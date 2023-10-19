Pizza

Slices

Mushroom Slice
$5.00

Cremini mushrooms sauteed with sage and onion on a NY style cheese slice

Gluten Free + Vegan Grandma Slice
$6.25

Homemade corn and rice flour crust, vegan mozzarella, fresh crushed tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, basil & olive oil

Gluten Free Grandma Slice
$5.50

Homemade corn and rice flour crust, fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil, and olive oil

Sausage & Pepper Sicilian Slice
$6.25

Sautéed bell peppers and onions, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Sicilian Slice
$6.00

Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, slow-cooked tomato sauce, cup n char pepperoni, and pecorino

Upside Down Sicilian Slice
$4.75

Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, topped with slow-cooked tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano, and olive oil

Grandma Slice
$4.50

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, and olive oil

Vegan Slice
$5.00

Plant-based mozzarella cheese with fresh crushed tomato sauce and basil

Pepperoni Mushroom Slice
$5.50

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with our cup n char pepperoni and sautéed crimini mushrooms

Sausage & Onion Slice
$5.25

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with Italian sausage and sautéed onions

Margherita Slice
$5.25

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, dollops of fresh tomato sauce, and pecorino

White Slice
$5.25

Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, pecorino, basil, fresh garlic, and oregano

Pepperoni Slice
$5.00

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with cup n char pepperoni

Cheese Slice
$3.75

Classic NYC cheese pie with crushed tomato sauce and the finest grande mozzarella

Garlic Knots 3
$3.50
Garlic Knots 1
$1.35

Pizza Pies

Large Mushroom Pie
$30.00
Large Pie Vegan/Gluten Free Grandma
$36.00

Homemade Gluten Free crust, vegan mozzarella, fresh crushed tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, basil & olive oil *Please note for serious allergies: All of our pies including the Gluten Free pies are made in an environment that contains air-born gluten.

Large Pie Gluten Free
$32.00

Homemade Gluten Free crust, fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil, and olive oil *Please note for serious allergies: All of our pies including the Gluten Free pies are made in an environment that contains air-born gluten.

Large Pie Sausage & Pepper Sicilian
$36.00

Sautéed bell peppers and onions, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, and mozzarella

Large Pie Pepperoni Sicilian
$35.00

Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, slow-cooked tomato sauce, cup n char pepperoni, and pecorino

Large Pie Upside Down Sicilian
$28.00

Fresh mozzarella on the bottom, topped with slow-cooked tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano, and olive oil

Large Pie Grandma Pie
$27.00

Fresh crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, and olive oil

Large Pie Vegan Pie
$30.00

Plant-based mozzarella cheese with fresh crushed tomato sauce and basil

Large Pie Pepperoni Mushroom Pie
$33.00

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with our cup n char pepperoni and sautéed crimini mushrooms

Large Pie Sausage & Onion Pie
$32.00

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with Italian sausage and sautéed onions

Large Pie Margherita Pie
$32.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, dollops of fresh tomato sauce, and pecorino

Large Pie White Pie
$32.00

Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, pecorino, basil, fresh garlic, and oregano

Large Pie Pepperoni Pie
$30.00

Classic NYC cheese pizza topped with cup n char pepperoni

Large Pie Regular Pie
$26.00

Classic NYC cheese pie with crushed tomato sauce and the finest grande mozzarella

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots 3
$3.50
Garlic Knots 1
$1.35

Drinks

Drinks - Mexican Soda (Glass Bottle)

Mex Soda (glass bottle)
$3.75

Drinks - Can Soda

Can Soda
$2.25

Drinks - Bottled Water

Bottled Water
$2.00

16.9 oz

Drinks - Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water
$3.50

Drinks - San Pellegrino

Aranciata
$3.25
Lemonata
$3.25
Chinoto
$3.25

Drinks - Dr. Brown's Soda

Cream
$2.75
Black Cherry
$2.75

Drinks - 2 Liter Soda

Sprite**
$5.00
Ginger Ale*
$5.00
Diet Coke*
$5.00
Coke**
$5.00

Snapple

Snapple
$3.25

Juice

Juice 10oz
$3.00

Italian Ice

Sizes

Quart Housemade Italian Ices
$14.50
Pint Housemade Italian Ices
$7.75
Large - 3 Scoops Housemade Italian Ices
$4.90
Small - 2 Scoops Housemade Italian Ices
$3.75

Caribbean Style Beef Patty

Beef Patty

Caribbean Style Beef Patties
$4.00

Sides

Marinara Sauce
$1.25
Ranch
$1.25

Dessert

dessert choice

Key Lime Pie
$6.75
Tiramisu
$6.75
Belgium Chocolate Mousse
$6.75
New York Style Cheesecake
$6.75

Ices

Quart Housemade Italian Ices
$14.50
Pint Housemade Italian Ices
$7.75
Large - 3 Scoops Housemade Italian Ices
$4.90
Small - 2 Scoops Housemade Italian Ices
$3.75

Retail

Merch

Vito's Hat
$30.00
Small Charm
$5.00
Large Charm
$8.00
Medallion Key Chain
$10.00