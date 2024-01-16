When Sprite came onto the scene, it deliciously combined two great flavors into one incredible lemon-lime flavored soda, making it the one to look up to when it came to citrus drinks. Since then and for the last 50 years, Sprite has been delivering that great, caffeine-free lemon-lime taste to fans all over the world. But who’s to say that more flavors wouldn’t make it even better? Sprite Lymonade takes the lemon-lime flavor you love about Sprite and enhances it with a splash of lemonade, creating something entirely spectacular and unique.