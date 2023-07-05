Vito's - DC Ranch Vito's - DC Ranch

Popular Items

CYO Pizza Large

$18.49

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.99 each.

CYO Pizza Medium

$15.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.49 each.

Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$11.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

FOOD

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.99

Original or with Vito's assorted spices, served with cajun ranch or marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$11.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Feta Bruschetta

$12.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with ten pieces of toasted crostini's.

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.49

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.49

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Pizza Bread

$6.49

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Traditional Wings

$14.99

Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Twelve breaded breast pieces, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$13.49

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with toasted crositini's.

Italian Meatball Sliders

$10.99

Four toasted crostini's topped with meatballs, marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Marinara

$12.49

Hand cut and breaded mozzarella sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara or ranch for dipping.

Crostini Only

$0.99

Five pieces of toasted crostini's

Gluten Free Crostini Only

$2.99

Five pieces of our gluten free toasted crostini's

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.49

Fried Zucchini

$12.99

Coconut Shrimp

$15.49

Soups

Minestrone Bowl

$6.99

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Minestrone Cup

$4.49

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Chef's Choice Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Chef's Choice Cup

$4.49Out of stock

Small Salads

Garden

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Caesar

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and croutons. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Tuscan Chicken Salad Small

$12.49

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Antipasto Salad Small

$12.49

Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Crispy Apple Salad Small

$12.49

Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.

Chicken & Berry Salad Small

$12.49

Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Small

$12.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken Small

$12.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon Small

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon Small

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Blackened Salmon Salad Small

$16.49

Grilled Salmon Salad Small

$16.49

Vito's Chicken Salad Small

$12.49

Large Salads

Garden Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Caesar Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and croutons. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Salmon Salad Grilled

$19.49

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Salmon Salad Blackened

$19.49

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken Large

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon Large

$19.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon Large

$19.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Crispy Apple Salad

$16.49

Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.

Tuscan Chicken Salad Large

$16.49

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Vito's Chicken Salad

$16.49

Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Antipasto Salad Large

$15.49

Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Chicken & Berry Salad Large

$16.49

Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Pasta

Seafood Lasagna

$21.99

A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.

Rigatoni Alla Vito's

$18.49

Rigatoni pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.49

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled

$21.48

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Chicken

$21.48

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Shrimp

$26.48

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Salmon Grilled

$26.48

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Salmon

$26.48

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

$17.49

Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Chicken Caprese

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Sausage & Peppers

$18.99

Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.

Baked Ziti

$17.99

A blend of Ziti, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!

Lobster Ravioli

$22.99

Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.

Pick Your Own Pasta

$13.79

Pick your favorite pasta and your favorite sauce.

Tortellini Sunrise

$18.99

Ricotta cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed mushrooms and our signature sunrise sauce

Seafood Au Gratin

$24.99

A blend of bay scallops, fresh crab, and shrimp sauteed in white wine and garlic, tossed with a four cheese blend and bow tie pasta. Topped with Italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

Pesto Gnocchi

$18.99

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Chicken

$24.98

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Blackened Chicken

$24.98

Pesto Gnocchi Shrimp

$29.98

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Salmon

$29.98

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$18.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$24.99

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Linguine Pescatore White

$25.49

Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.

Linguine Pescatore Red

$25.49

Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine served over spaghettini.

Seafood Risotto

$25.49

A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Fresh Blackened Salmon

$24.99

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Sausage Stuffed Chicken

$21.99

Chicken stuffed with Italian sausage, topped with sauteed onions, red peppers, and our sunrise sauce. Served with housemade creamy risotto

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Salmon Piccata

$24.99

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Sandwiches

Italian Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Hoagie stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and italian dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Hoagie stuffed with shaved beef with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella. Served with Au Jus and your choice of side.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99

Season chicken, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella served on an Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.

Vito's Special Sandwich

$11.99

An Italian Hoagie stuffed with an italian sausage link, sauteed peppers and onions, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.49

Add 1 Meatball

$2.00

Add 2 Meatballs

$3.99

Two housemade meatballs served with meat sauce.

Add Sausage

$3.99

Add Meatball & Sausage

$3.99

Garden Add On

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Caesar Add On

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and croutons. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Minestrone Cup Add On

$3.99

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Minestrone Bowl Add On

$4.99

Side 2 Ounce Dressing

$0.49

Side 8 Ounce Dressing

$1.96

Side 16 Ounce Dressing

$3.92

Side 2 Ounce Sauce

$0.75

Side 8 Ounce Sauce

$3.00

Side 16 Ounce Sauce

$6.00

Side Peperoncini

$1.29

Side Jalapenos

$1.29

Side Broccoli Sautéed

$3.99

Side of Giardiniera

$1.79

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Blackened Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side 2 Chicken Strips

$5.99

Side Cauliflower Steamed

$3.99

Side Cauliflower Sautéed

$3.99

Side of Sautéed Shrimp

$10.99

Side Spinach Sautéed

$3.99

Side of Blackened Salmon

$10.99

Side of Grilled Salmon

$10.99

Side of Cheese

$1.79

Side 4 Chicken Strips

$10.99

Side of Anchovies

$1.79

Side of Vegan Sausage

$3.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.49

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamy mascarpone cheese topped with grated chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.

Cannoli

$5.49

Cannoli stuffed with our homemade cream dipped in chocolate chips and crushed pistachios.

Cheesecake

$7.49

Classic New York Cheesecake topped with either fresh strawberries, or cherries.

Lava Cake

$7.49

A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$7.99

A flourless chocolate cake served with whipped cream on the side.

Spumoni

$4.49

Two scoops of our creamy Spumoni

Lemon Sorbet

$4.49

Two scoops of our refreshing lemon sorbet

Bread Pudding

$7.49

One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.49

Two scoops of our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.49

Our homemade chocolate chip cookie baked to order, served with ice cream and chocolate syrup on the side.

PIZZA

Specialty Pizzas--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizzas

Side of Ranch

$0.49

Personal Margherita Pizza

$12.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Personal Siciliano Pizza

$12.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Personal Meatlover Pizza

$12.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$12.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Personal Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$12.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$12.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Personal Wrigley Pizza

$12.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Small Margherita Pizza

$19.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Small Siciliano Pizza

$19.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Small Meatlover Pizza

$19.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.49

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Small Deluxe Pizza

$19.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Small Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$19.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$19.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Small Wrigley Pizza

$19.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Medium Margherita Pizza

$23.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Medium Siciliano Pizza

$23.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Medium Meatlover Pizza

$23.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.49

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$23.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Medium Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$23.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$23.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Medium Wrigley Pizza

$23.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Large Margherita Pizza

$25.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Large Siciliano Pizza

$25.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Large Meatlover Pizza

$25.49

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.49

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Large Deluxe Pizza

$25.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Large Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$25.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$25.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Large Wrigley Pizza

$25.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

CYO Pizza--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizza

CYO Pizza Personal

$9.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.49 each.

CYO Pizza Small

$12.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.99 each.

CYO Pizza Medium

$15.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.49 each.

CYO Pizza Large

$18.49

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.99 each.

Stuffed Pizza Rolls

$15.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.

Side of Ranch

$0.49

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free Appetizers

Gluten Free Baked Chicken Wings

$14.99

Ten traditional bone-in wings, baked, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Gluten Free Mozzarella Caprese

$15.49

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Gluten Free Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.49

Gluten Free Crostini Only

$3.00

Five pieces of our gluten free toasted crostini's

Gluten Free Soup/Salad

Gluten Free Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Gluten Free Caesar Salad Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Gluten Free Garden Salad Small

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.

Gluten Free Garden Salad Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.

Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large

$15.49

Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.49

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.49

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken

$16.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon

$19.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon

$19.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Vito's Chicken Salad

$16.49

Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Tuscan Chicken Salad

$16.49

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Entrees

Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Grilled

$24.99

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Blackened

$24.99

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Gluten Free Sausage & Peppers

$19.99

Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and gluten free penne pasta.

Gluten Free Rigatoni Alla Vito's

$18.99

Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.

Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled

$22.48

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Chicken Blackened

$22.48

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Salmon Grilled

$27.48

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Salmon Blackened

$27.48

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Baked Ziti

$18.99

A blend of Gluten Free Penne, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!

Gluten Free Penne Caprese

$19.99

Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Gluten Free Seafood Risotto

$25.49

A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.

Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$15.99

Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$11.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$14.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Gluten Free Siciliano Pizza

$14.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Gluten Free Deluxe

$14.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Gluten Free Hawaiian Shrimp

$14.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza

$14.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Gluten Free Wrigley

$14.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

BEVS

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

2 Liters

$3.79+

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Green Tea

$3.29

Flavored Tea

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Milk

$3.59

Pellegrino

$3.65

Aqua Panna

$3.65

Lifewater 20oz

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.75

VEGAN

Vegan Salad/Soup

Vegan Bruschetta

$11.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Minestrone Cup

$4.49

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Minestrone Bowl

$6.99

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Vegan Garden Salad Small

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Vegan Garden Salad Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Vegan Harvest Salad

$12.49

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Vegan Apple Walnut Salad

$12.49

Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.

Vegan Tuscan Salad

$12.49

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, figs, roasted red peppers, and onions. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Vegan Mediterranean Salad

$12.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and red peppers. Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Vegan Entrees

Vegan Pasta Gardenia

$17.49

Zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sauteed with garlic and white wine tossed with linguini and homemade marinara sauce.

Vegan Spicy Marinara

$17.49

Sauteed onions, green and red peppers. Tossed with penne pasta and spicy marinara sauce.

Vegan Spaghettini

$13.79

Spaghettini tossed with our homemade marinara sauce.

Vegan Sausage & Peppers

$19.99

Sauteed Vegan Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.

Vegan Specialty Pizza

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, vegan mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Vegan Sun-Dried Pizza

$14.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, garlic, and fresh basil.

Vegan Mediterranean Piza

$14.99

Artichokes, kalamata olives, olive oil, tomato, garlic, pepperoncinis, and fresh basil.

Vegan Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Vegan Combo Pizza

$16.99

Vegan Italian sausage, mushrooms, and onions.

VEGAN PZ

Vegan Personal Pizza

$13.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

KIDS MENU

Kids Food

Kid Lasagna

$6.00

Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Choice any topping for FREE!! Each topping after that is .99 cents each.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni mixed with a four cheese blend.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled six ounce chicken breast. Served with choice of side.

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.00

Six mini corn dogs served with your choice of side

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Two chicken strips served with your choice of a side.

Kid Pick Your Own Pasta

$6.00

Kid Sundae

$2.99