Food

Appies

Twin Pub Pretzels

$13.99

Two (2) 5oz Acme Bakeshop pub pretzels served with house made good vibes beer cheese and Voodoo beer mustard.

Dip Trifecta

$12.99

good vibes beer cheese, house guacamole, & salsa fresca served with Voodoo chips.

Voodoo Nachos

$11.99

Fresh made corn tortilla chips, good vibes beer cheese, salsa fresca, lime crema, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Beer battered pickle chips with ranch.

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

Fresh cut brussel sprouts flash fried + tossed with roasted garlic, bacon, parmesan and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Prime Rib Finger Steaks

$16.99

Beer battered strips of prime rib served with good vibes BBQ Horsey sawce & fries.

Jumbo Wings

6 Voodoo Jumbo Wings

$10.50

12 Voodoo Jumbo Wings

$17.50

Beer Cheese Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Cavatappi good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar, cheese, beer braised chicken, house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, bacon & green onions.

Voodoo Craft Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, & green onions.

Beer Mussels

Black Pepper & Garlic with Oh Mama

Black Pepper & Garlic Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our Oh Mama Golden American Lager

Chorizo & Lime with good vibes

Chorizo & Lime Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our good vibes West Coast IPA.

Blue Cheese & Bacon with WOSG

Blue Cheese & Bacon Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our Where Our Secrets Go Imperial Stout.

Signature Pizzas

Voodoo-It-Yourself

$11.99

Your own custom Voodoo pie. Go stupid, go crazy.

Big Easy Cheesy

$11.99

Our house made Roasted Garlic Pesto sauce topped with our pizza cheese blend.

3 Little Pigs

$15.99

House made marinara, hickory smoked bacon, chorizo, pepperoni & toasted fennel seed.

Boise Caprese

$13.99

House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella pearls, sliced tomato, fresh basil, topped with spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette + parmesan cheese.

Voodill Pickle

$12.99

House made roasted garlic pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, thick cut pickles and Voodoo's super top secret Voo-dill seasoning.

Handies

Korean BBQ Pork

$12.99

House roasted pulled pork on Acme brioche. Bulgogi, cucumber, homemade jalapeño slaw, & cilantro. - 12.99

Boise Shaved Prime Rib

$19.50

Shaved ribeye, sautéed red peppers, onions, and jalapeño topped with smoky cream cheese and delicious gruyere.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$13.99

Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried golden, with pickles, cilantro, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle.

Turkey BLTA

$11.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon on Toasted Sourdough with our House made Avocado Aoli

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.99

Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Smashburger with our house made cajun ranch

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$14.99

Voodoo smashburger topped with roasted blackberry pepper jelly, creamy peanut butter, & hickory peppered bacon.

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

Hickory peppered bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & our signature good vibes BBQ.

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Voodoo smash patty topped with pulled pork, ham, voodill pickles, gruyere cheese & voodoo beer mustard.

Portobello Mushroom

$11.99

Thick and juicy balsamic marinated portobello mushroom seared to perfection and topped with our oh mama onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and swiss cheese.

Salads and Wraps

The Megan

$9.99

Chopped Romaine and mixed kale, house croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar vinaigrette.

The Garret

$9.99

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, grape tomato, avocado, red onion, carrot, cucumber, egg, blue cheese crumbles.

The House

$7.99

Mix greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, sliced carrot, house croutons, Topped with Mozzarella & choice of dressing.

Micro Brewer Meals

Peppa Pie

$8.00

Signature pizza sauce on a 7" pita topped with our pizza cheese and pepperoni slices.

Toastie

$8.00

Fresh Acme Sourdough bread, buttered and grilled with melted cheddar cheese.

All Beef Lil Hot Dog

$8.00

Kiddo size all beef hot dog. Add ketchup mustard, or both.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Noodles tossed in our signature good vibes beer cheese.

Lil Smashburger

$8.00

Smashburger patty with cheddar. Add ketchup, lettuce, pickles, tomato.

Fresh Chicky Nugz

$8.00

Dessert

Secret Stout Cheesecake on a Stick

$3.99

For this delectable treat, we take our ‘where our secrets go’ imperial stout, make a chocolate sawce out of it, and then drizzle that ish all over some cheesecake on a stick.

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Side Jalapeño Slaw

$1.99

Side Pub Chips

$1.99

Side Beer Cheese Mac

$3.99

Side Salad

$1.99

SPECIALS

Guacamole Beer Chicken Handle

$12.99

Grilled beer braised chicken topped with Oh Mama caramelized onions and peppers smothered with melted pepper jack cheese and guacamole.

Elixir Mixers

ELXR MXRS: Hard Seltzer Cocktails

Strawberry Dragon Mule

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Strawberry, Antioxidant Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer

Sapphire Sunset

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Strawberry, Blackberry, Lime, Vitamin Rich Blue Spirulina.

Mango Passion

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Mango, Passionfruit, Lime, Nutrient Rich Turmeric.

Grapefruit Mule

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Grapefruit, Lime, Ginger Beer, Rosemary, Cranberries.

Butterfly Effect

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Blackberry, Lime, Vitamin Rich Butterfly Powder.

Honeydew Melon Lemonade

$8.00

Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Light Lemonade, Honeydew Melon Infusion.

Hard Seltzer

Draft - Project X88B88 ELXR: Hard Seltzer

Wildberry Lime

Watermelon Lemonade

4 Packs To Go

WIldberry Lime To Go

$14.00

Watermelon Lemonade To Go

$14.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.50

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Split Rail Dry Rosé

$8.50

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Sodas

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Wild Bill's Diet Cola

$3.00

Wild Bill's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Wild Bill's Original Cola

$3.00

Wild Bill's Rocket Pop Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Wild Bill's Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Wild Bill's Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Wild Bill's Strawberry Cream Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Bright Side Cucumber Lime

$3.00

Bright Side Peach Ginger

$3.00

Bright Side Yuzu Elderflower

$3.00

NA Beer

Athletic Brewing Golden

$6.00

Athletic Brewing IPA

$6.00

Kids Drinks

Capri Sun

$1.50

Honest Kids juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Merchandise

Shirts

Unisex Black S

$26.00

Unisex Black M

$26.00

Unisex Black L

$26.00

Unisex Black XL

$26.00

Unisex Black XXL

$28.00

Unisex Black XXXXL

$30.00

Unisex Color S

$26.00

Unisex Color M

$26.00

Unisex Color L

$26.00

Unisex Color XL

$26.00

Unisex Color XXL

$28.00

Unisex Color XXXXL

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodies

Unisex S

Unisex M

Unisex L

Unisex XL

Unisex XXL

Unisex XXXL

Hats

Black Voodoo

Glassware

Cocktail Glass

$10.00

Footed Pilsner

$15.00

Tulip

$10.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Pub Pint

$10.00