- Manhattan Special Black Cherry$3.00
- Manhattan Special Sasparilla$3.00
- San Benedetto Lemon$2.50
- San Benedetto Green Tea$2.50
- Aqua pana 16.9oz$3.50
Pizza
Sangweech
- G Ma$11.99
- Uncle Phil$15.95
Chuck steak, parmigiano, red sauce, mootz
- The Nicky Mootz$13.99
Chicken cutlet, bacon, hot sauce, mootz
- Nicky Blue$11.00
- Lucky Lady$15.99
Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, arugula, balsamic glaze, mootz
- The Lyndhurst$14.99
Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mootz
- The Busted Knee$14.50
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo
- Undertaker$15.25
- Nature Wrap$12.99
Grilled veggies, spring mix, balsamic glaze. Served in a flour wrap.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.99
- Drunkins Chicken Parm$15.50
- Wedge$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, mootz
- Denise Denise$12.50
- Oink Oink$15.75
Porchetta, provolone, broccoli rabe, long hots
- More than Waffles$15.25
Chicken cutlet, bacon, hot honey,mootz. Served on a waffle
- Southern Bell$15.99
Chicken cutlet, burrata cream, arugula, balsamic glaze
- Where's the Beef$15.25
- The Mediterranean$15.25
Eggplant, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, mootz
- Italian Stal$14.50
Ham, Salami, Sweet Sopressata, & Fresh Mootz
- Italian Sangweech$14.25
Ham, Salami, Provolone & the Works!
- Stugots$14.25
Metballs, red sauce, mootz
- The Frank$14.75
Hot soppresata, mortadella, mootz
Vinnies' Mootz Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 468-0117
Closed • Opens Sunday at 9AM