VooDoo Hut
TO-GO DRINKS 🥤
SOFT DRINKS 🧃
- Bottled Water$0.75
Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, established in 1905, has been a local favorite for generations. Sourced from carefully selected natural springs in Texas, Ozarka®Spring Water contains naturally occurring minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste.
Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, established in 1905, has been a local favorite for generations. Sourced from carefully selected natural springs in Texas, Ozarka®Spring Water contains naturally occurring minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste.
- Jarritos Grapefruit$4.00
Jarritos Natural Grape Fruit soda is one of Mexico's premier sodas, and its popularity has extended well past the country's borders due to its refreshing flavor and use of actual sugar. This comes at a time when so many companies are using high-fructose corn syrup in their sodas. Jarritos uses 100% real sugar and natural flavors.
Jarritos Natural Grape Fruit soda is one of Mexico's premier sodas, and its popularity has extended well past the country's borders due to its refreshing flavor and use of actual sugar. This comes at a time when so many companies are using high-fructose corn syrup in their sodas. Jarritos uses 100% real sugar and natural flavors.
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.00
Looking for a great tasting beverage that is refreshing and heavenly to your tongue? Jarritos Pineapple Soda is just what you are looking for. Super Good Since 1950. Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness.
Looking for a great tasting beverage that is refreshing and heavenly to your tongue? Jarritos Pineapple Soda is just what you are looking for. Super Good Since 1950. Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness.
- Jarritos Strawberry$4.00
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos strawberry soda. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, candied strawberry aroma, and a sweet, strong strawberry taste. It's made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos strawberry soda. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, candied strawberry aroma, and a sweet, strong strawberry taste. It's made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
- Liquid Death$3.00
Most major bottled water brands are actually just processed municipal tap water. Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water. And these natural minerals (aka electrolytes) aren’t just good for your body, they will murder your thirst. Instantly.
Most major bottled water brands are actually just processed municipal tap water. Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water. And these natural minerals (aka electrolytes) aren’t just good for your body, they will murder your thirst. Instantly.
- Topo Chico$4.00
Topo Chico is an Imported Sparkling Mineral Water sourced exclusively from Cerro del Topo Chico, northern México, since 1895. Its unique blend of minerals and tight bubbles, provides a differentiated drinking experience. With a unique, natural flavor, , it’s the perfect option in any occasion.Topo Chico’s heritage runs as deep as its ancient springs.
Topo Chico is an Imported Sparkling Mineral Water sourced exclusively from Cerro del Topo Chico, northern México, since 1895. Its unique blend of minerals and tight bubbles, provides a differentiated drinking experience. With a unique, natural flavor, , it’s the perfect option in any occasion.Topo Chico’s heritage runs as deep as its ancient springs.
- QUART Lemonade$5.00
- QUART Sweet Tea$5.00
- QUART Iced Tea$5.00
- Coke 16.9 fl oz Bottle$2.00
Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love.
Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love.
- Diet Coke 16.9 fl oz Bottle$2.00
- Sprite 16.9 fl oz Bottle$2.00
When Sprite came onto the scene, it deliciously combined two great flavors into one incredible lemon-lime flavored soda, making it the one to look up to when it came to citrus drinks. Since then and for the last 50 years, Sprite has been delivering that great, caffeine-free lemon-lime taste to fans all over the world. But who’s to say that more flavors wouldn’t make it even better? Sprite Lymonade takes the lemon-lime flavor you love about Sprite and enhances it with a splash of lemonade, creating something entirely spectacular and unique.
When Sprite came onto the scene, it deliciously combined two great flavors into one incredible lemon-lime flavored soda, making it the one to look up to when it came to citrus drinks. Since then and for the last 50 years, Sprite has been delivering that great, caffeine-free lemon-lime taste to fans all over the world. But who’s to say that more flavors wouldn’t make it even better? Sprite Lymonade takes the lemon-lime flavor you love about Sprite and enhances it with a splash of lemonade, creating something entirely spectacular and unique.
- Coke Zero 16.9 fl oz Bottle$2.00
This is the one and only Diet Coke—your everyday wing (wo)man, your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. This is the kind of sugar-free soda that you want throughout your day. Whether you're looking for a tasty way to start your day or to refresh your afternoon, you'll never be lost with a Diet Coke.
This is the one and only Diet Coke—your everyday wing (wo)man, your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. This is the kind of sugar-free soda that you want throughout your day. Whether you're looking for a tasty way to start your day or to refresh your afternoon, you'll never be lost with a Diet Coke.
- Dr. Pepper 16.9 fl oz Bottle$2.00
ENERGY DRINKS ⚡
- Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Red Bull Energy Drink's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 151 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredient info
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Red Bull Energy Drink's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 151 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredient info
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Sugarfree Red Bull Sugarfree’s special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Aspartame & Acesulfame K One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Sugarfree contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Sugarfree Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Sugarfree Red Bull Sugarfree’s special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Aspartame & Acesulfame K One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Sugarfree contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Sugarfree Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
- Blue Red Bull$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Blue Edition Red Bull Blue Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Blue Edition, Blueberry contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Blue Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminum Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Blue Edition Red Bull Blue Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Blue Edition, Blueberry contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Blue Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminum Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
- Yellow Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Yellow Edition Red Bull Yellow Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Yellow Edition, Tropical contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Yellow Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Yellow Edition Red Bull Yellow Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Yellow Edition, Tropical contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Yellow Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.
- Coconut Red Bull$3.50
- Watermelon Red Bull$3.50
VooDoo Garden 🍴
BITES 🫦
SALADS 🥗
- House Salad$5.00
- Caesar Salad$5.75
- Chicken Chopped Salad$8.00
- Taco Salad$10.50
Open up to a delicious crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, avocado and your choice of taco meat and a side of Cilantro Lime Ranch.
Open up to a delicious crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, avocado and your choice of taco meat and a side of Cilantro Lime Ranch.
- Italian Chopped Salad$8.00
TACOS 🌮
- Street Taco Plate (3)$9.50
- Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.00
- Elote En Vaso$5.00
- Taco Salad$10.50
Open up to a delicious crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, avocado and your choice of taco meat and a side of Cilantro Lime Ranch.
Open up to a delicious crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, avocado and your choice of taco meat and a side of Cilantro Lime Ranch.
- Smashburger Taco$4.50
- A La Carte Street Taco Pork Pastor$3.00
- A La Carte Street Taco Chicken$3.00
- A La Carte Street Taco Beef$3.50
SMASH BURGERS 🍔
SIDES 🍟
VOODOO CHILD 👩👦
DRESSINGS & SAUCES 🫙
- Ranch 2oz$0.50
- BBQ Ranch 2oz$0.50
- BBQ 2oz$0.50
- Tartar 2oz$0.50
- Cocktail 2oz$0.50
- Sour Cream 2oz$0.50
- Jalapenos 2oz$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Italian 2oz$0.50
- Red Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Green Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Red Salsa 6oz$1.00
- Honey Sriracha 2oz$0.50
- Queso 2oz$1.00
- OG Sauce 2oz$0.50
- Parmesan 2oz$0.50
- Buffalo 2oz$0.50
- Marinara 2oz$0.50
- Vegan Cilantro Sauce 2oz$0.50
- General Tso's 2oz$0.50
- Crawfish Seasoning 2oz$0.50
- VooDoo Fire Butter 2oz$0.50
- Viet Cajun Butter 2oz$0.50
- Clarified Butter 2oz$0.50
PIZZA 🍕
- 10" Classic Cheese$6.00
Classic marinara, mozzarella, hand tossed crust. Best pie in town!
Classic marinara, mozzarella, hand tossed crust. Best pie in town!
- 10" 2-Topping$11.00
Classic Cheese plus CHOOSE up to 2 toppings
Classic Cheese plus CHOOSE up to 2 toppings
- 10" 4-Topping$14.00
Classic Cheese plus CHOOSE up to 4 toppings
Classic Cheese plus CHOOSE up to 4 toppings
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$9.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, grilled chicken & red onion
Buffalo base, mozzarella, grilled chicken & red onion
- 10" Cheeseburger$9.50
Mac sauce base, melty American cheese, ground beef, red onion, tomato, pickle & lettuce
Mac sauce base, melty American cheese, ground beef, red onion, tomato, pickle & lettuce
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.50
Ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & tomato. A cult favorite!
Ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & tomato. A cult favorite!
- 10" Margherita$9.50
Garlic EVOO, sliced mozzarella, basil, tomato, & parmesan
Garlic EVOO, sliced mozzarella, basil, tomato, & parmesan
- 20" Cheese$13.00
- 20" 2-Topping$16.00
- 20" 4-Topping$18.00
- 20" Buffalo Chicken$18.00
- 20" Cheeseburger$19.00
- 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.00
- 20" Margherita$19.00
- Cheese Pizza Slice$3.00Out of stock
CHICKEN WINGS 🍗
BASKETS 🧺
- Chicken Tenders Basket$6.00
- Fried Shrimp Basket$7.00
- Catfish Basket$6.00
Fried catfish, over Scratch Hand Cut Fries, and Scratch Hush Puppies, served with Scratch Cocktail and Scratch Tartar.
Fried catfish, over Scratch Hand Cut Fries, and Scratch Hush Puppies, served with Scratch Cocktail and Scratch Tartar.
- Steak Fingers Basket$8.50
- Vegan Tenders$9.50