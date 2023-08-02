Breakfast - All Day

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado, lemon, toasted sesame seed, local microgreens on sourdough bread

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey bacon or sausage, egg, house sriracha mayo on English Muffin (Vegan option: JustEgg, avocado, vegan sriracha mayo)

Chia Overnight Oats

$7.49

Oats, local Nashville honey, almond butter, chia, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, berries, cinnamon

Granola Bowl

$7.95

Granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, milk of choice

Strawberries & Cream Toast

$6.95

Strawberries, vegan cream cheese, mint, local Nashville honey, bee pollen on sourdough bread

Lunch

Hummus Plate

$7.95

House-made hummus served with seasonal veggies

Buddha Bowl

$10.49

Quinoa, seasonal greens, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, corn, carrots, pickled red onions, toasted sesame seeds, avocado, local microgreens, served with ginger sesame dressing

Pad Thai Noodles

$10.49

Local microgreens, sweet potato noodles, carrots, purple cabbage, peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, served with peanut dressing

Vui's BLT

$10.95

Turkey bacon, seasonal greens, vegan mayo, tomato, pickled red onions

Beverages

Smoothies

Super Greens

$10.95+

Kale, spinach, probiotic, mint, spirulina, ginger, lemon, blueberry, strawberry, banana, juiced apple

Tropical Greens

$9.95+

Kale, spinach, almond milk, apple juice, pineapple, mango, lemon, banana

Mint to Bee

$8.95+

Pineapple, mango, mint, apple juice, almond milk, local Nashville bee pollen

The Workout

$9.95+

Banana, cacao powder, spinach, protein, peanut butter, almond milk, pink salt

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.95+

Strawberry, banana, apple juice

PB&J

$8.95+

Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, avocado, apple juice

Breakfast Smoothie

$10.49+

Almond milk, blue majik spirulina, maca, hemp, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, pink salt

Juices

Orange Juice

$7.95+

Freshly squeezed navel oranges

Blue Lemonade

$9.95+

Blue Majik spirulina, green apple, cucumber, pink salt, lemon, cayenne pepper

Apple Greens

$7.95+

Kale, spinach, parsley, green apple, lemon, cucumber

Just Greens

$7.95+

Kale, spinach, lemon, parsley, cucumber, celery

Rise and Shine

$9.95+

Carrot, pineapple, ginger, mint, green apple, lemon

Heart Beet

$9.95+

Beet, carrot, ginger, green apple, lemon

Watermelon Punch

$7.95+

Watermelon, beet, pineapple, lemon, orange, and local honey

Juice by the Jug

64OZ APPLE GREENS

$32.00

64OZ HEARTBEET

$40.00

64OZ BLUE LEMONADE

$43.00

64OZ JUST GREENS

$32.00

64OZ RISE AND SHINE

$40.00

ORANGE (64oz)

$32.00

Wellness Shots

Allergy Shot

$5.95

Local Nashville honey, bee pollen, lemon, pineapple, mint

Immunity Shot

$5.95

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, orange, black pepper

Energy Shot

$5.95

Beet, orange, ginger, lemon, maca

Recovery Shot

$5.95

Spirulina, spring water, pineapple, mint, lemon

Ginger

$5.95

Ginger and cayenne

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.49

Guatemalan roast

Cold Brew

$4.95

Guatemalan roast, overnight cold brew

Cold Brew Brown Sugar Latte

$6.95

Cold brew, house brown sugar syrup, oat milk, served over ice

Keto Coffee

$6.95

Coffee blended with MCT powder and oat milk

Milk Teas

Classic Milk Boba Tea

$6.95

Black tea, boba, house syrup, oat milk

Hibiscus Milk Boba Tea

$6.95

Hibiscus flower tea, boba, house syrup, oat milk

Matcha Latte

$7.95

Ceremonial-grade matcha, house syrup, oat milk, hot or iced

Masala Chai Latte

$6.95

Black tea, aromatic spices, house syrup, oat milk, hot or iced

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

$10.49

Acai berry, chia seeds, cacao nibs, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or Peanut butter. Choice of 2 fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)

Blue Aloha Bowl

$10.49

Blue Majik spirulina blended with creamy coconut, pineapple, mango. Topped with chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or peanut butter. Pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)

Treats & Grab N Go

Grab N Go

Coconut Water

$4.50

Spring water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Muffin

$4.95

Energy Bites

$3.50

Coconutty Joy

$5.95

Watermelon Cup

$4.50

Retail

Coffee

$17.00

Bee pollen

$15.00

Local Honey

$14.00

Juice Cleanses

Daily Juice Cleanse

$49.95

An all-day juice cleanse reset that replenishes essential nutrients to give your digestive system a break, to energize and detoxify to build a stronger immune system, to reset your body and intentions to achieve overall wellness. Includes six juices: Just greens, Ginger & Greens, Apple Greens, Rise & Shine, Heart Beet, and Blue Lemonade.