Viva D'Light 1700 79th St Causeway #172
VD Breakfast
- Avocado Toast with Egg$9.00
Whole wheat, keto or regular toast topped with avocado, egg, arugula and sesame seeds, and spicy aioli dressing. Keto diet
- Omelette Wrap$11.00
Two eggs and three meats or veggie ingredients. Served on whole wheat or spinach tortilla
- Scrambled Eggs Wrap$11.00
Two eggs and three meats or veggie ingredients. Served on whole wheat or spinach tortilla
- Baked Eggs in Tomate Spinach$10.00
Oven fried eggs, spinach, tomatoes, cottage cheese, red onions & Parmesan, served with whole wheat or keto toast
- Omelette$11.00
Three eggs + three meats or veggie ingredients + mozzarella cheese. Served with whole wheat, keto or regular toast. Keto diet
- Scrambled Eggs$11.00
Three eggs + three meats or veggie ingredients + mozzarella cheese. Served with whole wheat, keto or regular toast. Three eggs + three meats or veggie ingredients + mozzarella cheese. Served with whole wheat, keto or regular toast. Keto diet
- Salmon Pesto Toast$12.00
Smoked salmon, cottage cheese, topped with pesto sauce. Served with whole wheat, keto or regular toast. Keto diet
VD Salads
- Baked Potato Salad$12.00
Diced sweet potatoes, goat cheese, kale, green apple, dried cranberries, pecans, japanese ginger soy dressing.
- Healthy Lentil Salad$12.00
Lentil, organic quinoa, organic brown rice, cherry tomato, cucumber, celery, cilantro, scallion, and cilantro dressing
- Spinach-Quinoa Bowl$13.00
Spinach, quinoa, chicken breast, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, sliced almonds toasted & vinaigrette
- Asian Quinoa Salad$14.00
Tuna, red cabbage, edamame, carrots, cucumber, red pepper, cilantro, sesame seeds, and Japanese ginger dressing
VD Smoothie Bowls
- Acai Bowl$12.00
Organic Brazilian acai base, berries, & banana; topped with keto-vegan granola, coconut flakes, strawberries,blueberries & banana, and peanut butter (additional)
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bowl$12.00
100% cocoa, peanut butter, banana, coconut milk with banana, keto-vegan granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs & strawberries
VD Super Food Smoothies & Juices
- Orange$9.00
100% natural
- Orange & Carrot$9.00
- Tropical Carrot Smoothie$9.25
Carrot, orange, mango, and ginger
- Purple Power$9.25
Beet, strawberry, and banana
- D'Light Detox Smoothie$9.25
Spinach, banana, matcha, kale, celery, green apples, and orange juice
- Energetic Smoothie$10.25
100% whey protein powder, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, oats with Greek yogurt almond milk or coconut water
- Pineapple Detox$10.25
Pineapple, apple, carrots & celery
- Carrot Deep Cleanser$10.25
Carrots, apple, beat, celery & kale leaves
- Avocado Chocolate Smoothie$10.00
Avocado, frozen banana, cacao powder & peanut butter
VD Bowls
- Healthy Organic Brown Rice (Mixed)$12.00
A healthy combination of organic brown rice or basmati rice with vegetables already mixed: broccoli, sugar snap peas, green beans, carrots, yellow carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts and onions; served with cilantro or Japanese ginger dressing
- Vegan Poke Bowl$13.00
Organic brown rice or Basmati rice or organic quinoa, tofu, cucumber, purple cabbage, radishes, scallions, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & tahini dressing.
- Hummus Buddha Bowl$13.00
Cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, chickpea, organic hummus, goat cheese, green olives & olive oil
- D'Light Chicken Bowl$15.00
Organic brown rice or basmati rice or organic quinoa, grilled chicken, arugula, avocado, caramelized pineapple, carrots, onions, sesame seeds, cilantro, & Japanese ginger dressing
- Mexican Burrito Bowl$17.00
Organic brown rice or basmati rice, black beans (optional), corn, guacamole, red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, chicken & Monterrey-Cheddar cheese
- Easy Hawaiian Poke Bowl$19.00
Organic brown rice or basmati rice or organic quinoa, Atlantic salmon or tuna, cucumber, scallion, seaweed salad, shelled edamame, pineapple, avocado, fried onion, sesame seeds & spicy aioli dressing
Coffee & Tea Healthy - Coffee
Coffee & Tea Healthy - Tea
VD Wraps
- Hummus Veggie Wrap$12.00
Hummus, kale salad, spinach, avocado, arugula, carrot, parsley, cilantro, scallion & aioli dressing. Wrapped in whole wheat or spinach tortilla
- Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap$13.00
Organic brown rice or basmati rice or organic quinoa, grilled chicken breast, avocado, pesto, arugula, cherry tomato, and red onions. Served with cilantro dressing. Wrapped in whole wheat or spinach tortilla
- Mediterranean Salmon Wrap$15.00
Wild salmon, quinoa, avocado, cucumber, arugula, scallions-tomatoes with spicy aioli dressing, wrapped in whole wheat or spinach tortilla
- Mexican Burrito Wrap$15.00
Organic brown rice or basmati rice, black beans (optional), corn, guacamole, red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, chicken & Monterrey - Cheddar cheese, wrapped in whole wheat or spinach tortilla
VD Soups
- Creamy Vegetable Soup$6.50
100% natural, Homemade soup with carrot, potatoe, pumpkin, taro, celery, onion, filtered water and salt.
- Vegetable Soup$6.50
100% natural, Homemade soup with carrot, potatoe, pumpkin, taro, celery, onion, filtered water and salt.
- Lentil Soup$6.50
100% natural, Homemade soup with carrot, potato, red and green peppers, white onion, lentils, filtered water and salt.
VD Vegan Gluten Free Pizza
- 12" Vegan Dough$17.00
Homemade dough, fermented in a process free of chemicals or preservatives releasing natural probiotics that help keep us healthy. Specially for diabetic person or intolerant to gluten or digestive problems. Free of sugar, oil and yeast. Tomato & basil sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- 12" Gluten Free Pizza$17.00
Homemade dough, fermented in a process free of chemicals or preservatives releasing natural probiotics that help keep us healthy. Specially for diabetic person or intolerant to gluten or digestive problems. Free of sugar, oil and yeast. Tomato & basil sauce and Mozzarella Cheese