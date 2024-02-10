Vinny's - Marsh Road Marsh Rd
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- BASKET OF BREAD$3.50
- BASKET OF BREAD W CHEESE$3.95
- BASKET OF CHIPS$4.49
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
- BASKET OF FRIES$4.95
- BASKET OF ONION RINGS$4.95
- (8) BONELESS WINGS$8.49
- BRUSCHETTA$5.99
- Fresh Tomatoes Mozzarella$8.99
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- FRIED CALAMARI$8.99
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
- FRIED ZUCCHINI$8.49
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
- (10) ITALIAN WINGS$16.49
- (6) ITALIAN WINGS$10.49
Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- (6) MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.49
- POT OF GOLD$9.99
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$8.49
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
- WITH MEAL
- WITH PASTA
- WITH PIZZA
- (12) BONELESS WINGS$12.99
- NACHO FRIED RAVIOLI$8.49
- CHEESE FRIED RAVIOLI$8.49
- Chicken Canneloni Bites$8.50
Salads & Soups & Dressings
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$12.49
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
- CAESAR SALAD SMALL$5.99
- CHEF SALAD$9.49
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
- GREEK SALAD$8.49
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
- LARGE HOUSE SALAD$7.49
- HOUSE SALAD SMALL$5.99
- LARGE CAESAR SALAD$7.99
- MINESTRONE$3.99
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
- PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
- SIDE DRESSING$0.50
- SOUP OF THE DAY$3.99
- LARGE SHRIMP SALAD$13.95
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
Small Pizza
- SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$11.99
- SMALL WEST COAST$13.99
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
- SMALL THE MEAT FEAST$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
- SMALL BBQ CHICKEN$14.99
- SMALL PRIMAVERA$13.99
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
- SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
- SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
- SMALL THE WORKS$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
- SAUSAGE & PEPPERS$13.99
- Small Margaritha Pzza$13.99
- SMALL TACO PIZZA$14.99
Large Pizza
- LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$13.99
- LARGE BBQ CHICKEN$18.99
- LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
- LARGE PRIMAVERA$17.99
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
- LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
- LARGE THE MEAT FEAST$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
- LARGE THE WORKS$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
- LARGE WEST COAST$17.99
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
- LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS$17.99
- LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.99
- LARGE TACO PIZZA$17.99
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
- VINNYS CALZONE$9.99
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
- ORIGINAL CALZONE$10.99
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
- CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE$11.99
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
- MEAT LOVERS CALZONE$13.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE$13.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
- MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI$11.99
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
- BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI$10.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
- VEGGIE STROMBOLI$10.99
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
Pizza by the Slice
Subs and Wraps
- BLACKENED CHICKEN SUB$9.99
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
- BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAK$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
- GRILLED FISH SANDWICH$9.99
- HOT SICILIAN SUB$9.49
- ITALIAN HOAGIE$9.49
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
- NEW YORK REUBEN$9.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
- PARMIGIANA SUB
Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V
- PHILLY CHICKEN$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
- PHILLY STEAK CHEESE$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
- SIDE DRESSING$0.50
- SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN$9.99
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
- VEGGIE SUB$9.99
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
- VINNYS CLUB$9.49
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- VINNYS HALF POUNDER$9.99
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
- GREEK CHICKEN WRAP$9.49
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$8.99
- BLT$6.95
- Chicken BLT WRAP$9.49
Vinny’s Specialties
- BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
- BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA$14.49
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
- CHICKEN MARSALA$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
- CHICKEN PICCATA$16.99
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$10.49
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
- FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI$10.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
- GRILLED SALMON$17.99
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
- HOUSE PASTA$10.99
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
- LASAGNA$10.99
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
- PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
- PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA$11.99
- PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$13.49
- SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS$10.99
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
- TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S$17.99
- TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA$13.49
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
- VODKA RIGATONI$10.49
- MARE E MONTI$17.99
- CHEESE MANICOTTI$13.49
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
- N/A$13.49
Kids Menu
- KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
- KIDS LASAGNA$5.49
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
- KIDS RAVIOLI (3)$5.49
Served with marinara
- BURGER AND FRIES$5.49
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
- CHICKEN FINGERS FRIES$6.99
Served with fries and honey mustard
- SMILEY FACE PIZZA$3.49
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
- MAC AND CHEESE$5.49
- KIDS BAKED SPAGUETTI$6.49
- GRILLED CHEESE FRIES$6.49
Deserts
Sides
- LOAF PLAIN BREAD$1.25
- SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN$5.75
- SIDE CHEESE$1.00
- SIDE CHICKEN$5.00
- SIDE CHIPS$2.45
- SIDE DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES$3.95
- SIDE OF MARINARA$1.00
- SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE$1.25
- SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI$4.25
- Side Of Pasta$2.50
- Side Meatball$3.75
- 4oz Meat Sauce$1.25
- House Italian 16oz$3.95
- Bowl of Alfredo$4.95
- Bowl of Marinara$3.95
- Bowl of Meat Sauce$4.95
- Bowl of Ranch$4.95
- Bowl RSTD Pepper Sauce$4.95
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side Blacken Chicken$5.75
- Side Cheese$1.99
- Side Chicken$5.00
- Side Mushrooms$2.00
- Side Fries$2.95
- Side Alfredo Sauce$1.00
- Side Pepproni$1.99
- Side Of Salmon$8.00
- Side of Shrimp$8.00
- Onion Rings$2.95
- Side of Pasta$2.50
- Side Meatball (2)$3.75
- Lg Pizza Dough$6.95
- Sm Pizza Dough$4.95
- Side Hot Sauce$0.99
Gluten Free
DRINKS
Beverages
- 2 Liter Soda$3.99
- BOTTLED JUICE$3.25
- BOTTLED SODA$2.69
- BOTTLED WATER$2.00
- CAPPUCCINO$4.49
- ESPRESSO$2.49
- Hot Tea$1.99
- FRESH COFFEE$1.99
- GLASS OF WATER
- MILK$1.99
- SAN PELLEGRINO 500ML$2.45
- SOFT DRINKS$2.69
- SWEET ICED TEA$1.99
- TO GO CUP$0.25
- UNSWEET ICED TEA$1.99
- Root Beer$3.25
- PEPSI$2.69
- DIET PEPSI$2.69
- DR PEPPER$2.69
- DIET DR PEPPER$2.69
- SIERRA MIST$2.69
- MNT DEW$2.69
- PINK LEMONADE$2.69
- SODA WATER$1.99
- ORANGE CRUSH$2.69
- CHOCC MILK$2.49
- San Pellecrino 1L$5.00
- RedBull$2.99
- Sweet Ice Tea Bottle$2.69
- GINGER ALE$2.69