Voodoo Brewing Co. Boise
Food
Appies
Twin Pub Pretzels
Two (2) 5oz Acme Bakeshop pub pretzels served with house made good vibes beer cheese and Voodoo beer mustard.
Dip Trifecta
good vibes beer cheese, house guacamole, & salsa fresca served with Voodoo chips.
Voodoo Nachos
Fresh made corn tortilla chips, good vibes beer cheese, salsa fresca, lime crema, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Fried Pickle Chips
Beer battered pickle chips with ranch.
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fresh cut brussel sprouts flash fried + tossed with roasted garlic, bacon, parmesan and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Prime Rib Finger Steaks
Beer battered strips of prime rib served with good vibes BBQ Horsey sawce & fries.
Beer Cheese Macs
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cavatappi good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar, cheese, beer braised chicken, house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, bacon & green onions.
Voodoo Craft Mac
Cavatappi good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, & green onions.
Beer Mussels
Black Pepper & Garlic with Oh Mama
Black Pepper & Garlic Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our Oh Mama Golden American Lager
Chorizo & Lime with good vibes
Chorizo & Lime Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our good vibes West Coast IPA.
Blue Cheese & Bacon with WOSG
Blue Cheese & Bacon Mussels cooked in a sauce that utilizes our Where Our Secrets Go Imperial Stout.
Signature Pizzas
Voodoo-It-Yourself
Your own custom Voodoo pie. Go stupid, go crazy.
Big Easy Cheesy
Our house made Roasted Garlic Pesto sauce topped with our pizza cheese blend.
3 Little Pigs
House made marinara, hickory smoked bacon, chorizo, pepperoni & toasted fennel seed.
Boise Caprese
House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella pearls, sliced tomato, fresh basil, topped with spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette + parmesan cheese.
Voodill Pickle
House made roasted garlic pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, thick cut pickles and Voodoo's super top secret Voo-dill seasoning.
Handies
Korean BBQ Pork
House roasted pulled pork on Acme brioche. Bulgogi, cucumber, homemade jalapeño slaw, & cilantro. - 12.99
Boise Shaved Prime Rib
Shaved ribeye, sautéed red peppers, onions, and jalapeño topped with smoky cream cheese and delicious gruyere.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried golden, with pickles, cilantro, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle.
Turkey BLTA
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon on Toasted Sourdough with our House made Avocado Aoli
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Smashburger with our house made cajun ranch
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
Voodoo smashburger topped with roasted blackberry pepper jelly, creamy peanut butter, & hickory peppered bacon.
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory peppered bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & our signature good vibes BBQ.
Cuban Burger
Voodoo smash patty topped with pulled pork, ham, voodill pickles, gruyere cheese & voodoo beer mustard.
Portobello Mushroom
Thick and juicy balsamic marinated portobello mushroom seared to perfection and topped with our oh mama onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and swiss cheese.
Salads and Wraps
The Megan
Chopped Romaine and mixed kale, house croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar vinaigrette.
The Garret
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, grape tomato, avocado, red onion, carrot, cucumber, egg, blue cheese crumbles.
The House
Mix greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, sliced carrot, house croutons, Topped with Mozzarella & choice of dressing.
Micro Brewer Meals
Peppa Pie
Signature pizza sauce on a 7" pita topped with our pizza cheese and pepperoni slices.
Toastie
Fresh Acme Sourdough bread, buttered and grilled with melted cheddar cheese.
All Beef Lil Hot Dog
Kiddo size all beef hot dog. Add ketchup mustard, or both.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Noodles tossed in our signature good vibes beer cheese.
Lil Smashburger
Smashburger patty with cheddar. Add ketchup, lettuce, pickles, tomato.
Fresh Chicky Nugz
Dessert
Sides
SPECIALS
Elixir Mixers
ELXR MXRS: Hard Seltzer Cocktails
Strawberry Dragon Mule
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Strawberry, Antioxidant Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer
Sapphire Sunset
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Strawberry, Blackberry, Lime, Vitamin Rich Blue Spirulina.
Mango Passion
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Mango, Passionfruit, Lime, Nutrient Rich Turmeric.
Grapefruit Mule
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Grapefruit, Lime, Ginger Beer, Rosemary, Cranberries.
Butterfly Effect
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Blackberry, Lime, Vitamin Rich Butterfly Powder.
Honeydew Melon Lemonade
Voodoo Hard Seltzer, Light Lemonade, Honeydew Melon Infusion.