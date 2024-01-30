Volt Coffee Volt Coffee
Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
ESPRESSO & CAPPUCCINOS
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$2.95
Hand pulled shots of our creamy and rich house espresso.
- Hot Americano$3.75
Bold house espresso cut with hot water, an American twist on the classic Italian espresso!
- Undertow$2.75
Double shot of espresso perfectly poured overtop layers of sweet vanilla syrup and cream.
- Cortado$3.25
Equal parts freshly pulled espresso matched with steamed and creamy whole milk.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.00
Bold espresso topped with a dollop of fresh milk foam.
Hot Cappuccinos
- Cappuccino$4.25
Carefully steamed milk with a generous layer of fresh milk foam paired with our deluxe house espresso.
- Traditional Cappuccino$3.25
A single pulled shot of our rich espresso and micro foamed steamed milk served in a petite 8oz cup.
- Wet Cappuccino$4.25
Our classic cappuccino topped with freshly steamed milk and light foam.
- Dry Cappuccino$4.25
Bold espresso topped high with fresh milk foam and light steamed milk.
- Bone Dry Cappuccino$4.50
Bold espresso topped only with freshly scooped milk foam.
Iced Espresso Drinks
LATTES
Hot Lattes
- Hot Latte$4.50+
House pulled espresso combined with silky steamed milk and a light layer of fresh milk foam.
- Hot Latte Macchiato$4.50+
Creamy and concentrated ristretto shots delicately topped over freshly steamed milk and foam.
- Hot Vanilla Latte$5.25
Sweet vanilla syrup added to our freshly extracted espresso mixed with velvety steamed milk.
- Hot SF Vanilla Latte$5.25
SF sweet vanilla syrup added to our freshly extracted espresso mixed with velvety steamed milk.
- Hot Mexican Mocha$5.00
Chocolate lovers indulgence of creamy espresso paired with bittersweet chocolate sauce and fresh steamed milk.
- Hot Vanilla Hazelnut Latte$5.25
- Hot Orgeat Latte$5.25
- Hot Lavender Latte$5.25
Iced Lattes
- Iced Latte$4.50
Rich and creamy house espresso poured into chilled milk over ice.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.75
Rich and creamy house espresso mixed with sweet vanilla syrup poured into chilled milk over ice.
- Iced SF Vanilla Latte$5.75
Rich and creamy house espresso mixed with sweet SF vanilla syrup poured into chilled milk over ice.
- Iced Mexican Mocha$5.50
Chocolate lovers indulgence of creamy espresso paired with bittersweet chocolate sauce poured over chilled milk.
- Iced Vanilla Hazelnut Latte$5.75
- Iced Orgeat Latte$5.75
- Iced Lavender Latte$5.75
TEA
Hot Tea Lattes
Iced Tea Lattes
Iced Teas
- Iced Green Tea$3.00+
Our freshly brewed green tea makes for a refreshing and crisp iced drink.
- Iced Black Tea$3.00+
Our black tea brewed hot and chilled for a rich iced drink on a hot afternoon.
- Iced Pomegranate Green Tea$4.25+
Real pomegranate syrup paired perfectly with crisp iced green tea.
- Iced Pomegranate Black Tea$4.25+
Real pomegranate syrup paired perfectly with crisp iced black tea.
- Iced Myer Lemon Green Tea$4.25+
Our iced green tea sweetened with real Myer Lemon syrup for a sweet and tangy drink.
- Iced Myer Lemon Black Tea$4.25+
Our iced black tea sweetened with real Myer Lemon syrup for a sweet and tangy drink.
- Iced White Ginger & Lemon Green Tea$4.25+
Crisp iced green tea gets a kick of real Myer Lemon and white ginger for a sweet and spiced drink.
- Iced White Ginger & Lemon Black Tea$4.25+
Crisp iced black tea gets a kick of real Myer Lemon and white ginger for a sweet and spiced drink.