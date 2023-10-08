Popular Items

12 Piece Wings

$14.99

9 Piece Wings

$10.99

18 Piece Wings

$21.99

FOOD

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$7.49

9 Piece Wings

$10.99

12 Piece Wings

$14.99

18 Piece Wings

$21.99

24 Piece Wings

$27.99

Sandwiches

Our hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, choose between Original or Buffalo, Either way, you will choose a winner.

Buffalo Sandwich

$5.79

Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun dipped in our Medium Buffalo Sauce, includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Original Sandwich

$5.79

Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun. includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and our special cajun ranch dressing,

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$3.29

Tots

$3.29
Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$4.29

Potato Salad

$4.29

Slaw

$3.29

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.79

Extra Veggies

$2.29

LG FRY

$5.99

LG TOTS

$5.99

LG PICKLE

$7.49

LG X VEGGIE

$3.49

CHIPS

$1.49

Cup of Cheese Sauce

$1.59

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$1.50

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side of Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Side Strawberry Reaper

$1.00Out of stock

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$1.00

Side Cajun Ranch

$1.00

Side Spicy PB&J

$1.00Out of stock

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.29

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Peanut Butter Cup Dessert

Peanut Butter Cup Dessert

$4.29

Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.

Softserve Cup (4oz)

$2.49

Ice Cream Cone

$2.49

KIDS MEAL

4PC BONELESS/TOTS

$5.99

LARGE ORDER

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$27.99

Your Choice of 24 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 3 Wing Flavors. 2 Flavors split 12/12 3 Flavors split 8/8/8

48 Piece Wings

Choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings. Choose up to 4 different wing flavors divided in groups of 12 per flavor choice.

48 Wings

$54.99

Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices. 2 Flavors 24 of each 4 Flavors 12 of each 3 Flavors 16 of each

75 Piece Wings

Choice of 75 Traditional or Boneless wings include up to 3 wing flavor choices. Flavors are divided in groups of 25. Two Flavors will be divided 38/37 split.

75 Wings

$82.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$82.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$109.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$109.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$109.99

100 Wings

$109.99

DRINK

Regular Drink

Reg Pepsi

$2.59

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Reg Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Reg Lemonade

$2.59

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.59

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.59

Reg Starry

$2.59

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.59

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.59

Reg Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Water Cup

$0.25

Bottled Water

$2.09

A&W Root Beer

$2.09

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.09Out of stock

Water/Cup Of Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Regular Cup Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

Specialty Drinks

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.09

A&W Root Beer

$2.09

RED BULL

RED BULL 8.4 OZ

$2.89