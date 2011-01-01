Volo Quality Meats Market & Deli 27090 Volo Village Road
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- #1 Dante$13.99
genoa, mortadella, hot capicola, hot sopressata, porchetta cotta, imported provolone, ‘nduja aioli, lettuce, tomato, vinaigrette , on semolina baguette
- #2 Yo! Vincenzo$12.99
Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato Basil Sauce on semolina Baguette
- #4 Big Mike$12.99
Beef & Pork Meatballs, Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato Basil Sauce, Pesto on semolina baguette
- #9 Caprese$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto on semolina baguette. Add Prosciutto $4
- #10 Porchetta$13.99
Salsa verde, caramelized onions, arugula on ciabiatta
- #13 B. Franklin$13.99
Roasted turkey tossed in sofrito aioli, sunflower sprouts, pickled red onion, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, and Hook's 2-year cheddar served on sourdough. Rated one of Chicago's 50 Best Dishes by Chicago Magazine
- #20 Ham & Cheese$12.99
Hot Honey Ham, New School American Cheese, Hook’s 2 year cheddar, balsamic caramelized onions, on griddled sourdough
- #21 VQM Burger$12.99
VQM fresh ground beef, New School American Cheese, a cheddar, ‘nduja special sauce, caramelized onions, pickles, on brioche bun
- #31 Bird's The Word$12.99
Rotisserie chicken, roasted potato & onion, chimichurri,chipotle slaw, chicken chicharon on ciabiatta
- #56 Cubano$13.99
Pork Shoulder, Mojo Ham, Swiss cheese, sofrito aioli, yellow mustard, house-made bread and butter pickles, cilantro garlic butter, griddled on French bread.
- #99 Grand Pastrami$13.99
Wagyu Pastrami, Swiss, Bread and Butter Pickles, Remoulade on Griddled Rye
Salads
Sides
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
- Fries$3.99
- Season Fries$4.49
- Fries / Fountain Drink combo$4.99
- Seasoned Fries / Fountain Drink Combo$5.99
- Great Lakes Chips$1.99
- Brociole in Deli Case-Each$7.99
- Grilled Bread$2.50
- Marinated Veggies in Deli Case- 8oz cup$5.25
- Meatballs in Deli Case (LB)$5.99
- Olives in Deli Case- 8oz Cup$5.25
- Pasta Salad-8oz$3.75
Fusili, Pepperoni, Hook's Cheddar. Cucumber, Red Onion, Creamy Oregano Dressing
- Pasta-Quart$15.00
- Italian Potato Salad- 8oz$3.75
- Sausage w/ Peppers in Deli Case- each$3.00
- Stuffed Eggplant (ea.)$5.99
- German Potato Salad- 8oz$3.75
Soups
- Broccoli + Cheddar Lunch$5.99+
Made with Fresh Broccoli, Mild Cheddar, Calabrian chili peppers.
- Chicken Dumpling-Lunch$5.99+
- Meat Lovers Chili-lunch$5.99+
Meat Lover's Chili with Beef, Prosciutto, Kidney Beans, Fresh Vegetables, Calabrian Chilies, Spices. topped with Sour Cream
- Minestrone$5.99+
Agostino's classic Italian vegetable stew with carrots, potatoes, zucchini, cabbage, peas, and kidney beans. Contains chicken stock*
BEVERAGES
Pop/Soda
- Acetyco$3.99
- Bergamotto (6.7oz)$5.50
- Blenheim-ginger ale$2.99
- Fountain Drink (24oz)$2.99
- Galvania Sparkling Blood Orange$2.99
- Galvania Sparkling Chinotto$2.99
- Galvania Sparkling Red Grapefruit$2.99
- Galvanina Sparkling Lemon$2.99
- Galvanina Sparkling Orange$2.99
- Galvanina Sparkling Pomegranate$2.99
- Lemoncocco Lemon & coconut$1.99
- Sprecher Grape Soda$2.99+
- Sprecher Orange Dream$2.99+
- Sprecher Root Beer$2.99+
- Maria's Ginger Beer
- Sprecher Cherry Cola$2.99+
Water
Energy Drinks
BEER & BOOZE
Beer (Alcohol)
- Birra Moretti$5.99
- Coors Light$3.99+
- Corona$3.99+
- Daisy Cutter$6.00+
Half Acre. 5.2% ABV. Blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.
- Heineken$5.99+
- Kbirr Cuoredinapoli$7.99
- Kbirr Lager$7.99
- Kbirr Red Strong Ale$7.99
- Kbirr-Pullicen Hell$7.99
- Marz Chug Life$6.99+
Marz Brewing, Chicago- 4.8% ABV American lager
- Marz Jungle Boogie$6.99+
Marz Brewing, Chicago- 5.5% ABV Sweet, Fruity with Mosaic hops
- Marz Overhaze Haze$7.99+
- Marz Rubys Tears$6.00+
Marz Brewing, Chicago- 5.10% ABV w/ Coriander, Lime Sea Salt and Hibiscus
- Marz Talking to Plants$6.00+
New England Indian Pale Ale ~ 6% ABV 12 FL. OZ
- Marz Tropical Tiger$6.00+
Tropical Tiger is a 7% ABV Hazy IPA. Brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and BRU-1 this hop combo boasts big island vibes with notes of dank melon, green fruit, citrus, and a little pine with a nice fluffy body and just a hint of the claws. We united the profile of this beer with a vibrant current of bright flavor not unlike your Lisa Frank gear of years past. We designed Tropical Tiger to take your palette to a technicolor paradise. Enjoy with your plant bbs and rescue tigers at home
- Marz-Kolsch$6.99+
- Marz-Malort Spritz$7.99+
- Marz-wit Belgian Style Wit Bier$6.00+
- Miller Light$4.99+
- Modelo$5.99+
- Peroni$3.99+
Peroni Nastro Azzuro, Italy- 5.1% ABV european pale lager
- Cantine Benvenuto-Sole Calabro$10.99
A Calabrian Wheat Beer made with Zibibbo grapes. 8.9% ABV, Cantine Benvenuto, IT
- Helles by Roaring Table$5.99+
- TUBA! TUBA! by Roaring Table$7.99+
- VIENNA by Roaring Table$5.99+
- Baby You Don't Know$5.99+
Canned Cocktails (Alcohol)
Spirits (Alcohol)
- Amaro Lucano$34.99
- Amaro-averna siciliano$33.99
- Antica Formula-1786 Vermouth$49.99
- Aperol- aperitivo$56.99
- Bulleit-95 RYE$69.99
- Bulleit-Bourbon$59.99
- Campari-Milano$73.99
- Disaronno-italian liqueur$44.99
- Don Julio- Anejo$79.99
- Don Julio-blanco$67.99
- Fernet-Branca$33.99
- Frangelico-italian liqueur$61.99
- Hendrick's-gin$54.99
- Lucano-Limoncello$49.99
- Tito's-Vodka$35.99
WINE
BUBBLY (Alcohol)
- Caposaldo- prosecco$18.99
- Le Pianure Extra Dry Prosecco DOC$19.00
750 ml, delle Venezie. This is as classic as a prosecco as it gets. Its fresh, with soft floral notes and and moderately sweet. Enjoy with everything.
- Le Pianure-prosecco 200ml$5.99
- Le Pianure-prosecco rose 200ml$5.99
- Michele Chiarlo$25.99
- Mionetto Moscato Dolce$6.00
187 ml, Italy- refreshingly sweet, notes of peaches and honey.
- Piquette - Old Westminster$10.00
"Old Westminster Winery canned wines are made from grapes grown in Maryland, fermented with wild yeast and canned without fining or filtration. These wines are true to our ethos - grown sustainabily, crafted with minimal intervention and ready to enjoy anywhere! Our piquette is a delicious, all-natural wine spritzer made by hyrating pressed grapes with fresh water. Aromas and flavors of candied peaches, fresh citrus and lime juice."
- Prosecco Le Pianure Rose187 Ml$6.00
- VECCHIO AMARO DEL CAPO$29.00
ORANGE (Alcohol)
PINK (Alcohol)
RED (Alcohol)
- B. D'Alba$22.00
- Terra red wine- Cantine Benvenuto$34.99
- Chianti "Podere Elisa" Lanciola$18.00
- Chiaramonte-Nero D'Avola 2020 Dry Red$29.99
- Colline Del Ginepro- Chianti Classico$27.99
- Critera-primitivo-schola sarmenti$27.99
- Ghiomo nebbiolo vigna granda$29.99
- Line 39- Pinot Noir$16.99
- Line 39-Cabernet Sauvignon$16.99
- Line 39-Merlot$16.99
- Masi-campofiorin$28.99
- Montenevoso-vino rosso$16.99
- Nozzole- Chianti Classico$26.99
WHITE (Alcohol)
PACKAGED MEAT & CHEESE
Cooked Sausage
- Tempesta Andouille$8.99
Cajun spiced pork sausage. Perfect for gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp and grits or grilled off on their own.
- Liver Sausage w/goose liver by Stiglmeier$7.99
- Nuernberger Bratwurst$9.99
- Smoked Mettwurst (large)$8.99
- Stigilmeier Bavarian Liver Sausage$7.99
- Stigilmeier Delicatessen Spread$6.99
- Tempesta Smoked Bratwurst (3 Pcs)$8.99
Smoked and cooked pork sausage robust with flavor. Suggested to grill and serve with caramelized onions, mustard, sauerkraut, and a buttery bun. Pair with a crisp Reisling or Red Zifandel.
- Weisswurst w/Parsley$7.99
- Koenemann's Cooked Bratwurst$6.99
- Koenemann's Cooked Thueringer Sausage$7.99
- Koenemann's Landjaeger$4.99
Freezer
- 3 Pack Chicken Italian Sausage$7.99Out of stock
- 3 Pack Hot Italian Sausage - 1lb$6.99Out of stock
Italian sausage is made lovingly by Italian butchers for local families, and friends. We enjoy making this for our family, and share this in the same way as our ancestors always have, with our guests. We are not sure why you would buy Italian sausage from someone you don't know, who source it from a place they know nothing about. We make our sausage mix the way we enjoy it, with sweet floral aromatics of fennel and black pepper, and with the qualities only the finest heritage pork can exhibit. We are Calabrian, so we know how to do spicy as good as it gets.
- 3 Pack Mild Italian Sausage - 1lb$6.99Out of stock
Italian sausage is made lovingly by Italian butchers for local families, and friends. We enjoy making this for our family, and share this in the same way as our ancestors always have, with our guests. We are not sure why you would buy Italian sausage from someone you don't know, who source it from a place they know nothing about. We make our sausage mix the way we enjoy it, with sweet floral aromatics of fennel and black pepper, and with the qualities only the finest heritage pork can exhibit.
- 3 Pack Morcilla Sausage - 1lb$8.99Out of stock
Pork & Beef Blood, Onions, and Gluten free flour. Inspired by the item of Burgos, Spain this sausage in rich in flavor. Swap this sausage out for your typical breakfast sausage and serve with fried eggs and potatoes.
- Andouille$8.99
- Cumberland Breakfast links$6.99Out of stock
Mildy spiced and meaty traditional British breakfast sausage. Try it paired with our Maple Bacon and North Branch jams.
- Duck Breast Maple Leaf 8-10 oz
- Koenemann's Cevapi/Romanian Mititei Beef/Lamb$8.99
- Koenemann's Cevapi/Romanian Mititei Pork/Beef$7.99
- Koenemann's Potato Sausage(1lb)$8.99
- Meatball Mix$6.99Out of stock
house pork meatball mix. Makes eight 2 oz meatballs for 1lb.
- Octopus (2.2lbs)$39.99
- Pate - Calabrian$15.99
- RED TOP FARMS-RIBEYE 14oz$49.99
- RED TOP FARMS-STRIP 12oz$45.99
- Skirt Steak Marinated Chimichuri$22.00Out of stock
2 lbs, Deliciously marinated and full of flavor, enjoy this steak on the grill, pair it with tacos or enjoy with a glass of chilled red wine.
- Smoked Bratwurst$8.99
- Tempesta-Chicken Apple Sausage(3 Pcs.)$8.99
- Tempesta-Pork & Pistachio Pate$15.99
- Tempesta-Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs(4Pcs.)$7.99
Snappy and silky texture, perfectly seasoned, made for an inspired BBQ.
- Tomato & Basil (Frozen)$8.99
- Vodka Sauce (Frozen)$10.99
- Minestrone (Frozen)$8.99
- Chicken Soup (Frozen)$9.99
- Chicken Stock (Frozen)$6.99
Salami Chubs
- 3 Chub Deal$30.00
Pick any three of our individually packaged "chubs". Chubs come in standard sizes of 4.5-6oz depending on variety.
- Nduja chub$11.99
Tempesta is the leader in authentic 'nduja production outside Calabria. No wonder, our salumeria was founded with the name "Nduja Artisans". We are the same people making the same great products, founded on this singular product our family has been making for 5 generations. Spicy spreadable salami, simply made with salt, family farmed, heritage pork, and Calabrian chilies. Great on a crostini, or simply mixed into pasta, or with roasted vegetables will wow your guests with REAL southern Italian.
- Nostrano Chub$11.99Out of stock
This salame, made with pink peppercorns, Chianti wine and garlic, is our own creation, hense the name "Nostrano" meaning "Our own" in Italian. Pink peppercorns bring a light floral aromatic to Nostrano, distinguishing it as an option for lighter fare, lighter pairings and an irresistible lightness of being!
- Cremosa Tartufata$13.99
This unique recipe is our version of the spreadable salami from Umbria known as ciascolo. Umbria is known for producing black truffles, which we adds depth to this rich salame. Eat on crostoni, or mix into some fresh pasta for a simple, yet luxurious dish!
- Salsiccia Secca Piccante 2 Pack$14.99
Sit down for a visit at any home in Calabria and you are likely to be presented with this staple rustic dry sausage. Our Salssicia Secca fills your palate with a satiating array of flavors, starts off meaty and rich and finishing slightly piqaunt, with notes of winter spices. The thin edible casing, fine grind, and thin diameter allow for a casual treat
- Snack Stick Hot 2PK$3.99
A great American take on the hunter’s salame of Italy, the snack stick was made to eat on the go. Based on a Spicier variation of our pepperoni recipe. 2 pack
- Snack Stick Mild 2PK$3.99
A great American take on the hunter’s salame of Italy, the snack stick was made to eat on the go. Based on a mild variation of our pepperoni recipe. 2PK
- Wagyu Salame di Manzo Chub$13.99
- Salsiccia Secca Chubs$14.99
- Sopressata Chub$11.99
- Sopressata Piccante Chub$11.99
- Chorizo Chub$11.99
- Finocchiona Chub$11.99
- Tartufo Salame Chub$13.99
PANTRY & MARKET
Balsamic
Bread
Butter
Canned Seafood
Chips
Chocolate
- Belgian Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Dark Chocolate$2.99
- Blanxart-Dark Chocolate 200g$9.99
- Blanxart-Milk Chocolate 200g$9.99
- Mayana-coffee break mini$4.99
- Mayana-kitchen sink bar mini$4.99
- Mayana-monkey bar mini$4.99
- Milkboy Bourbon Vanilla$4.99
- Milkboy Finest Alpine Milk$4.99
- Milkboy Roasted Almonds$4.99
- Mitica Quicos De Chocolates$7.99
- Mitica- Chocohigos$11.99
- Mitica-chococherries$11.99
- Mitica-Orange Delights$11.99
- Bende Konyakmeggy$6.99
Crackers
- Cianciullo Fennel Braided Crackers
- Coleen's olive oil sea salt breadsticks$9.99
- Coleen's- Cheddar Jalapeno$9.99
- Coleen's-gruyere garlic breadsticks$9.99
- Coleen's-Three Cheese$9.99
- Effie's-corn biscuits$8.99
- Effie's-oatcake biscuits$8.99
- Ines Rosales- Manchego$5.99
- Ines Rosales- sweet olive oil$7.99
- Ines Rosales-original anise$5.99
- Ines Rosales-smoked paprika crackers$5.99
- Ines Rosales-sweet olive oil tortas$7.99
- Ines Rosasles-sesame & sea salt$5.99
- Lazzaroni$8.99
- Main Crisp Crackers cinnamon Maple
- Main Crisp Crackers Savory Fig & Thyme
- Main Crisp Crackers Wild Blueberry Walnut
- Maine Crisp Crackers-cranberry almond
- Mitica-pane di musica$8.99
- Mitica-toketti$10.99
- Olina's-Cracker Variety Pack$14.99
- Olina's-fig and almond$6.99
- Olina's-GF fig and sunflower$5.99
- panealba-grissini breadsticks$2.99
- Panealba-stiratini olive$4.99
- Rustic Bakery
- Torino-sundried tomato flatbread$5.99
Gilato
Grains
- Farro Semiperlato Casino Di Caprafico$12.99
- Goya White Hominy 822g.$9.99
- La Casa Del Grano- Le Tradizionali$8.99
- Rustichella d'abruzzo- Cavatelli$8.99
- La Molisana- bucatini$3.99
- Sabatelli-orecchiette$7.99
- Molino di Borgo S.Dalmazzo-polenta$4.99
- Casino Di Caprafico- farro$12.99
- Bartolini-farro soup$5.99
- Marella-organic wheat tagliatella squid ink$8.99
- La Casa del Grano- fregola$8.99
- Mancini Bucatini$4.99
- Mancini Capellini$4.99
- Mancini Chitarra$4.99
- Mancini Curve$4.99
- Mancini Penne$4.99
- Rigatoni$7.99
- spaghettone$8.99
- Rustichella Anellini$8.99
- Rustichella Cannolicchi$10.99
- Rustichella Cavatelli$8.99
- Rustichella Egg Tagliatelle$8.99
- Rustichella Linguine$7.99
- Rustichella Orzo$8.99
- Rustichella Penne$7.99
- Rustichella Riccia$10.99
- Rustichella Whole grain-farro$10.99
- Rustichella Whole grain-spaghetti$8.99
- paccheri
- Caponi-Fusilli$6.99
- Caponi-Macheroni$6.99
Jam/Jelly
- Apple Jelly by Coopers Mill$6.99
- Bende Sour Cherry$3.99
- Bende- apricot butter$7.99
- Bende-apricot- 12oz$3.99
- Bende-plum-12oz$3.99
- Bende-rosehip- 12oz$4.99
- Divina-Caramelized Onion Jam$6.99
- Divina-Fig Spread$7.99
- Divina-Orange Fig Spread$7.99
- Divina-Peruvian Pepper Jam$6.99
- Mostarda Mediterranea cecchini- pepper jelly$21.99
- Strawberry Jewel Jam by Coco Fine Foods$12.99
- Raspberry Vanilla Jam by Coco Fine Foods$12.99
- Blueberry Violet Jam by Coco Fine Foods$12.99
- Tropical Jam by Coco Fine Foods$12.99
- Red Currant Fruit Spread by Grandma's Homemade$6.99
- Mango Chutney by Grandma's Homemade$8.99
Lentils
Mustards
- CAPLANSY'S MUSTARD VARIETY PACK$32.99
- Edmond Fallot-Dijon Mustard-210g$6.99
- Honey Mustard by Grandma's Homemade$6.99
- Scout Mustard Spread$11.99
- Three Little Pigs-whole grain mustard 200g$6.99
- VARGO HOT MUSTARD$12.99
- Dill Mustard by Grandma's Homemade$5.99
- Caplansky's Deli Horseradish Mustard$10.99
- Caplansky's Mustard (other)$10.99
- Bavarian Mustard by Lowensenf$8.99
- Whole Grain Mustard by Lowensenf$8.99
- Extra Hot Mustard by Lowensenf$8.99
Nuts
- Fortune Favors -classic$9.99
- Fortune Favors-candied pecans$9.99
- Fortune Favors-spicy$9.99
- Matiz-candied almonds$15.99
- Matiz-herbed almonds$10.99
- Matiz-sea salt almonds$10.99
- Matiz-sea salt almonds$14.99
- Matiz-spanish cocktail mix$9.99
- Matiz-truffle almonds$10.99
- Mitica-caramalized walnuts$8.99
- Mitica-caramelized pecans$29.99
- Mitica-marcona almonds$8.99
- Mitica-quicos crunchy corn$4.99
- Mitica-spanish cocktail miz$4.99
- Mitica-picaquicos$4.99
Oil & Vinegar
- Antica Italia-balsamico di modena$6.99
- Arvum-Grape Reduction$14.99
- DeCarlo-All'Aglio$13.99
- DeCarlo-Basilico$15.99
- DeCarlo-Limone$13.99
- DeCarlo-Olio Di Puglia$25.99
- Ines Rosales-sweet olive oil tortas orange$7.99
- Saba Grape$11.99
- Savinitartufi- Black Truffle Olive Oil$17.99
- Savinitartufi- White Triffle Olive Oil$21.99
- Supremo Italiano White Modena Vinegar 1 gal.
- Intern'l Gourmet Foods Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cold Pressed 5 liters
Olives
- DeCarlo-Cerignola 70.5oz.$10.99
- Divina- feta & greek olives$7.99
- Divina-Blue Cheese Olives$10.99
- Divina-Buffalo Blue Olives$11.99
- Divina-Castelvetrano$8.99
- Divina-Feta Olives$8.99
- Divina-Garlic Stuffed Olives (7.8oz Glass Jar)$8.99
- Divina-Greek Olive Mix$6.99
- Divina-Red Pepper Olives$7.99
- Divina-Sundried Tomato Olives$9.99
- Frantoio-taggiasca olives$9.99
- Frutto d'italia Green Cerignola Olives 6.6lbs
- Ligurean-black olive paste$9.99
- DeCarlo Bella Di Cerignola 330g.$10.99
Pasta
Peppers
- Bende Red peppers$4.99
- Bende Yellow peppers$4.99
- Divina- Calabrian Peppers$10.99
- Divina- Roasted Red Peppers$7.99
- Divina-Calabrian Peppers Chopped$10.99
- Divina-Pepperoncini$6.99
- Peppadew-Juanita Picante Peppers$9.99
- Del Sol-chipotles 28oz$7.99
- Diavoletti Crushed - Del Re (1kg)$11.99
- Diavoletti Whole - Del Re (1kg)$11.99
Pickled
- Agostino Recca Capers in Vinegar$5.99
- Bende Hungarian pickles- 24oz$4.99
- Three Little Pigs Cornichons$7.99
- Divina Dolmas Stuffed Grape Leaves$6.99
- Galaxy Rose Sauerkraut by the brinery$12.99
The Brinery, Michigan; Green cabbage, watermelon radish, filtered water, sea salt. 24 oz
- Mamas Little Pepper$12.99
Mama Lil's Mildly Spicy Pickled Peppers in Oil are the perfect balance of rich, ripe pepper flavor and a kick of heat! The "original" Mildly Spicy Peppers in oil are pickled and packed in a savory herb and touch of garlic oil blend. Describing natural pepper heat is subjective but our "Mildly Spicy" tends to be about as hot as medium salsa.
- McClure's Garlic Pickle Spears$11.99Out of stock
- Pons-sweet garlic$10.99
- Stimulus Package Sauerkraut by the brinery$11.99
The Brinery, Michigan; Green cabbage, filtered water, caraway seed, sea salt. 24 oz
- Tempesta B&B Pickles$4.00
8oz of house made bread and butter pickles. Sweet and tangy.
- Tempesta Pickled Cauliflower$5.00
16 oz of handmade and packed cauliflower; with tumeric, cinnamon, mustard.
- Tempesta Pickled Red Onions$3.00
8oz of house hand pickled and packed onions. Great for sandwiches, with salumi, or tartines.
- Spicy Pickled Tomatoes by Grandma's Homemade$6.99
- Classic Dill by Cleveland kitchen$7.99
Pizza Sicilian
Pizza Thin Crust
Pranzo Brand
- Pranzo-fusilli$3.99
- Pranzo-penne$3.99
- Pranzo-girelle$5.99
- Pranzo-farfalle$3.99
- Pranzo-passata$6.99
Italian-style tomato sauce
- Pranzo-marinara$8.99
- Pranzo-spaghetti$3.99
- Pranzo-caserecce$3.99
- Pranzo-cerignola olives 140g$5.99
- Pranzo-olives assorted 300g$8.99
- Pranzo-kalamata 300g$8.99
- Pranzo-calabrian peppers$9.99
- Pranzo-castevetrano 145g$5.99
- Pranzo- leccino olives 145g$5.99
- Pranzo-taralli$4.99
- Pranzo-balsamic vinegar of modena$3.99
- Pranzo-glaze$5.99
- Pranzo-extra virgin olive oil 500ml$15.99
- Pranzo-extra virgin olive oil 750ml$32.99
- Pranzo-orecchiette$5.99
- Pranzo-trofie$5.99
Preserves, Honey & Spreads
- Bende Acacia Honey$11.99
- Bende Apricot Butter- 27oz$7.99
- Bende Goulash Cream Mild$5.99
- Bende Plum Butter$8.99
- Bende-Flower Honey$8.99
- Callipo Tuna In Oil$3.99+
- Caruso's Old World MILD Chicago Giardiniera$7.00
- Caruso's Old World HOT Chicago Giardiniera$7.00
- Cooper's Mill Blueberry Syrup$6.99
- Cooper's Mill Chunky Applesauce$6.99
- Cooper's Mill Vidalia Onion Relish$8.99
- DeCarlo-Pomodorini Semi-Dried$14.99
- Divina Fig Spread$7.99
- Early's Original Recipe Ham Glaze$11.99
- Edmond Fallot Burgundy Mustard$6.99
- Holi Cannoli Poppy's Hot Giardiniara$8.99
- LocalFolks Stoneground Mustard$7.00
- Marcona Almonds$10.00
- Marmellata di bergamotto$8.50
- Mauro Honey G Giardiniera$11.99
- Mauro Hot Giardiniera$11.99
- Mauro Medium Giardiniera$11.99
- Mauro Mild Giardiniera$11.99
- Mieli Thun -orange blossom honey$12.99
- Mieli Thun Chestnut Honey 250g$14.99
Sourced from wild mountain chestnut flowers, it has a pungent aroma with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Pair with aged cheeses or whipped ricotta.
- Mieli Thun Honeysuckle Honey 250g$14.99
Slightly floral and sweet, light in flavor. Sourced in Southern Italy. Great with sweets and baked goods, or breads. Pairs well with country hams or aged cured meats.
- Mieli Thun- forest honeydew honey$14.99
- Mieli Thun-apple tree honey$13.99
- Mieli Thun-cherry honey$13.99
- Mieli Thun-lemon tree honey$13.99
- Mieli Thun-linden honey$12.99
- Mike’s Hot Honey$11.99
- Mitaca Picaquicos$7.00
- Mostrarda Di Pere$12.99
- Pariani-candied black cherry$12.99
- Podere Francesco- grape$11.99
- Podere Francesco-apricot$11.99
- Podere Francesco-fuji apple$11.99
- Raw Honeycomb$17.99
Spain; 100% ORANGE Blossom HONEY COMB Floral aroma, very mild on the palate, sweet and lingering flavour, with a strong acidic component. You'll want to use this for your next cheese board.
- Sardines Guisadas$13.99
La Brujula Spanish Artisan Conservas. The finest sardines which are fried and then placed in a delicious sauce.
- Savinitartufi-Honey and Truffle$16.99
- Savinitartufi-parmigiano and truffle cream -90g$14.99
- Savinitartufi-parmigiano and truffle cream-180g$20.99
- Early's Sorghum$9.99
- Tavola San Marzano Tomatoes$5.00
- Trio Of Seasoned Mushrooms$15.99
- Zeitlin Deli Mustard$9.99
- Sugar Bob's Maple Syrup 1QT$24.99
- Sugar Bob's Maple Syrup 8oz.$13.99
- Del Re Jam of Chili Pepper
- Scout Mustard Spread$11.99
Rice
Sauces
- Bende Lesco$6.99
- Bende-chestnut$10.99
- Bende-crushed paprika hot(Jar)$5.99
- Bende-crushed paprika mild(jar)$5.99
- Bende-paprika paste hot$5.99
- Bende-paprika paste mild$5.99
- Bianco Dinapoli- Crushed$6.99
- Bianco Dinapoli- Whole$5.99
- Casa Firelli-hot sauce$7.99
- CHILI CRISP VARGO$14.99
- CHIPOTLE HOT SAUCE by HORSESHOE$10.99
- Early's Sweet Brown Butter Grilling Sauce$10.99
- Early's Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce$10.99
- Frantoio-pesto 180g$13.99
- Frantoio-pesto 90g$8.99
- G-DEVIL HOT SAUCE VARGO BROTHER$13.99
- GATOR HOT SAUCE by PUCKERBUTT$19.99
- Honky Tonk Nashville Hot Sauce$9.99
- Jackpot Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce$9.99
- La Bella San Marzano cherry TOMATOES$2.99
- Myron Mixon Vinegar Sauce$9.99
- Podere Francesco-3 tomatoes puree$7.99
- Prodotti del Casale Tomato Sauce
"The tomato in this bottle is grown in Calabria, just 30 metres from the waves of the Ionian Sea near Cape Zefirio. They are harvested and bottled within the same day at the company's facilities only 300 metres from where they are grown. Aproximately 1300 grams of fresh tomato are used to produce each bottle, all without the use of preservatives, thickeners or additives."
- Pucker Butt Reaper xxx Squeezin's$19.99
- Sulea sugo fresh pasta sauce
- Texas Pecan BBQ Sauce by John Henry$10.99
Sorbetto
Soup & Stock
- Minestrone Quart
All the garden appears to be in this soup. Its both hearty and nourishing. Ingredients: cabbage, carrots, zucchini, kidney beans, chick peas, potatoes, tomatoes, chicken broth.
- Chili Quart
Meat Lover's Chili, its spicy and full flavored. Ingredients: beef, nduja, bell peppers, kidney beans, pepperoni, chorizo, chicken stock, beef stock, mushroom stock, special spice blend.
- Broccoli Cheddar Quart
Aged Cheddar, Parmiggiano Reggiano, broccoli, chicken stock, special spice blend. Pair with your favorite sandwich or loaf of bread and a Sauvignon Blanc or light beer.
- Bartolini Farro Soup$5.99
Spices
- 4 Pepper Corns Mill$6.99
- Bende Crushed Paprika Hot$5.99
- Bende-hungarian paprika 170g$14.99
- Bende-hungarian paprika 500g$21.99
- Bende-hungarian paprika hot 170g$14.99
- Bende-hungarian paprika hot 500g$21.99
- Big Daddy' Smoke House Rub by John Henry$11.99
- Big Kahuna Pineapple Teriyaki Rub$9.99
- Blue Ribbon Competition Style Rib Rub$9.99
- Capers in sea salt$12.99
- Elote Loco - Street Corn Shake$8.99
- German Style Sausage Kit by PS$26.99
- Jackpot Honey Mustard (Carolina Gold Rub)$9.99
- La Chinata-smoked paprika powder(HOT)2.5oz$7.99
- La Chinata-smoked paprika power(SWEET)2.5oz$7.99
- Maldon Sea Salt Flakes 8.5oz$7.99
- Mauro Seasoning BBQ Chip Dust$9.99
- Mauro Seasoning Black Powder$9.99
- Myron Mixon Apple Pork Injection$18.99
- Myron Mixon Rubba Dub Rib Rub$14.99
- Notorious P.I.G. - Pulled Pork Rub$9.99
- Savinitartufi-sea salt w/ summer truffle 100g$15.99
- Savinitartufi-sea salt w/ white truffle 30g$16.99
- Seasonello Bologna Aromatic herbal salt$7.99
- Teriyaki Style Jerky Kit by PS$9.99
- TEXAS BRISKET RUB by JOHN HENRY$11.99
Sweets
- Amaretti Saronno-lazzaroni$8.99
- Arancia Curcuma Ginger$3.99
- Banana Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Bende Apple-Cinnamon Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Bende Coconut Praline$9.99
- Bende Jelly Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Bende Marzipan Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Bende Mixed Flavors Praline$9.99
- Bende Rum-Cocoa Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Bende Salted Caramel Praline$9.99
- Bende Tart Cherry Praline Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Campiello Buongiorno Arielle Classic$4.99
- Campiello Carabel Alburro$4.99
- Delzia Hazelnut Cream$6.99
- Delzia Pastry Cream$6.99
- Ferrara Torrone Bar Almond Honey Nougat$3.99
- Grisbi Double Chocolate$6.99
- Grisbi Hazelnut$6.99
- Grisbi Lemon Cream$6.99
- Le Bio Caramelle Arancia$3.99
- Le Bio Caramelle Limone$3.99
- Le Bio Caramelle Mirtillo$3.99
- Le Italiane Hard Candy Honey from Italy$3.99
- Le Italiane Hard Candy Licorice from Calabria$3.99
- Le Italiane Hard Filled Candy Lemon$3.99
- Le Italiane Hard Filled Candy Mint$3.99
- Le Italiane Hard Filled Candy Red Orange$3.99
- Le Italiane Soft Toffee Licorice From Calabria$3.99
- Le Italiane Soft Toffee W/Cream & Italian Milk$3.99
- Leonardo Almond Biscuits$14.99
- Leonardo Chocolate & Orange Biscuits$14.99
- Little Gina's Almond Pizzelle$9.99
- Little Gina's Chocolate Pizzelle$9.99
- Little Gina's Vanilla Pizzelle$9.99
- MilkBoy Milk Chocolate Caramel & Sea Salt 10ct.$4.99
- Mulino Bianco Baiocchi$8.99
- Mulino Bianco Cuor di Mela$8.99
- Pan di Stelle$8.99
- Pierre FR. BTR. Cookies coconut$5.99
- Pierre French Butter Cookies Dark Chocolate$5.99
- Properzi Torrone Almonds & Pistacchio nuts$9.99
- Properzi Torrone chocolate & hazelnuts$11.99
- Properzi Torrone Hazelnuts$9.99
- Properzi Torrone Nougat w/Almond$11.99
- Tesoro Chocolate$6.99
- Tesoro Vanilla Cream$6.99
- Vicenzi-Vicenzovo Lady Fingers$5.99
- Macarons 12pk$14.99
Deli Case - Prepared Sides
Order by the 1/4 lb.
- Artichoke with Stem$4.00
Green artichokes with long, wide stems full of rich meaty flavor.
- Cerignola Olives$5.25
Large green olives, thick, meaty, and slightly tart. Contains pits.
- Culatello Cut City Ham$5.99+
- Eggplant Funghetti$4.25+
- Grilled Artichoke$3.99
Grilled artichoke hearts, marinated in sunflower oil with garlic, red pepper, and herbs.
- Leccina Olives$5.25
Small black pitted olives, marinated in olive oil. Salty and bitter.
- Marinated Artichokes$5.25+
- Muscari Onions$5.25
- Mushroom Medley$4.00
Wild mushrooms marinated in sunflower oil, garlic, and herbs.
- Mushrooms blen$3.25+
- Olive Trio Medley$5.25
Combo of Leccina, Cerignola, and Castelvetrano olives.
- Olives Castelvetrano (per pound)$12.99
- Peperoncini$5.25
Hot Calabrian chili peppers in EVOO.
- Pickled Eggplant$5.25+
- Roasted Peppers$5.25+
- Santa Anna Eggplant$5.25
Pickled hand sliced eggplant, packed in EVOO, white vinegar, garlic, oregano, and chili.
- Sausage & Peppers$6.99
- Sundried Tomatoes$3.75+
Sundried tomatoes marinated in sunflower oil, capers, oregano, and red peppers.
SWEETS
Desserts
CATERING
Sandwich Platters - Please allow 2 hours for same day orders
- 10 Piece Assorted Platter$79.99
Five of your favorite Sandwiches, wrapped, and cut in half, labeled and presented on a 16in platter.
- Single Style Platter$79.99
10 pieces of Choice of any single style sandwich served on a platter.
- Caprese Platter$65.00
Feed your vegetarians and inner Italian with these tray of 10 pieces of caprese sandwiches in Aya Demi baguette with house pesto. Nut free*
- Add on Classic Sandwiches
Add on any of one your favorite classic sandwiches to your platter.
- Add on Caprese$12.00
- Offsite Sandwich Platters$100.00
Sides
Salads
Charcuterie and Cheese Platters
Italian Dishes
Holiday
Wholesale
Coalfire
Bende Meat-Open item
Bende Sausage
- Bende Sausage 6.99$6.99
- Bende Sausage 7.99$7.99
- Bende Sausage 8.99$8.99
- Bende Sausage 9.99$9.99
- Bende Sausage 10.99$10.99
- Bende Sausage 11.99$11.99
- Bende Sausage 12.99$12.99
- Bende Sausage 13.99$13.99
- Bende Sausage 14.99$14.99
- Bende-Hungarian (per pound)$16.96
- Bende-Scout Sausage (per pound)$19.96
- Bende-Smoked Bacon (per pound)$10.96
- Bende-Smoked Beef (per pound)$18.96