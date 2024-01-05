Violet 1588 E Stratford Ave
Food Menu
Starters
- Elevated Baked Mac n Cheese$13.95
elbow macaroni baked in heavy cream, leek onions, prosciutto and gruyere cheese
- Fried Zucchini Spears$10.95
Deep fried panko and parmesan cheese coated zucchini spears served with house made ranch
- Mini Greek Burritos (gf)$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, rice, lemon and fresh herbs wrapped in a grape leaf Served with cucumber dip - GF
- Not your Grandma's Deviled Eggs (gf)$7.95
pieces topped with cornichon pickles, pickled beet sliver and fresh dill - GF
- Tenderloin with chipotle Brussels (gf)$16.95
Marinated beef tenderloin served with roasted Brussel sprouts drizzled with chipotle aioli
Soups & Salads
- Sausage Kale Soup$8.00
sautéed Italian sausage and bacon with kale and red potatoes in a creamy broth
- Coconut Corn and Potato Soup (V)$8.00
sweet corn in a lemongrass coconut broth with red potatoes and garnished with radish, jalapeño and a fresh lime wedge
- Violet Harvest (V)$15.95
Licianato kale massaged in our lemon/herb vinaigrette topped with avocado, raw broccoli pieces, roasted chickpeas, and nori
- Spinach and Strawberry (VO)$13.95
Baby spinach tossed in our mint lime vinaigrette, topped with fresh sliced strawberries and crumbled feta cheese
- Chopped Kale and Romaine Caesar (VO)$13.95
chopped kale and romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy vegan caesar dressing topped with crispy capers and shredded parmesan cheese
Sandwiches
- Mahi Mahi Fish Sando$14.95
marinated mahi mahi topped with cheddar cheese, tartar slaw and pickled red onion all served on a toasted brioche bun
- French Dip Sando$12.95
In house sliced roast beef topped with gruyere cheese, onion straws and horseradish aioli. serve with home made au jus.
- The Big Mock Burger$13.95
6 ounces of seasoned ground beef topped with white American cheese, grilled onion, shredded romaine lettuce, pickles and Violet’s secret sauce
- Meatloaf Sando$13.95
House made meatloaf served on grilled sour dough bread with onion straws, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house made BBQ sauce
- Vegan B.L.T.A$11.95
Marinated, baked tempeh bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, vegan mayo on toasted sour dough
- Vegan Egg Salad Sando$10.95
tofu, vegan mayo, celery, capers and pickles all served on sliced white bread
Pinsa
- Jerk Chicken Pinsa$14.95
butter brushed crust topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled jerk chicken breast, red onion and cilantro
- Margarita Pinsa$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and EVOO
- Prosciutto and Rosemary Pinsa$13.95
EVOO brushed crust topped with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and fresh rosemary
Kiddos
- Chicken Tenders$9.95
2 pieces of panko and parmesan coated chicken breast tenderloins, deep fried to golden perfectio
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
Melty American cheese on grilled sour dough bread
- Kids Cheese Pinsa$7.95
Pinsa crust with home made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Hidden Spinach Marinara Spaghetti$7.95
Homemade marinara with hidden spinach over spaghetti pasta topped with parmesan cheese