Vivios Warren
Popular Items
- Chicken Pita$13.95
Chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato, wrapped in a warm pita.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.95
Crispy chicken strips, shredded cheddar, bacon, tomato & red onion, served on a crisp bed of romaine.
- Cheese Bread$10.95+
Hand stretched pizza dough, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar cheese & garlic. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch
-Starters-
- Spinach Dip$13.95
House made spinach dip topped with mozzarella.
- Baskets
- Cheese Bread$10.95+
Hand stretched pizza dough, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar cheese & garlic. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch
- Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bell peppers, onions & your choice of steak or shredded fiesta chicken. Served with salsa & sour cream.
- Mozzerella Sticks$9.25
6 mozzarella cheese sticks fried until golden brown, with your choice of ranch or marinara.
- Nachos$13.95+
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheddar, nacho cheese sauce, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes & black olives
- Queso Dip$11.95
A mouth-watering three cheese blend with seasoned ground beef & fresh homemade salsa. Served with stone-ground corn tortilla chips.
- Boneless Wings$13.95
All wings come tossed in your sauce of choice
-Soup-
-Philly Steaks-
- Detroit Italian Beef$16.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak grilled with Italian hot pepper giardiniera & provolone, served on a fresh baked roll
- Meat Lover's Philly$17.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak grilled with Italian sausage, bacon, banana pepper rings, beer braised onions & Monterey jack cheese, served on a fresh-baked roll
- Original Philly Steak$14.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak grilled with beer-braised onions, mushrooms & American cheese, served on a fresh-baked roll
- Philly Dipper$14.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak grilled with beer-braised onions & swiss cheese, served on a fresh-baked roll, with a side of au jus for dipping
-Handhelds-
- Italian Club$15.95
Grilled ciabatta topped with basil pesto mayo, provolone cheese, turkey, bacon, salami, lettuce & tomato
- Dinty Moore$13.95
Eastern Market’s Famous Grobbel’s Corned Beef, turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw & house sauce, served on grilled deli rye
- Reuben Grill$13.95
Eastern Market’s Famous Grobbel’s Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & house sauce, served on grilled deli rye
- Baby Club$13.95
Thinly sliced turkey breast, thick-sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut bacon & mayo, served on white, wheat, or rye toast
- Chicken Pita$13.95
Chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato, wrapped in a warm pita.
- B.L.T.$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and a fried egg on toasted wheat
- Turkey Pretzel Stacker$14.95
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard stacked on a bavarian pretzel bun
-Knife n' Fork-
- Chicken Detroiter$13.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with thick-cut bacon & melted swiss cheese, with fries
- Cajun Chicken$13.95
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with Cajun seasoning, topped with green peppers, beer braised onions & melted jack cheese, served on a freshly baked bun, with fries
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, served on a fresh-baked bun
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.95
Lightly breaded chicken, topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served on grilled ciabatta
-Burgers-
-Sliders-
- Classic Sliders$14.95
Angus burger topped with beer-braised onions, sweet & spicy pickle chips & American cheese, served on mini brioche buns
- Reuben Sliders$15.95
Eastern Market’s Famous Grobbel’s Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & house sauce, served on mini brioche buns, with fries
- Philly Sliders$13.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak grilled with green peppers, beer braised onions & swiss cheese, served on mini brioche buns
- BBQ Chicken Sliders$13.95
Seasoned hand-shredded chicken tossed in bbq sauce, topped with onion rings & cheddar cheese, served on mini brioche buns
-Tacos-
- Fish Tacos$14.95+
Beer battered cod with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo & citrus sour cream, served on fresh flour tortillas.
- Bang Bang Tacos$14.95+
Fried shrimp tossed in house-made bang-bang sauce, with shredded cabbage & Pico de Gallo, served on fresh flour tortillas.
- Classic Tacos$11.95+
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-shredded chicken, with cheddar, shredded lettuce & Pico de Gallo, served on fresh flour tortillas
- Ribeye Tacos$11.95+
Seasoned ribeye steak thinly sliced, with citrus sour cream & Pico de Gallo, served on fresh flour tortillas.
-Pasta & Entrees-
- BYO Pasta Bowl$12.95
Penne pasta tossed in your choice of sauce with garlic toast. Add fillings for an additional charge
- Steak Stroganoff$16.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with penne pasta tossed in our made-from-scratch stroganoff sauce with sautéed mushrooms & a side of garlic toast.
- Chicken Parmesan$16.95
Lightly breaded chicken, topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with a side of penne marinara & a side of garlic toast.
- Chicken Tenders$13.95
Seasoned chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of sauce
- Fish and Chips Lunch$14.95
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, with a side of coleslaw, fries & side of tartar sauce for dipping
- Fish and Chips Dinner$16.95
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, with a side of coleslaw, fries & side of tartar sauce for dipping
-Market St. Salads-
- Vivios Chopped$14.95
Chopped romaine, egg, red onion, tomato, feta & crispy pepperoni with dressing on the side
- Classic Cobb$15.95
Romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, green onions, cheddar cheese, egg & grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Bed of crisp romaine, topped with parmesan cheese & croutons, served with Caesar dressing on the side
- Taco Salad$15.95
Served on a bed of chopped romaine & tortilla strips, topped with scallions, tomatoes, cheddar, black olives, your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded fiesta chicken, served with salsa & sour cream on the side
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.95
Crispy chicken strips, shredded cheddar, bacon, tomato & red onion, served on a crisp bed of romaine.
- Antipasto$11.95+
Fresh romaine topped with salami, ham, kalamata olives, red onions, mozzarella, tomatoes, banana peppers, served with dressing on the side.
- Greek Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine topped with feta, beets, kalamata olives, red onion, tomato & banana peppers, served with Greek dressing on the side.
- Chef Salad$14.95
Sliced ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, tomato & red onion tossed with chopped romaine & ranch dressing.
- Side Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar, egg, red onion, cucumber, tomato & croutons
-Mussels-
- Steamed Mussels$14.95
Steamed in white wine, butter, celery, and garlic. Served with butter and garlic toast
- Pub Style Mussels$16.95
Steamed in beer, butter, garlic, celery, red onion, and Italian sausage. Served with butter and garlic toast
- Bloody Mary Mussels$15.95
Steamed in our famous Bloody Mary, butter, garlic, and celery. Served with butter and garlic toast
- Cajun Mussels$15.95
Steamed in white wine, butter, garlic, celery, and house Cajun seasoning. Served with butter and garlic toast
- Jamaican Jerk Mussels$15.95
Steamed in coconut rum, garlic, butter, pineapple juice, celery, and jerk spices topped with green onion. Served with butter and garlic toast
- Parmesan Mussels$15.95
Steamed in white wine, cream, butter, garlic, Italian seasoning, celery, and parmesan cheese. Served with butter and garlic toast
-Pizza-
- Johnny V's$18.95
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Two Gun Louie$16.95
Your classic pepperoni pizza
- Uncle Tony's Sicilian$18.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Cousin Frankie's$18.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Shirley V's Veggie$18.95
Roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Pammie's Favorite$18.95
House mad spinach dip, feta, banana peppers, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Gino's Cheese$15.95
Pizza sauce, provolone, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, bbq sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses then topped with fresh cilantro
- The Hawaiian$17.95
Pineapple, ham, bacon, pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- BYO Pizza$15.95
- Woodward$16.95
Pepperoni, bacon, pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Supreme$19.95
Pepperoni, ham, green pepper, red onion, mushroom, banana pepper, pizza sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses