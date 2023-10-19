Vito's Slices and Ices 464 9th Ave
Pizza
Slices
Cremini mushrooms sauteed with sage and onion on a NY style cheese slice
Homemade corn and rice flour crust, vegan mozzarella, fresh crushed tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, basil & olive oil
Homemade corn and rice flour crust, fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil, and olive oil
Sautéed bell peppers and onions, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, and mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, slow-cooked tomato sauce, cup n char pepperoni, and pecorino
Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, topped with slow-cooked tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano, and olive oil
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, and olive oil
Plant-based mozzarella cheese with fresh crushed tomato sauce and basil
Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with our cup n char pepperoni and sautéed crimini mushrooms
Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with Italian sausage and sautéed onions
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, dollops of fresh tomato sauce, and pecorino
Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, pecorino, basil, fresh garlic, and oregano
Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with cup n char pepperoni
Classic NYC cheese pie with crushed tomato sauce and the finest grande mozzarella
Pizza Pies
