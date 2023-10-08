VooDoo Wing Co Cheyenne
FOOD
Wings
Sandwiches
Our hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, choose between Original or Buffalo, Either way, you will choose a winner.
Buffalo Sandwich
$5.79
Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun dipped in our Medium Buffalo Sauce, includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Original Sandwich
$5.79
Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun. includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and our special cajun ranch dressing,
Sides & Extras
Fries
$3.29
Tots
$3.29
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
$4.29
Potato Salad
$4.29
Slaw
$3.29
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.79
Extra Veggies
$2.29
LG FRY
$5.99
LG TOTS
$5.99
LG PICKLE
$7.49
LG X VEGGIE
$3.49
CHIPS
$1.49
Cup of Cheese Sauce
$1.59
Side The Bomb Wing Flavor
$1.50
Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Hot Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Medium Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side of Jamaican Jerk
$1.00
Side Strawberry Reaper
$1.00Out of stock
Side Mild Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side BBQ Wing Flavor
$1.00
Side Cajun Ranch
$1.00
Side Spicy PB&J
$1.00Out of stock
Side Hot Honey
$1.00
Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Dessert
Banana Pudding
$4.29
Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!
Peanut Butter Cup Dessert
$4.29
Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.
Softserve Cup (4oz)
$2.49
Ice Cream Cone
$2.49
KIDS MEAL
LARGE ORDER
24 Piece Wings
48 Piece Wings
Choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings. Choose up to 4 different wing flavors divided in groups of 12 per flavor choice.
75 Piece Wings
Choice of 75 Traditional or Boneless wings include up to 3 wing flavor choices. Flavors are divided in groups of 25. Two Flavors will be divided 38/37 split.
100 Piece Wings
DRINK
Regular Drink
Reg Pepsi
$2.59
Reg Diet Pepsi
$2.59
Reg Dr. Pepper
$2.59
Reg Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.59
Reg Lemonade
$2.59
Reg Mt. Dew
$2.59
Reg Fruit Punch
$2.59
Reg Starry
$2.59
Reg Sweet Tea
$2.59
Reg Unsweet Tea
$2.59
Reg Half & Half Tea
$2.59
Reg Arnold Palmer
$2.59
Water Cup
$0.25
Bottled Water
$2.09
A&W Root Beer
$2.09
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$2.09Out of stock
Water/Cup Of Ice
Specialty Drinks
RED BULL
VooDoo Wing Co Cheyenne Location and Ordering Hours
(702) 631-0004
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM