Appetizers 🐣
- Chicken Egg Rolls$8.95
Crispy parcels filled with savory veggies and tender chicken, served with romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, jeku daikon, and house-made fish sauce. Four rolls.
- Spring Rolls - Sampler$11.95
Shrimp, chicken, and pork sausage spring rolls. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Shrimp$8.95
Gluten-free. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Lemongrass Chicken$8.95
Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Pork Sausage$8.95
Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Spicy Cucumbers$8.95
Vegan/Gluten-free. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Fried Sesame Balls$8.95
Vegan. 1 dozen golf-sized balls! Fried glutenous pastries with red bean paste filling.
- Fried Tofu$8.95
Vegan.
Phở - 16 Hour Bone Broth 🥢
- Phở Oxtail$17.95
GF. Limited daily! Tail of cattle, this gelatin-rich meat becomes succulent & tender through slow cooking in our aromatic Phở broth.
- Phở Combo$13.95
<Phở Đặc Biệt> GF. Thinly sliced rare steak, brisket, beef meatballs, & tender tripe. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Veggie$14.95
Vegan/Gluten-free. Vegan or Beef broth. Served with lotus root, tofu, enoki mushroom, purple cabbage, bok choy & carrot.
- Phở Rare Steak$13.95
GF. Thinly sliced, rare round eye steak. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Well Done Brisket$13.95
GF. Slow-cooked in our broth, tender and marbled. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Rare Steak & Well Done Brisket$13.95
GF. Best of both worlds! Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Beef Meatballs$13.95
GF. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Chicken$13.95
GF. Sliced tender & succulent chicken breast. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
- Phở Shrimp$13.95
GF. Served with bean sprouts, basil, limes , chilis & sauces.
Bánh Mì - Sandwich 🥖
- Bánh Mì - Braised Beef Brisket$11.95
Brisket cooked from our phở broth, tender and flavorful. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Lemongrass Chicken$11.95
Charbroiled grilled lemongrass chicken. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Combo Cold Cut$11.95
Layers of ham, pork, pâté, and mayo butter. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Braised Pork Belly$11.95
Buttered bacon, a guilty pleasure. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Fried Egg$11.95
Vegetarian. Sunny or scrambled. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
- Bánh Mì - Fried Tofu$11.95
Vegan. Topped with pickled carrot, jeku daikon, cilantro, and jalapenos & served with a side of Phở dip.
Bún Thịt Nướng - Vermicelli Bowls 🥒
- Bún - Combo Special w/ Egg Roll$16.95
Lemongrass shrimp, chicken, pork sausage & chicken egg roll. Vermicelli bowl served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Lemongrass Chicken w/ Egg Roll$14.95
Vermicelli bowl served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Lemongrass Shrimp w/ Egg Roll$15.95
Vermicelli bowl served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Pork Sausage w/ Egg Roll$14.95
Vermicelli bowl served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
- Bún - Fried Tofu w/ Egg Roll$15.95
Vegan. Vermicelli bowl served with mint, shredded lettuce, carrot, cucumber, peanuts & house-made fish sauce.
Cơm Thịt Nướng - Rice Plates 🍚
- Rice - Combo Special$16.95
Served with steamed jasmine rice, green onions, mixed greens & house-made fish sauce.
- Rice - Lemongrass Chicken$14.95
Served with steamed jasmine rice, green onions, mixed greens & house-made fish sauce.
- Rice - Lemongrass Shrimp$15.95
Served with steamed jasmine rice, green onions, mixed greens & house-made fish sauce.
Cơm Chiên - Fried Rice 🍳
- Fried Rice - Shrimp$14.95
- Fried Rice - Chicken$14.95
- Fried Rice - Vegan (no egg)$14.95
Vegetarian. Mixed veggies including bok choy, enoki mushroom, lotus root, purple cabbage & carrots.
- Fried Rice - Veggie$14.95
Vegan. Mixed veggies including bok choy, enoki mushroom, lotus root, purple cabbage & carrots.
Gỏi - Vietnamese Salad 🥗
- Gỏi - Lotus Root$12.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
- Gỏi - Chicken$13.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
- Gỏi - Shrimp$13.95
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, onions, peanuts & house dressing.
Caffeine 🔋⚡️
- Banana Iced Coffee$6.00
Yup, that’s right! Bananas! 🍌 A refreshing twist on Vietnamese Iced Coffee, blending intense phin coffee with sweetened condensed milk infused with the smooth taste of banana.
- Coconut Iced Coffee$6.00
Vegan Cà Phê Sữa Đá! House-made coconut condensed milk combined with strong slow-phin-dripped coffee.
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
<Cà Phê Sữa Đá> Dangerously strong & smooth⚡️Strong slow-phin-dripped coffee combined with sweetened condensed milk over ice.
- Cold Brew + Cinnamon Salted Cold Foam$6.00
Smooth coffee base, cinnamon warmth & a touch of sea salt.
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
House limeade meets jasmine tea.
- Jasmine Green Tea + Oat Milk$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Soda$3.00
Fruit Juices 🍑
- Salted Plum Limeade$6.00
<Nước Chanh Xí Muội> Sweet, sour & tang, it's a Vietnamese classic! 😝
- The Nightmare ♥ Passion Fruit Hibiscus$6.00
Tropical sweetness with a hint of tartness.
- Strawberry Yakult$6.00
Smashed strawberries + creamy Yakult. Sweet, tart & dreamy 🍓🌟
- Blueberry Lemongrass Limeade$5.50
- Cucumber Mint Limeade$5.50
- House Limeade$5.00
- Passion Fruit$5.00
- Strawberry Limeade$5.50