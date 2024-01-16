Vinoski Winery
DRINKS
Wine
- Concord 750ml$20.75
- Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml$33.96
- Merlot 750ml$28.30
- Syrah 750ml$32.08
- Reserve 750ml$83.02
- Moscato 750ml$20.75
- Diamond 750ml$20.75
- Pinot Grigio 750ml$24.53
- Riesling 750ml$25.47
- Chardonnay 750ml$29.25
- Isabella 750ml$20.75
- Isabella 1.5L$34.91Out of stock
- Red Raspberry$22.64
- Blueberry 750ml$22.64
- Blackberry 750ml$22.64
- Apple$22.64
- Cherry Cordial$22.64
- Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordial$28.30
- Sparkling Rose$28.30
- Sparkling Brut 750ml$28.30
- Sparkling Isabella 750ml$28.30
- Isabella Brandy$23.58
- Isabella Brandy (L)$37.74
Bottled Beer
N/A Drinks
White Claw - Various Flavors
Merchandise
Glassware/Mugs/Tumblers
Vinoski Winery Location and Ordering Hours
(724) 872-3333
Open now • Closes at 9PM