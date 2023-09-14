Vito's Tacos - Ft. Apache 6565 South Fort Apache Road
Food
Taco
Corn tortilla filled with beef or chicken birria, topped with onion and cilantro.
Queso Taco
Rich and flavorful slow cooked beef or chicken birria, yellow corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, topped with onion & cilantro
Mulita
Slow cooked beef birria, two corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro
Quesadilla
Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro
Burrito
Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, onion & cilantro
Birria Plate Combo
Slow cooked beef or chicken, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion & cilantro, and a soft drink
Birria Ramen
Slow cooked beef broth, Japanese Udon noodles, slow cooked beef, onion & cilantro.
Birria by the Pound
Keto Taco
Cheese shell filled with your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with onion and cilantro. Low-carb and Keto diet approved.
Cheese Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, cut into slices.
3 Queso Tacos Combo
3 Queso Tacos topped with onion and cilantro with a side of rice and a side of beans, and a Soft drink
3 Tacos Combo
3 tacos topped with onion, cilantro, a side of rice, and beans
Birria Nachos
Crispy yellow corn tortilla chips topped with our slow cooked beef birria, our house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion and cilantro.
Birria Fries
Golden french fries crowned with juicy beef or chicken, our special house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion & cilantro.
White Truffle Birria Fries
Golden french fries with slow cooked beef or chicken birria, white truffle oil, green salsa, cilantro and onion.
Loaded Queso Taco
A juicy queso tacos topped with beef, cheese, rice, and beans. Psst... this is one of the items from our secret menu. You won't find it on the menu at our restaurants or food trucks but can order it there anyways. There are more secret menu items to be found on our social media.
Fries
chips and salsa
Veggie Taco
Taco filled with rice, beans, and mozzarella cheese.