Vintner's Table - Wyomissing 945 Hill Avenue - Suite 100
Bottle Shop
Wines
- Estate Pinot Grigio '21$27.00
- Pinot Grigio '22$21.00
- Sauvignon Blanc '22$21.00
- Chardonnay '21$25.00
- Traminette '21$21.00
- Riesling '21$21.00
- Moscato De Folino$21.00
- Bianco Dolce$18.00
- Bianco Cider$16.00
- Bianco Bollicini '22$25.00
- Luca Forte '20$29.00
- Rosato Bollicini$25.00
- Vino Rosato '20$19.00
- Rosato Secco '21$25.00
- Teodoro '21$32.00
- Chambourcin '21$20.00
- Rosso Fresco$19.00
- Barbera '21$29.00
- Sangiovese '20$29.00
- Rosso Dolce '21$18.00
- Lorenzo Forte '21$35.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon '22$25.00
- Valentino '19$35.00
- Cabernet Franc '21$25.00
- L'Amore Di Lidia$32.00
- Blood Orange Sangria Kit$34.00
- Honeysuckle Berry 4pk$26.00
- Honeysuckle Berry Single Can$7.00
- White Peach Elderflower$18.00
- Lavender Lemon$18.00
- Pomegranate Mulled Wine Kit$36.00Out of stock
- White Chocolate Cranberry Sangria Kit$34.00Out of stock
Homeware
- Picture Frame$20.95
- Photo Frame w/ Stand$25.95
- Iron Taper Holder$23.95
- Flower Candelabra$37.95Out of stock
- Glass Olive Oil Bottle$23.95
- Cloche w/ Woven Base$18.95
- Pink Organic Shaped Vase$33.95
- Pink Tapered Candles$15.95
- Stemless Wine Glass$12.95
- Stackable Embossed Glass$9.95
- FE Borduex Glasses$9.95
- Salt and Pepper Pots$17.95
- Berry Bowl - small$10.95
- Berry Bowl - large$16.95
- Carton Style Bowl$19.95
- Scalloped Edge Dish$10.95
- Green Serving Bowl$15.95
- Green Oval Platter$25.95
- Stamped Serving Plate$13.95
- Painted Platter$45.95Out of stock
- Marble Stackable Pots$25.95
- Travertine Coasters$19.95
- 1 Cup Casserole Dish w/ Handles$12.95
- Hand Painted Trinket Dish$6.95
- Large Pleated Bowl$22.95
- Green Serving Plate$10.95
- Gray Serving Plate$19.95
- Small Pebbled Bowl$6.95
- Small White Pleated Bowl$10.95
- Small Gray Pleated Dish$10.95
- Grating Dish$11.95
- Flower Shaped Plate$17.95
- Flower Shaped Bowl$7.95
- Brie Baker w/ Bamboo Spreader$30.95Out of stock
- Wooden Standing Knife$6.95
- Cheese Servers w/ Wooden Stand$43.95
- Marble Knife Stand$12.95
- Round Cork Bottle Stopper$9.95Out of stock
- Twig Handle Wooden Spoon$6.95
- Slotted Wooden Spoon$8.45
- Grape Vine Tongs$15.95
- Brass & Aluminum Spoon$9.95
- FE Black Wine Key$14.95
- FE Wood Wine Key$19.95
- Black & White Striped Board$50.95
- Travertine Board$33.95
- Branch Shaped Board$36.95
- Small Mango Wood Board w/ Knife$14.95
- Marble Tray w/ Bowl & Knife$20.95
- Wood & Marble Striped Board$37.95
- Floral Wooden Board$24.95
- Spotted Green Marble Board$25.95Out of stock
- Cheese Slicing Board$20.95
- Half Marble/Wooden Board w/ Knife$39.95
- Checkered Wood Cheese Slicer$25.95
- Green Marble Cutting Board$29.95
Drinks
Food
Styling Gallery
Clothing
- HALTERNECK TIERED RUFFLE MAXI DRESS - X-Small$68.95
OPEN BACK LINED HALTERNECK TIERED RUFFLE DETAILED MAXI DRESS 65%COTTON/35%POLYESTER
- CM1623B01 - X-Small$42.45
Eyelet scallop edge decoration short puff sleeved v neck mini dress with keyhole open back, back invisible zipper 35% COTTON/65% POLYESTER
- Strapless Polka Dots Tiered Tulle Maxi Dress - X-Small$105.95
Strapless Polka Dots Tiered Tulle Maxi Dress with Belt: Strapless Ruffled Neckline. Fitted Bodice. Back invisible zipper.
- V Neck Pearl Trim Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress - X-Small$81.95
V Neck Pearl trim floral print long sleeve w/bell cuffs midi dress -Side pocket, Back invisible zipper
- Puff Short Sleeves Buttoned Flower Lace Midi Dress - X-Small$84.35
Puff short Sleeves Buttoned Flower Lace Midi Dress -Front pocket -Gold buttons
- Cap Sleeve Bodycon Dress with Open Back - Small$47.95
- Tiered Tulle Ruffle Illusion Midi Dress - Small$60.95
- Striped Satin V Neck Button Front Woven Blouse - X-Small$34.95
A striped, satin woven blouse with the following features: V neckline. Button front. Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Relaxed fit.
- Fuzzy Round Neck Sweater Top - X-Small$36.95
FUZZY ROUND NECK SWEATER TOP: ROUND NECKLINE. TWO PIECE SETS. LONG SLEEVE SWEATERS. FUZZY FABRIC. PAIR OF ILK3066.
- Long Sleeve Crochet Detail Hem Blouse - X-Small$65.15
Mock Neck Crochet Detail Lace Hem Blouse: Pearl button closure top with top inner bodice and sleeves cut-out detail
- Cotton Long Balloon Sleeve Off Shoulder Corset Detail Top - X-Small$48.95
Cotton long balloon sleeve off shoulder corset detail button front top
- Cable Knit Sweater - Small$42.93
- Open Knit Sweater with Slits - Small$38.95
- Asymmetrical Shoulder Shirred Top - Small$33.95
- Pom Pom Rose Thick Knit Sweater - Small$48.95
- Popcorn Lace Trim Ruffle Linen Top - Small$58.95
- Faux Fur Jacket with Pu Binding Details - X-Small$66.45
FAUX FUR JACKET WITH PU BINDING DETAILS: FUR FABRIC. PU BINDING DETAIL. COLLARED NECKLINE. BUTTON UP.
- Lurex Tweed Double Button Blazer Jacket - X-Small$63.95
LUREX TWEED DOUBLE BUTTON BLAZER JACKET: TWEED JACKET. BUTTON UP. 100% POLYESTER.
- Contrast Hem Belted Cardigan - Small$64.95
VC1092 - 2 SMALL 2 MEDIUM 2 LARGE - SHAWL COLLAR - LONG SLEEVES - POCKETS - CONTRAST HEM - SCALLOP STITCH DETAIL - LONG LINE - CARDIGAN - 100% POLYESTER
- Open Front Fleece Kimono$46.93
ONE SIZE
- Double Breasted Cropped Trench Jacket - Small$40.53
- Button-Up Puff Jacket - Small$70.93
- Open Front Woven Blazer - Small$70.93
- Riversible Fur Cropped Jacket - Small$114.95
- Tiered Ruffle Tulle Cardigan Jacket - Small$60.95
- Faux Leather High Waist Side Pocket Midi Skirt - X-Small$42.45
A faux leather, midi skirt with the following features: High waisted. Side pockets. Front slit. Relaxed fit.
- Straight Front Two Pocket Leg Long Denim Pants - X-Small, Black$50.95
- Fuzzy Slinky Midi Skirt - X-Small$33.95
FUZZY SLINKY MIDI SKIRT: TWO PIECE SETS. SWEATERS. FUZZY FABRIC. PAIR OF ILT3065.
- Scissor Cut Crop Flare - 25$78.95
- Crochet Detail Lace Hem Short - X-Small$55.55
Crochet Detail Lace Hem Short Pants: Cut-out detail. Back Invisible Zipper.
- Front Slit Denim Maxi Skirt - Small$40.45
VC1084 - 2 SMALL 2 MEDIUM 2 LARGE - BUTTON CLOSURE - ECRU DENIM - PANEL DETAIL - POCKETS - FRONT SLIT - MAXI SKIRT - 100%COTTON
- Warm and Soft Straight Leg Full Length Pants - Small$42.93
