Von Elrod’s Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen
Food
PRETZELS
- CLASSIC BAVARIAN PRETZEL$9.29
warm beer cheese, bearwalker brown mustard
warm beer cheese, bearwalker brown mustard
- SMOKED JALAPEÑO & CHEDDAR PRETZEL$10.29
buttermilk dill dipping sauce
buttermilk dill dipping sauce
- PEPPERONI & CHEESE PRETZEL$10.29
mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara
mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara
SALADS & BOWLS
- GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO CRUNCH$17.99
greens, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, radish, cheddar crisps, pumpkin seeds, creamy lime dressing
greens, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, radish, cheddar crisps, pumpkin seeds, creamy lime dressing
- SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$17.99
greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, candied pecans, buttermilk dill ranch
greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, candied pecans, buttermilk dill ranch
- ADOBO CHICKEN BOWL$16.29
charred onion, tomato, sriracha honey sweet potato, brussels, sweet corn salad, creamy lime dressing, cilantro
charred onion, tomato, sriracha honey sweet potato, brussels, sweet corn salad, creamy lime dressing, cilantro
- SOUP$8.00Out of stock
SNACKS
- CRISPY BRUSSELS$10.99
sriracha honey, salt
sriracha honey, salt
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.29
buttermilk dill ranch
buttermilk dill ranch
- FRIED CHEESE CURDS$10.99
buttermilk dill ranch, marinara
buttermilk dill ranch, marinara
- WHITE CHEDDAR PIMENTO CHEESE$10.99
house pretzel chips
house pretzel chips
- SAUSAGE SAMPLER$12.99
von elrod’s housemade bratwurst, spicy chicken, jalapeño cheddarwurst,bearwalker brown mustard, bama white
von elrod’s housemade bratwurst, spicy chicken, jalapeño cheddarwurst,bearwalker brown mustard, bama white
- SMOKED WINGS$12.99
1 lb dry rubbed, drizzled with red chile bbq and bama white
1 lb dry rubbed, drizzled with red chile bbq and bama white
SMOKE HOUSE
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET$18.99
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK$14.29
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET TACOS$16.99
cilantro lime slaw, red chile bbq, fresh jalapeño, choice of side
cilantro lime slaw, red chile bbq, fresh jalapeño, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK TACOS$14.29
cilantro lime slaw, bama white, pickle de gallo, choice of side
cilantro lime slaw, bama white, pickle de gallo, choice of side
SAUSAGES
- VON ELROD’S CLASSIC BRATWURST$15.29
sauerkraut, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard
sauerkraut, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard
- ANGRY BIRD$15.29
spicy chicken sausage, corn relish, avocado, buttermilk dill ranch
spicy chicken sausage, corn relish, avocado, buttermilk dill ranch
- JALAPEÑO CHEDDARWURST$15.29
red cabbage slaw, fried jalapeños and onions, bbq sauce
red cabbage slaw, fried jalapeños and onions, bbq sauce
SANDWICH
- TURKEY CLUB$15.29
house-smoked chilled turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar, green goddess mayo, pretzel bun
house-smoked chilled turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar, green goddess mayo, pretzel bun
- TRINITY SANDWICH$16.99
loosen your belt! stacked high with house-smoked turkey, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddarwurst, cilantro lime slaw, bbq, pretzel bun
loosen your belt! stacked high with house-smoked turkey, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddarwurst, cilantro lime slaw, bbq, pretzel bun
- WOOD GRILLED CHEESEBURGER$16.29
pasture-raised, dry aged ground beef from Porter Road, yellow cheddar, house pickles, onion, mustard, sunshine sauce
pasture-raised, dry aged ground beef from Porter Road, yellow cheddar, house pickles, onion, mustard, sunshine sauce
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE$15.29
white cheddar, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard, sourdough
white cheddar, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard, sourdough
SIDES
DESSERTS
- BANANA CARAMEL PUDDING$7.99
banana pudding, dulce de leche, vanilla wafer, banana
banana pudding, dulce de leche, vanilla wafer, banana
- COOKIES WITH OREO DIP$7.99
twix & pretzel cookie, birthday cake cookie, and chocolate chip cookie, oreo cream dip
twix & pretzel cookie, birthday cake cookie, and chocolate chip cookie, oreo cream dip
MERCH
Brunch
SNACKS
- SAUSAGE BALLS$8.29
country sausage & biscuit treats, whipped honey butter, sawmill gravy
country sausage & biscuit treats, whipped honey butter, sawmill gravy
- PRETZEL MONKEY BREAD$7.99
cream cheese icing, doughnut glaze
cream cheese icing, doughnut glaze
- BRUNCH PANCHOS$11.99
crispy potatoes, warm beer cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream, jalapeños, sunny side egg
crispy potatoes, warm beer cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream, jalapeños, sunny side egg
FEATURES
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.99
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, cheddar, poblanos, smothered in pork green chile with sour cream
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, cheddar, poblanos, smothered in pork green chile with sour cream
- MALTED BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$13.29
buttermilk syrup, fresh fruit
buttermilk syrup, fresh fruit
- SMOKED BRISKET HASH$15.99
grilled corn, potatoes, sunny side up egg, cajun cream sauce
grilled corn, potatoes, sunny side up egg, cajun cream sauce
- ANGRY BIRD GRIT BOWL$15.99
green chile gouda grits, spicy chicken sausage, cajun cream sauce, sunny side eggs, valentina
green chile gouda grits, spicy chicken sausage, cajun cream sauce, sunny side eggs, valentina
BISCUITS
KIDS
Uber Eats Food
PRETZELS
- CLASSIC BAVARIAN PRETZEL$9.29
warm beer cheese, bearwalker brown mustard
warm beer cheese, bearwalker brown mustard
- SMOKED JALAPEÑO & CHEDDAR PRETZEL$10.29
buttermilk dill dipping sauce
buttermilk dill dipping sauce
- PEPPERONI & CHEESE PRETZEL$10.29
mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara
mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara
SALADS & BOWLS
- GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO CRUNCH$17.99
greens, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, radish, cheddar crisps, pumpkin seeds, creamy lime dressing
greens, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, radish, cheddar crisps, pumpkin seeds, creamy lime dressing
- SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$17.99
greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, candied pecans, buttermilk dill ranch
greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, candied pecans, buttermilk dill ranch
- ADOBO CHICKEN BOWL$16.29
charred onion, tomato, sriracha honey sweet potato, brussels, sweet corn salad, creamy lime dressing, cilantro
charred onion, tomato, sriracha honey sweet potato, brussels, sweet corn salad, creamy lime dressing, cilantro
- SOUP$8.00Out of stock
SNACKS
- CRISPY BRUSSELS$10.99
sriracha honey, salt
sriracha honey, salt
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.29
buttermilk dill ranch
buttermilk dill ranch
- FRIED CHEESE CURDS$10.99
buttermilk dill ranch, marinara
buttermilk dill ranch, marinara
- WHITE CHEDDAR PIMENTO CHEESE$10.99
house pretzel chips
house pretzel chips
- SAUSAGE SAMPLER$12.99
von elrod’s housemade bratwurst, spicy chicken, jalapeño cheddarwurst,bearwalker brown mustard, bama white
von elrod’s housemade bratwurst, spicy chicken, jalapeño cheddarwurst,bearwalker brown mustard, bama white
- SMOKED WINGS$12.99
1 lb dry rubbed, drizzled with red chile bbq and bama white
1 lb dry rubbed, drizzled with red chile bbq and bama white
SMOKE HOUSE
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET$18.99
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK$14.29
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET TACOS$16.99
cilantro lime slaw, red chile bbq, fresh jalapeño, choice of side
cilantro lime slaw, red chile bbq, fresh jalapeño, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK TACOS$14.29
cilantro lime slaw, bama white, pickle de gallo, choice of side
cilantro lime slaw, bama white, pickle de gallo, choice of side
SAUSAGES
- VON ELROD’S CLASSIC BRATWURST$15.29
sauerkraut, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard
sauerkraut, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard
- ANGRY BIRD$15.29
spicy chicken sausage, corn relish, avocado, buttermilk dill ranch
spicy chicken sausage, corn relish, avocado, buttermilk dill ranch
- JALAPEÑO CHEDDARWURST$15.29
red cabbage slaw, fried jalapeños and onions, bbq sauce
red cabbage slaw, fried jalapeños and onions, bbq sauce
SANDWICH
- TURKEY CLUB$15.29
house-smoked chilled turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar, green goddess mayo, pretzel bun
house-smoked chilled turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar, green goddess mayo, pretzel bun
- TRINITY SANDWICH$16.99
loosen your belt! stacked high with house-smoked turkey, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddarwurst, cilantro lime slaw, bbq, pretzel bun
loosen your belt! stacked high with house-smoked turkey, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddarwurst, cilantro lime slaw, bbq, pretzel bun
- WOOD GRILLED CHEESEBURGER$16.29
pasture-raised, dry aged ground beef from Porter Road, yellow cheddar, house pickles, onion, mustard, sunshine sauce
pasture-raised, dry aged ground beef from Porter Road, yellow cheddar, house pickles, onion, mustard, sunshine sauce
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE$15.29
white cheddar, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard, sourdough
white cheddar, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard, sourdough
SIDES
DESSERTS
- BANANA CARAMEL PUDDING$7.99
banana pudding, dulce de leche, vanilla wafer, banana
banana pudding, dulce de leche, vanilla wafer, banana
- COOKIES WITH OREO DIP$7.99
twix & pretzel cookie, birthday cake cookie, and chocolate chip cookie, oreo cream dip
twix & pretzel cookie, birthday cake cookie, and chocolate chip cookie, oreo cream dip