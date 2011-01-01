3 Pack Hot Italian Sausage - 1lb

Italian sausage is made lovingly by Italian butchers for local families, and friends. We enjoy making this for our family, and share this in the same way as our ancestors always have, with our guests. We are not sure why you would buy Italian sausage from someone you don't know, who source it from a place they know nothing about. We make our sausage mix the way we enjoy it, with sweet floral aromatics of fennel and black pepper, and with the qualities only the finest heritage pork can exhibit. We are Calabrian, so we know how to do spicy as good as it gets.