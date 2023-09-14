Food

Taco

$3.20

Corn tortilla filled with beef or chicken birria, topped with onion and cilantro.

Queso Taco

$3.95

Rich and flavorful slow cooked beef or chicken birria, yellow corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, topped with onion & cilantro

Mulita

$6.20

Slow cooked beef birria, two corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro

Quesadilla

$13.00

Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro

Burrito

$12.50

Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, onion & cilantro

Birria Plate Combo

$14.25

Slow cooked beef or chicken, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion & cilantro, and a soft drink

Birria Ramen

$14.50

Slow cooked beef broth, Japanese Udon noodles, slow cooked beef, onion & cilantro.

Birria by the Pound

$22.00
Keto Taco

$5.00

Cheese shell filled with your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with onion and cilantro. Low-carb and Keto diet approved.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, cut into slices.

3 Queso Tacos Combo

$16.25

3 Queso Tacos topped with onion and cilantro with a side of rice and a side of beans, and a Soft drink

3 Tacos Combo

$13.75

3 tacos topped with onion, cilantro, a side of rice, and beans

Birria Nachos

$14.00

Crispy yellow corn tortilla chips topped with our slow cooked beef birria, our house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion and cilantro.

Birria Fries

$15.75

Golden french fries crowned with juicy beef or chicken, our special house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion & cilantro.

White Truffle Birria Fries

$19.75

Golden french fries with slow cooked beef or chicken birria, white truffle oil, green salsa, cilantro and onion.

Loaded Queso Taco

$5.00

A juicy queso tacos topped with beef, cheese, rice, and beans. Psst... this is one of the items from our secret menu. You won't find it on the menu at our restaurants or food trucks but can order it there anyways. There are more secret menu items to be found on our social media.

Fries

$5.00
chips and salsa

$3.50
Veggie Taco

$3.00

Taco filled with rice, beans, and mozzarella cheese.

Drinks

Crush

$3.00
Jarritos

$2.50
Water

$2.00
SQUIRT

$3.00
Fountain Drink

$2.75+
SPARKING WATER

$2.50
SANGRIA

$2.75

Sangria Señorial, Non-Alcoholic Soda

Sides

Rice

$3.00
Beans

$3.00
Rice & Beans

$5.00

Extra Tortillas

$0.50

Small Consomé

$2.00

Large Consomé

$4.00

Small Consomé with Birria

$4.00

Large Consomé with Birria

$8.00

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

large beans

$5.00

large rice

$5.00

Tray Of Beans

$22.00

Tray Of Rice

$22.00