Vitaly Caffe Costa Mesa
Yogurt, Fruit Bowls, Waffle
Yogurts
Fruit Bowls
- Mixed fresh Fruit 16 Oz$6.90
- Rio$10.90
Blend of Banana, Strawberry, Acai and Almond milk- Topped with Blueberry-Strawberry-Banana-Granola
- Malaya$10.90
Blend of Mango Pear, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut milk. Topped with fresh Blueberry, strawberry, banana and Granola
- Rubus$10.90
A Blend of Raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter. Topped with fresh blueberry, Strawberry, coconut shredded, Cocoa nibs, Granola
FOOD Lunch & Dinner
Piadina
- CUSTOM PIADINA$14.90
Build your own custom Piadina Sandwich with Vitaly ingredients
- PIADINA & SMALL SOUP COMBO$18.90
A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner
- PIADINA & SMALL Mixed Green SALAD COMBO$17.00
A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner
- Piadina Capri ( Vegetarian )$14.90
Sliced Roma tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella.
- Piadina Ciao Bella ( Bread and Chocolate )$14.90
Piadina with Nutella. Ask for free Strawberry or Banana
- Piadina Contadina$14.90
Grilled chicken, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Romaine, Basil and Pesto
- Piadina Filet Deluxe ( served Open Face )$20.90
Served Open Face as a Pizza, topped with a Filet Mignon Stripes, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sweet Onion and Wild Arugula
- Piadina Piadamera$14.90
Low sodium Turkey slices, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Romaine Lettuce
- Piadina Riccione( Vegetarian )$14.90
Italian Crescenza Soft Cheese and Wild Arugula.
- Piadina Rimini$14.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
- Piadina Riva Bella$14.90
Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.
- Piadina San Marino$14.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
- Piadina Valtellina$14.90
- Piadizza$14.90
Pizza style made with our Piadina flat bread and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
- Piadizza KIDS$13.00
Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
Cassone
- Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )$15.90
Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)
- Cassone Margherita ( vegetarian )$15.90
Pizza calzone style made with our Flat Bread Piadina and filled with Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, with option to add free spicy salame or Italian Sausage.
- Cassone Nettuno$15.90
Scrambled Eggs, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Spinach and Chard, Roma tomato, Mozzarella Shredded
- Cassone Romagna Mia$15.90
filled with 4 Cheeses : Crescenza Soft Cheese, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Provolone and Italian Sausage
- Cassone Verdi ( vegetarian )$15.90
Cooked Spinach and Chard , Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Pasta
- Fettuccine$20.80
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
- Fettuccine Gluten Free$22.00
Enjoy our Gluten Free Hand made Pasta with a sauce of your choice
- Gnocchi (Vegan if a with Vegan Sauce)$20.80
Our Famous home made Potato and Organic Flour Italian Gnocchi with one sauce of your choice
- KIDS Fettuccine$15.40
A smaller size for our smaller very important customers with one of the most popular kid sauces of your choice
- KIDS Spaghetti$13.50
- KIDS Trofie (Vegan with a Vegan sauce)$13.50
Hand Made Short pasta ( Vegan if with a Vegan Sauce )
- Lasagne Bolognese$24.90
The original Bolognese Recipe with 5 layers of green pasta, bechamel, Parmigiano and Bolognese meat sauce
- Ravioli Butternut Squash$23.90Out of stock
- Ravioli Ricotta and Spinach$23.90
Available with Butter, Parm, and Sage OR Tomato Basil
- Ravioli Seafood$27.40
Filled with Lobster, Shrimps and Asparagus - Available with a Tomato Basil or Butter Parmesan sauces
- Ravioli Porcini Mushrooms, Poppy & Truffle oil$26.50
- Spaghetti$20.80
Hand made Spaghetti with one of our most popular Spaghetti sauces of your choice
- Spaghetti VESUVIO$23.90
Spicy Spaghetti Hand made (contains eggs) with Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Pepper, basil
- SQUID INK Taglioline$26.90
- TORTELLINI$25.50
Ring shaped, hand made and filled one by one with a mix of very fine ground meats and cold cuts. The most Famous and precious Pasta of Bologna
- Trofie Short Pasta (Vegan)$20.90
Breads
- Crescentine Basket HALF$6.80
A basket for 1 of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe
- Crescentine Basket REGULAR FOR 2$11.50
A basket for 2 people of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe
- Piadina Single Classic Organic Flour$2.90
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dough contains dairy ingredients
- Piadina Single White Whole Wheat flour$3.30
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna . Dairy free ( contains Soy Milk )
- Piadina Single Gluten Free$4.00
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dairy free ( contain Almond Milk )
Appetizers and Salads
- Bruschetta Cherry Tom. & Mozza Basil$8.60
- Bruschetta Prosciutto Crescenza$8.60
- Bruschetta Salmon Cream Cheese$8.60
- Burrata Mediterranea Salad$20.90
Arugula, Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry tomatoes - Come with a slice of Bread
- Cutting Board Charcut_Cheese for 2 or 3$38.00
Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.
- Cutting Board Charcuterie & Cheese for 1$19.50
Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.
- Eggplant (Melanzane) Parmigiana$16.50
Eggplants, Fresh Tomato , Onion, Basil, Eggs, Parmigiano, Mozzarella
- Prosciutto e Melone$15.90Out of stock
- Roasted Potatoes$9.80
Oven Roasted Potatoes with olive oil, Garlic and Rosemary, Mediterranean style
- Salad SHRIMPS$20.90
Mixed salad, Arugula, griddle cooked Shrimps, Avocado, Mushrooms, Citrus vinaigrette dressing, sesame
- Salad Bresaola and Rucola$21.00
Bresaola, Rucola, Parmesan. A delicious Cured Beef meat from Valtellina , a great alternative to Pork
- Salad Caprese$19.90
Classic Caprese Salad with Roma Tomato, imported Italian Buffalo mozzarella, and Basil.
- Salad Grizzly Salmon (HALF)$12.30
- Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)$21.50
Wild catch Smoked Salmon over Mesclun Salad, with sliced Roma Tomato, Oranges, and Avocado. Topped with Walnuts
- Salad Microgreen basic$14.00Out of stock
- Salad Micro Mix$16.80Out of stock
- Salad Mixed Green Large$12.50
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
- Salad Mixed Green Smaller$7.30
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
- Salad Tricolore (Reg L)$18.50
Mesclun Salad, Wild Arugula, Strawberries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Pistachios, Crutons, Cucumber and Balsamic Creamy Reduction
- Salad Tricolore (Small)$10.30
Soups
- Antioxidant Vegan Soup$12.00
VEGAN soup made of celery, carrots, onions, chard, kale, spinach, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes . Served with Half Piadina classic
- Tuscany Soup$12.00
- Minestrone$12.00Out of stock
- Chicken Soup$12.00
Chicken soup (DAIRY FREE) is made of celery carrots onions, tomatoes, free range chicken, and potatoes. Served with Half Piadina classic
Proteins
- CHICKEN BOWL$9.50
Chicken free range, griddle cooked with olive oil, garlic and rosemary
- Chicken Straccetti Frico'$23.80
Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction
- Chicken Straccetti Potatoes$23.80
Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served over Rosted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.
- Filet Mignon Straccetti Frico'$28.80
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction
- Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes$28.80
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served over Roasted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.
- Branzino al Cartoccio San Valentino$26.50Out of stock
Kid's Food
- Piadizza KIDS$13.00
Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
BEER & WINE
Wine Bottle
Beer Can/Bottle
BEVERAGE N.A.
Beverage
- Coke Diet/Regular CAN$2.50
- Coke Mex$3.90
- Iced Tea Brewed 24Oz$3.60
- Italian Soda$3.90
- Lemonade Variations$4.20
- Orange Fresh Juice Perricone$4.80
- Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed$5.90
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$3.90
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.90
- San Pellegrino Lemonade$3.90
- Smoothie 16Oz$6.90
- Water Bottle Table Vitaly$2.00
- Water Plastic Bottle Vitaly$2.40
- Water San Pellegrino$3.20
Kid's Drinks
COFFEE PASTRY TEAS
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Affogato Single$5.80
A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and a Vitaly espresso shot served on the side to poor over at the arrival
- Affogato Double$6.90
A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and two Vitaly espresso shots served on the side to poor over at the arrival
- Americano 12 Oz$3.60
2 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water
- Americano 20 Oz$4.40
3 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water
- Cappuccino 6 Oz$4.40
The classico Italian Cappuccino size 6 Oz, one shot of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
- Cappuccino 12 Oz$5.30
The Italian Cappuccino size 12 Oz, two shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
- Cappuccino 20 Oz$6.20
Our largest Italian Cappuccino size 20 Oz, three shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
- CHAGA-Cappuccino 12$7.30
- CHAGA-Cappuccino 20$8.20
- Chococino 12 Oz$5.60
1 shot of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink
- Chococino 20 Oz$6.70
2 shots of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink
- Cortado Single$3.50
- Cortado double$4.60
- Espresso Single$2.80
Un Caffe' Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks: ONE SHOT OF ESPRESSO
- Espresso Double$3.90
Un Caffe' doppio Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks in double size: TWO SHOTS OF ESPRESSO
- FLAT WHITE 6 Oz$5.10
The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 2 shots of espresso and latte style milk
- FLAT WHITE 12 Oz$6.10
The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 3 shots of espresso and latte style milk
- Latte 12 Oz$4.50
1 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam
- Latte 20 Oz$5.50
2 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam
- Macchiato Single$3.10
The Italian style little drink with one shot espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte
- Macchiato Double$4.20
The Italian style little drink with two shots espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte
Iced Espres. Drinks
- Americano Iced 16Oz$3.80
A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!
- Americano Iced 24Oz$4.50
A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!
- C.Latte Iced 16Oz$4.90
Espresso and Milk over ice
- C.Latte Iced 24Oz$5.60
Espresso and Milk over ice
- CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 16$7.50
- CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 24$8.50
- Chococino Iced 16Oz$5.90
Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)
- Chococino Iced 24Oz$7.00
Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)
- Espresso Shakerato 2 shots$4.20
Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional Italian iced espresso
- Espresso Shakerato 3 shots$5.40
Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional and best Italian iced espresso
Drip Hot
Tea Hot
Tea Iced
Non Coffees & Chocolates
Pastry and Treats
CATERING SPECIALS
Piadina Catering
Pasta Catering
- Lasagne Catering for 6-8$140.00
- Fettuccine Catering for 10$160.00
- Fettuccine Catering Gluten Free for 10$170.00
- Gnocchi Catering for 10$160.00
- Ravioli Ricotta & Spinach Cat. for 10$170.00
- Ravioli Lobster Catering for 10$189.00
- Trofie for 10$150.00
- Spaghetti Vesuvio Catering for 10$160.00
- Squid Black ink Taglioline Shrimps and Calamari for 10$189.00
Appetizers and Salads Catering
- Mixed Italian Salad Catering for 10$49.00
- Caprese Salad Catering for 10$130.00
- Tricolore Salad Catering for 10$115.00
- Grizzly Salmon Salad Catering for 10$130.00
- Roasted Potatoes Catering for -10$68.00
- Cutting Boards Meat Cheese Catering for 10$120.00
- Shrimps Salad for 10$139.00
- Melanzane/Eggplant Parmigiana tray for 10$120.00