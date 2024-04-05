Vui Ve - DTLA
Store Info 🐝
- DINE-IN LUNCH SPECIAL $12.95 ‼️ (˵ •̀ ᴗ - ˵ ) ✧
Enjoy classic Vietnamese dishes for a great price! The lunch special includes an egg roll and drink, available Monday through Friday. Fast casual dining—great for big groups! 👯♂️👯👯♀️ Available for dine-in only.
- Catering! o(◑ω◐)づ
We provide catering for large groups and specialty orders! Email hello@vuive.co 📬
- Open hiring for FOH & BOH! (´｡• ◡ •｡`) ♡
Hiring for DTLA & NOHO locations. Send your resume to hello@vuive.co! 💌
- New location in NOHO! 💛
🎉 WE GOT THE KEYS TO A NEW RESTAURANT! 🎊 Vui Vẻ is officially expanding to Art District - North Hollywood in Spring/Summer 2024! Follow us on IG @vuive.eats for updates!💥
Utensils & Allergies🍴
Appetizers 🐣
- Chicken Egg Rolls$8.95
Four rolls. Served with lettuce, shredded carrots, and house-made fish sauce.
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.45
(V) Four rolls. Served with lettuce, shredded carrots and house-made fish sauce or soy sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Sampler$11.95
1 shrimp, 1 chicken, 1 pork sausage spring roll. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Shrimp$8.45
(GF) Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Lemongrass Chicken$8.45
(GF) Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Pork Sausage$8.45
(GF) Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Spicy Cucumbers$8.45
(Vg/GF) Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Fried Banana$7.45
- Fried Sesame Ball$7.45
(Vg) 12 balls! Fried glutenous pastries with red bean paste filling.
- Fried Tofu$8.95
Vegan!
Phở - 16 Hour Bone Broth 🥢
- Phở Oxtail$17.95
Limited daily!
- Bún Bò Huế$13.95
(GF, contains shellfish) Phở’s hotter, younger & spicier cousin! Spicy lemongrass beef noodle soup. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes and jalapenos.
- Phở Veggie$14.95
(Vg/GF) Vegan or Beef broth. Served with lotus root, tofu, enoki mushroom, cabbage, bok choy and carrot.
- Phở Combo$13.95
(GF) Rare steak, brisket, tripe and beef meatballs.
- Phở Well Done Brisket$12.95
Slow-cooked in our broth, tender and marbled.
- Phở Rare Steak$12.95
Thinly sliced, rare round eye steak.
- Phở Rare Steak & Well Done Brisket$12.95
Best of both worlds!
- Phở Chicken$12.95
Sliced tender and succulent chicken breast.
- Phở Beef Meatballs$12.95
- Phở Shrimp$13.95
(GF)
Bánh Mì - Sandwich 🥖
- Bánh Mì - Beef Brisket$11.95
Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Chicken$11.95
Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of pho dip.
- Bánh Mì - Combo Cold Cut$11.95
Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Fried Egg$11.95
Vegetarian! Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with an optional side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Pork Belly$11.95
Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Tofu$11.95
Vegan! Our 12" bánh mì are topped with pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with an optional side of Phở dip.
Bún Thịt Nướng - Vermicelli Bowls 🥒
- Bún - Chicken w/ Egg Roll$13.95
Served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Combo Special$16.95
Served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Pork Sausage w/ Egg Roll$13.95
Served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Shrimp w/ Egg Roll$14.95
Served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Tofu w/ Veggie Egg Roll$14.95
Served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
Gỏi - Vietnamese Salad 🥗
- Gỏi - Chicken$12.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
- Gỏi - Lotus Root$12.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
- Gỏi - Sautéed Beef$12.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
- Gỏi - Shrimp$12.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
Cơm Thịt Nướng - Rice Plates 🍚
- Rice - Chicken$13.95
Served with steamed jasmine rice, green onions, mixed greens & house-made fish sauce.
- Rice - Combo Special$16.95
Lemongrass chicken, shrimp, pork sausage, and fried sunny egg. Served with jasmine rice, green onions, side salad & house-made fish sauce.
- Rice - Shrimp$14.95
Served with steamed jasmine rice, green onions, mixed greens & house-made fish sauce.
Cơm Chiên - Fried Rice 🍳
- Fried Rice - Chicken$14.95
- Fried Rice - Shrimp$14.95
- Fried Rice - Vegan (no egg)$14.95
Vegan! Mixed veggies including bok choy, napa, white and purple cabbage, Italian squash, carrots, and broccoli.
- Fried Rice - Veggie$14.95
Vegetarian! Mixed veggies including bok choy, napa, white and purple cabbage, Italian squash, carrots, and broccoli.
Caffeine 🔋⚡️
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
<Cà Phê Sữa Đá> Dangerously strong & smooth ⚡️
- Cold Brew + Cinnamon Salted Cold Foam$6.00
Smooth coffee base, cinnamon warmth & a touch of sea salt.
- Banana Iced Coffee$6.00
Yup, that’s right! Banana!
- Coconut Iced Coffee$6.00
Vegan Cà Phê Sữa Đá! Slow-dripped coffee infused with our house-made coconut condensed milk.
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea with Oat Milk$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
- Unsweetened Tea$2.00
Fruit Juices 🍑
- Salted Plum Limeade$6.00
<Nước Chanh Xí Muội> Sweet, sour & tang, it's a Vietnamese classic! 😝
- The Nightmare ♥ Passion Fruit Hibiscus$6.00
Tropical sweetness with a hint of tartness.
- Strawberry Dream$6.00
Smashed strawberries + creamy Yakult. Sweet, tart & dreamy 🍓🌟
- Blueberry Lemongrass Limeade$6.00
- Cucumber Mint Limeade$5.50
- Limeade$5.00
- Passion Fruit$5.00
- Strawberry Limeade$5.50