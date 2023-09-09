Breakfast - All Day

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado, lemon, toasted sesame seed, local microgreens on sourdough bread

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey bacon, egg, house sriracha mayo on Brioche Bun Vegan option: JustEgg, avocado, vegan sriracha mayo on Brioche Bun

Chia Overnight Oats

$8.49

Oats, local Nashville honey, almond butter, chia, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, berries, cinnamon

Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.95

Lunch - All Day

Lunch

Buddha Bowl

$12.95

Quinoa, seasonal greens, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, corn, carrots, pickled red onions, toasted sesame seeds, avocado, local microgreens, served with ginger sesame dressing

Vui's BLT

$11.95

Turkey bacon, seasonal greens, vegan mayo, tomato, pickled red onions

Garden Chicken Salad

Diced chicken, celery, green apple, walnuts, herbs, red onions, house lemon mayo. 💛 Salad: Served with seasonal greens, cucumber, tomato, and sriracha. 💛 Sandwich: Same as salad served on a brioche bun. 💛 Side: 6 oz. salad

Beverages

Smoothies

Super Green Smoothie

$11.95

Kale, spinach, probiotic, mint, spirulina, ginger, lemon, blueberry, strawberry, banana, juiced apple

Green Smoothie

$10.95

Kale, spinach, almond milk, apple juice, pineapple, mango, lemon, banana

Mint to Bee

$9.95

Pineapple, mango, mint, apple juice, almond milk, local Nashville bee pollen

The Workout

$10.95

Banana, cacao powder, spinach, protein, peanut butter, almond milk, pink salt

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.95

Strawberry, banana, apple juice

PB&J

$10.95

Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, avocado, apple juice

Breakfast Smoothie

$11.95

Almond milk, blue majik spirulina, maca, hemp, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, pink salt

Juices

Watermelon Punch - Seasonal

$8.95+

Watermelon, beet, pineapple, lemon, orange, mint and local honey

Heart Beet

$9.95+

Beet, carrot, ginger, green apple, lemon

Rise and Shine

$9.95+

Carrot, pineapple, ginger, mint, green apple, lemon

Just Greens

$7.95+

Kale, spinach, lemon, parsley, cucumber, celery

Apple Greens

$8.95+

Kale, spinach, parsley, green apple, lemon, cucumber

Blue Detox Lemonade

$9.95+

Blue Majik spirulina, green apple, cucumber, pink salt, lemon, cayenne pepper

Orange Juice

$8.95+

Freshly squeezed navel oranges

Ginger & Greens 16oz

$9.95

Ginger & Greens 20oz

$10.95

Juice by the Jug

64OZ APPLE GREENS

$32.00

64OZ HEARTBEET

$40.00

64OZ BLUE LEMONADE

$43.00

64OZ JUST GREENS

$32.00

64OZ RISE AND SHINE

$40.00

ORANGE (64oz)

$32.00

Wellness Shots

Allergy Shot

$5.95

Local Nashville honey, bee pollen, lemon, pineapple, mint

Immunity Shot

$5.95

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, orange, black pepper

Energy Shot

$5.95

Beet, orange, ginger, lemon, maca

Recovery Shot

$5.95

Spirulina, spring water, pineapple, mint, lemon

Ginger

$5.95

Ginger and cayenne

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$5.95

Latte

$5.95

Cold Brew Brown Sugar Latte

$6.95

Cold brew, house brown sugar syrup, oat milk, served over ice

Americano

$5.95

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Guatemalan roast

Cold Brew

$5.95

Guatemalan roast, overnight cold brew

Boba Teas

Classic Milk Boba Tea

$6.95

Black tea, boba, house syrup, oat milk

Hibiscus Milk Boba Tea

$6.95

Hibiscus flower tea, boba, house syrup, oat milk

Matcha Latte

$7.95

Ceremonial-grade matcha, house syrup, oat milk, hot or iced

Masala Chai Latte

$6.95

Black tea, aromatic spices, house syrup, oat milk, hot or iced

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.95

Acai berry, chia seeds, cacao nibs, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or Peanut butter. Choice of 2 fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)

Blue Acai Bowl

$12.49

Blue Majik spirulina blended with creamy coconut, pineapple, mango. Topped with chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or peanut butter. Pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)

Paradise Acai Bowl

$12.95

Acai Berry and Blue Majik Spriulina blend topped with chia seeds, crushed peanuts, toasted coconut, granola and local Nashville honey. Choice of almond butter or peanut butter, pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)

Treats & Grab N Go

Grab N Go

Coconut Water

$4.50

Boxed Water

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Muffin

$4.95

Energy Bites

$3.50

Coconutty Joy

$5.95

Watermelon Cup

$4.95

ICE WATER

$1.00

PIneapple & Berries

$6.95

Kind Bars

$1.95

RX Bars

$2.50

Retail

Coffee

$17.00

Bee pollen

$15.00

Local Honey

$14.00

Juice Cleanses

Daily Juice Cleanse

$49.95

An all-day juice cleanse reset that replenishes essential nutrients to give your digestive system a break, to energize and detoxify to build a stronger immune system, to reset your body and intentions to achieve overall wellness. Includes six juices: Just greens, Ginger & Greens, Apple Greens, Rise & Shine, Heart Beet, and Blue Lemonade.