Vitality by Vistex
Lunch
Burgers and Sandwiches
- 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese$7.95
Trifecta Bliss Grilled Cheese combines mozzarella, Swiss, and cheddar encased in your choice of artisanal bread. Includes Fries and a Fountain Drink of your choice.
- All Beef Chicago Style Hot Dog$7.95
A plump, juicy Vienna beef hot dog grilled perfectly in a steamed poppy seed bun.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.85
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and Marinara. Served on a ciabatta roll, with Fries and a fountain drink.
- Classic Country Chicken Sandwich$8.95
The crunch of the crispy coating, the tenderness of the juicy chicken, and the pillowy softness of the bread. Topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a dollop of creamy mayo, it tastes nostalgic with every mouthwatering bite.
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$8.95
The Crispy Fish Sandwich Savor the freshness of the sea with every mouthwatering bite, complemented by the zesty kick of our signature tartar sauce. Nestled between soft, toasted buns and topped with crisp lettuce and tangy pickles, this sandwich is a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to coastal bliss.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Nestled between a toasted brioche bun is the spice-infused crispy, breaded chicken breast, creating an unforgettable experience that pays homage to the legendary Nashville hot chicken tradition. Includes Fries and a fountain drink.
- Patty Melt on Marble Rye$8.95
Melted Swiss and American cheeses blanket the beef, creating a luscious, gooey layer that melds seamlessly with the caramelized onions on Marble Rye. It comes with fries and a fountain drink
- Ultimate Veggie Burger$8.95
"Experience a plant-based delight with our Black Bean Veggie Burger, a culinary masterpiece crafted for those seeking a delicious and wholesome alternative. Immerse yourself in the rich, savory flavors of black beans, artfully blended with a medley of fresh vegetables and aromatic spices.
- Vitality Burger$8.95
Unleash your creativity and savor the satisfaction of crafting a burger that is as individual as you are.
- Vitality Grilled Chicken Club$6.95
Indulge in the savory delight of our Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich. Succulent grilled chicken breast takes center stage, perfectly seasoned and layered with crispy strips of applewood-smoked bacon and cheese of your choice. Includes fries and a fountain drink.
- Naked Grilled Chicken tender Meal$8.95
marinated grill chicken breast tenders. Includes Fries and a Fountain Drink
Deli and Wraps
- Rodeo Wraps$7.95
Golden-brown, crispy breaded chicken tender, perfectly seasoned, and nestled in a soft flour tortilla. As you take a bite, savor the satisfying crunch of the chicken, complemented by the smoky allure of barbecue sauce. The rodeo experience continues with a generous layer of creamy ranch dressing, adding a cool and tangy twist to each mouthful. Includes fries and a fountain drink.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, breaded chicken breast is topped with buffalo hot sauce, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and cooling ranch dressing, creating a symphony of textures and tastes.
- Sanjays Grilled veggie club$6.95
A symphony of flavors and textures is at the heart of this culinary delight. Crisp cucumbers provide a refreshing crunch, while juicy tomatoes burst with natural sweetness. Red onions add a hint of pungency, and the Amul Cheddar brings a rich and creamy element.
- Build Your Own Sandwich$5.95
The possibilities are endless! Whether you're a fan of traditional combinations or love experimenting with unique flavor profiles, our Build Your Own Sandwich option lets you take charge of your meal.
- Build your own wrap$5.95
Whether you're a wrap traditionalist or a flavor trailblazer, our Build Your Wrap option empowers you to curate a culinary masterpiece that's uniquely yours. Revel in the freedom of choice and enjoy the satisfaction of crafting a wrap that perfectly suits your cravings.
Global Cuisine
- Curry Shrimp$8.95Out of stock
Delight your taste buds with our exquisite Shrimp Curry, a culinary masterpiece that combines succulent shrimp with a rich and aromatic curry sauce. Our chef carefully selects the freshest, juiciest shrimp and bathes them in a luscious blend of spices, coconut milk, and flavorful curry herbs.
- Butter Paneer$8.95Out of stock
- Beef Brisket$8.95
Hot Appetizers
- 3 pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
Paired with your choice of delectable dipping sauces, from classic honey mustard and tangy barbecue to zesty ranch, this meal is a symphony of flavors designed to tantalize your taste buds. The tender bites of chicken are expertly fried to a golden brown, ensuring a delightful texture that's hard to resist.
- 4 pc Mozzarella Sticks$4.50
Served piping hot, these fried mozzarella sticks are the ideal appetizer to share with friends or enjoy as a tempting snack. Perfectly golden on the outside and irresistibly cheesy on the inside, they are a timeless classic that never fails to delight—served with a side of Marinara.
- 8 ct Fried Pickles$3.50
Served with a side of zesty dipping sauce, these deep-fried pickle spears are an irresistible appetizer or snack that will leave your taste buds dancing.
- 8 ct Fried Mushrooms$4.00
Served with a savory dipping sauce, these golden delights are perfect for sharing or savoring all to yourself. The combination of the earthy mushrooms and the crispy coating creates a harmonious symphony of taste that's hard to resist.
- 8 ct Onion Rings$4.00
Crispy deep-fried onion rings served with a side of ranch.
- 6 oz Cheese Curds$5.00
Our Cheese Curds are a light, airy, delightful appetizer that never fails to please. Revel in the rich, cheesy flavor that makes these curds a favorite snack for any occasion.
- 6 pc Chicken Wings$6.50
Breaded chicken wings, deep fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of spicy BBQ or traditional buffalo sauce and served with a side of Celery and carrots with your choice of dipping sauce.
- 6 pc Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$4.00
Whether you're a vegetarian seeking a flavorful alternative or a buffalo wing enthusiast looking to try something new, our Deep-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites are a deliciously bold choice.
- Cheese Pizza Puff$4.00Out of stock
Golden and flaky puff pastry generously filled with a delectable blend of melted cheeses, creating a savory sensation that's hard to resist.
- Sausage Pizza Puff$4.25
Golden and flaky puff pastry generously filled with a delectable blend of melted cheeses and pork sausage. creating a savory sensation that's hard to resist.
- Tator Tots$3.00
Revel in the timeless appeal of our classic Tater Tots. Golden nuggets of shredded potatoes are perfectly seasoned and fried to a crispy exterior, giving way to a soft and satisfying interior. Served hot and ready to dip, these tots are a nostalgic favorite.
- House Chips$3.00
Dive into the timeless appeal of our Classic Salted Potato Chips. Thinly sliced and fried to a golden crisp, these chips are lightly salted to enhance the natural potato flavor—a perfect balance of simplicity and satisfaction.
- Indian Spiced house chips$3.00
Dive into the timeless appeal of our Classic Salted Potato Chips. Thinly sliced and fried to a golden crisp, these chips are lightly seasoned with salt, garam masala, and a hint of mango powder, to enhance the natural potato flavor.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$2.50
We grilled Chicken Breast to Order. The item will take 10 minutes to cook.
- Naked Grilled Chicken tenders$8.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Strips.
- French fries$1.25
Golden brown crispy fried French Fries
Pizza and Flatbreads
- Personal Cheese Pizza$6.00
Classic Cheese Pizza, a timeless favorite that celebrates the perfect harmony of flavorful tomato sauce and gooey, melted cheese atop a golden, oven-baked crust.
- Personal Sausage Pizza$6.50
Cheese and Sausage Pizza promises a savory experience that combines the best of Italian-inspired flavors. It's a celebration of cheese, sausage, and the art of pizza-making that will leave you craving another slice.
Salad Bar
- Build your own large salad$7.95
Build Your Salad option, where you become the chef and craft a personalized masterpiece. Begin by selecting a crisp and fresh base of mixed greens, spinach, or romaine lettuce.
- Build your own small salad$4.95
Build Your Salad option, where you become the chef and craft a personalized masterpiece. Begin by selecting a crisp and fresh base of mixed greens, spinach, or romaine lettuce.
soups
- Minestrone Soup$3.00
Minestrone Soup is a comforting classic that brings together a medley of fresh vegetables and savory broth. Immerse yourself in a bowl filled with a robust combination of tomatoes, carrots, celery, zucchini, beans, and pasta, creating a delightful tapestry of textures and tastes.
- Cream of Chicken and Rice$3.00Out of stock
Cream of Chicken and Rice soup, a comforting bowl that combines the savory goodness of tender chicken with the wholesome heartiness of rice. Immerse yourself in a creamy, flavorful broth that's expertly crafted to perfection.
- Chicken Noodle$3.00Out of stock
Chicken Noodle Soup, a classic favorite that warms the soul. Immerse yourself in a steaming bowl filled with tender pieces of chicken, hearty egg noodles, and a medley of fresh vegetables.
- Beef Barley Soup$3.00Out of stock
Beef and Barley Soup, a soul-warming bowl that brings together succulent beef, wholesome barley, and a medley of flavorful vegetables. Immerse yourself in a rich and savory broth that has been carefully simmered to perfection.
- Cream of Tomato Soup$3.00Out of stock
Our Cream of Tomato Soup is a timeless classic that transcends seasons. Dive into a bowl of pure comfort, where the rich flavors of tomatoes and cream come together in a symphony of taste.
- Loaded Potato$3.00Out of stock
Loaded Baked Potato Soup, a comforting bowl that brings together the classic flavors of a baked potato with all the delicious fixings. Immerse yourself in a creamy base, generously loaded with tender chunks of baked potato, savory bacon bits, and a blend of melted cheddar cheese.
- Corn Chowder$3.00Out of stock
Corn Chowder is a bowl that celebrates the sweet essence of corn in a rich, creamy base. Immerse yourself in a medley of tender corn kernels, diced potatoes, and savory onions harmoniously blended to perfection.
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$3.00Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar Soup is a classic favorite that transcends seasons. Dive into a bowl of pure comfort, where broccoli's wholesome goodness meets cheddar's creamy allure in a delightful culinary symphony.
- Potato Soup$3.00Out of stock
Cream of Potato Soup is a comforting bowl that captures the essence of simplicity and warmth. Immerse yourself in the rich and creamy base, where tender chunks of potatoes meld seamlessly into a luscious texture.
- Vegetable Soup$3.00Out of stock
Indulge in the comforting embrace of our wholesome Vegetable Soup, a culinary masterpiece crafted with care and attention to nourishment. Bursting with vibrant, seasonal vegetables, each spoonful is a celebration of flavors and textures.
- Vegetable Beef$3.00Out of stock
Beverages
- Fountian Coke Zero$2.00
- Fountain Diet Coke$2.00
- Fouintain Sprite$2.00
The lemon-lime soda that started it all—classic, cool, crisp citrus taste that's caffeine-free with 100% natural flavors.
- Fountain Unsweetend Ice Tea$2.00
- Fountain Mr Pibbs$2.00
- 20 oz Coke Bottle$2.50
- 20 oz Diet Coke Bottle$2.50
- 20 oz Coke Zero Bottle$2.50
- 12 oz Coffee$2.00
- 20 oz Sprite$2.50
- Monster Energy$3.00Out of stock
- Core Power Vanilla Protein Shake$3.00
Core Power Elite Vanilla is a protein shake that contains 42g of protein, all nine essential amino acids, and electrolytes. It is made with fairlife ultra-filtered milk, which helps repair and rebuild muscle. It also has a smooth vanilla taste.
- Dunkin Iced Vanilla Coffee$3.00
Dunkin' Donuts offers a variety of vanilla-flavored iced coffee drinks.
- Naked Juice Mighty mango$3.00
Naked Juice's Mighty Mango is a 100% juice smoothie that combines mango, orange, apple, and banana juices. It contains no added sugar or preservatives, and is non-GMO project verified.
- Naked Juice Green Machine$3.00
Naked Juice Juice Green Machine is a refreshing and nutritious blend of fruits and vegetables. Packed with the goodness of spinach, spirulina, and green apple, this vibrant green juice is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. With no added sugar, it offers a perfect balance of natural sweetness and tanginess.
- Naked Juice Blue Machine$3.00
Got the blues? Take a swig of this nutrient-rich blueberry-blackberry-banana-apple-flavored goodness and enjoy your ride on the happy train.
- XXX Vitamin water Zero Sugar$3.00
Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Xxx is a zero-sugar, acai-blueberry-pomegranate flavored water beverage that contains vitamins and electrolytes.
- XXX Vitamin Water$3.00
Vitaminwater XXX is a nutrient-enhanced water beverage with a flavor of acai, blueberry, and pomegranate.
- Core Power Chocolate Protein Shake$3.00
Core Power Elite Chocolate is a post-workout protein shake that contains 42g of protein, all nine essential amino acids, and electrolytes. It's made with Fairlife ultra-filtered milk and is designed to help you recover from your workout. It's also low in sugar and contains healthy fats.
- Dunkin Iced Mocha$3.00
Dunkin' Donuts offers a variety of iced coffee drinks.
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.50
- Minute Maid Cranberry grape Juice$2.50
- Minute Maid Cranberry Apple and Raspberry Juice$2.50