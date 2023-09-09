Vui's Juice Cafe - The Gulch
Breakfast - All Day
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, lemon, toasted sesame seed, local microgreens on sourdough bread
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Turkey bacon, egg, house sriracha mayo on Brioche Bun Vegan option: JustEgg, avocado, vegan sriracha mayo on Brioche Bun
Chia Overnight Oats
Oats, local Nashville honey, almond butter, chia, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, berries, cinnamon
Loaded Avocado Toast
Lunch - All Day
Lunch
Buddha Bowl
Quinoa, seasonal greens, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, corn, carrots, pickled red onions, toasted sesame seeds, avocado, local microgreens, served with ginger sesame dressing
Vui's BLT
Turkey bacon, seasonal greens, vegan mayo, tomato, pickled red onions
Garden Chicken Salad
Diced chicken, celery, green apple, walnuts, herbs, red onions, house lemon mayo. 💛 Salad: Served with seasonal greens, cucumber, tomato, and sriracha. 💛 Sandwich: Same as salad served on a brioche bun. 💛 Side: 6 oz. salad
Beverages
Smoothies
Super Green Smoothie
Kale, spinach, probiotic, mint, spirulina, ginger, lemon, blueberry, strawberry, banana, juiced apple
Green Smoothie
Kale, spinach, almond milk, apple juice, pineapple, mango, lemon, banana
Mint to Bee
Pineapple, mango, mint, apple juice, almond milk, local Nashville bee pollen
The Workout
Banana, cacao powder, spinach, protein, peanut butter, almond milk, pink salt
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, apple juice
PB&J
Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, avocado, apple juice
Breakfast Smoothie
Almond milk, blue majik spirulina, maca, hemp, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, pink salt
Juices
Watermelon Punch - Seasonal
Watermelon, beet, pineapple, lemon, orange, mint and local honey
Heart Beet
Beet, carrot, ginger, green apple, lemon
Rise and Shine
Carrot, pineapple, ginger, mint, green apple, lemon
Just Greens
Kale, spinach, lemon, parsley, cucumber, celery
Apple Greens
Kale, spinach, parsley, green apple, lemon, cucumber
Blue Detox Lemonade
Blue Majik spirulina, green apple, cucumber, pink salt, lemon, cayenne pepper
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed navel oranges
Ginger & Greens 16oz
Ginger & Greens 20oz
Juice by the Jug
Wellness Shots
Coffee
Boba Teas
Smoothie Bowls
Acai Bowl
Acai berry, chia seeds, cacao nibs, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or Peanut butter. Choice of 2 fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)
Blue Acai Bowl
Blue Majik spirulina blended with creamy coconut, pineapple, mango. Topped with chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or peanut butter. Pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)
Paradise Acai Bowl
Acai Berry and Blue Majik Spriulina blend topped with chia seeds, crushed peanuts, toasted coconut, granola and local Nashville honey. Choice of almond butter or peanut butter, pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)
Juice Cleanses
Daily Juice Cleanse
An all-day juice cleanse reset that replenishes essential nutrients to give your digestive system a break, to energize and detoxify to build a stronger immune system, to reset your body and intentions to achieve overall wellness. Includes six juices: Just greens, Ginger & Greens, Apple Greens, Rise & Shine, Heart Beet, and Blue Lemonade.