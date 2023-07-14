Vinoma
Empanadas
Baked Empanadas
Traditional Beef
$3.89
Spicy Beef
$3.89
Steak & Cheese
$3.89
Ham & Cheese
$3.89
Plum & Bacon
$3.89
Buffalo Chicken
$3.89
Al Pastor
$3.89
Creamy Corn
$3.89
Spinach Artichoke
$3.89
Caprese
$3.89
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
$3.89
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
$3.89
Blueberry Cobbler
$3.89
Apple Crisp
$3.89
Vegan Curry Tofu
$3.89
Chicken Pot Pie
$3.89Out of stock
Frozen Empanadas
Drinks, Sauces, Sweets
Drinks
Batch Craft Soda Regular
$2.79
Batch Craft Soda Large
$2.99
Red Zinger Herbal tea Regular
$2.79
Red Zinger Herbal tea Large
$2.99
Bottled Water
$1.25
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$2.00
100% Pure Apple Juice
$2.29
Guayaki Sparkling Classic Gold Can
$3.19
Guayaki Sparkling Cranberry Pomegrante Can
$3.19
Guayaki Sparkling Grapefruit Ginger Can
$3.19
Guayaki Bluephoria Can
$3.49
Guayaki Enlighten Mint Can
$3.49
Guayaki Lemon Elation Can
$3.49
Guayaki Orange Exuberance Can
$3.49
Guayaki Revel Berry Can
$3.49
To Go Sauce
Sandwiches
Vinoma Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 536-9215
Open now • Closes at 6PM