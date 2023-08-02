Vui's Juice Cafe - Berry Hill
Breakfast - All Day
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, lemon, toasted sesame seed, local microgreens on sourdough bread
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Turkey bacon or sausage, egg, house sriracha mayo on English Muffin (Vegan option: JustEgg, avocado, vegan sriracha mayo)
Chia Overnight Oats
Oats, local Nashville honey, almond butter, chia, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, berries, cinnamon
Granola Bowl
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, milk of choice
Strawberries & Cream Toast
Strawberries, vegan cream cheese, mint, local Nashville honey, bee pollen on sourdough bread
Lunch
Hummus Plate
House-made hummus served with seasonal veggies
Buddha Bowl
Quinoa, seasonal greens, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, corn, carrots, pickled red onions, toasted sesame seeds, avocado, local microgreens, served with ginger sesame dressing
Pad Thai Noodles
Local microgreens, sweet potato noodles, carrots, purple cabbage, peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, served with peanut dressing
Vui's BLT
Turkey bacon, seasonal greens, vegan mayo, tomato, pickled red onions
Beverages
Smoothies
Super Greens
Kale, spinach, probiotic, mint, spirulina, ginger, lemon, blueberry, strawberry, banana, juiced apple
Tropical Greens
Kale, spinach, almond milk, apple juice, pineapple, mango, lemon, banana
Mint to Bee
Pineapple, mango, mint, apple juice, almond milk, local Nashville bee pollen
The Workout
Banana, cacao powder, spinach, protein, peanut butter, almond milk, pink salt
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, apple juice
PB&J
Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, avocado, apple juice
Breakfast Smoothie
Almond milk, blue majik spirulina, maca, hemp, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, pink salt
Juices
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed navel oranges
Blue Lemonade
Blue Majik spirulina, green apple, cucumber, pink salt, lemon, cayenne pepper
Apple Greens
Kale, spinach, parsley, green apple, lemon, cucumber
Just Greens
Kale, spinach, lemon, parsley, cucumber, celery
Rise and Shine
Carrot, pineapple, ginger, mint, green apple, lemon
Heart Beet
Beet, carrot, ginger, green apple, lemon
Watermelon Punch
Watermelon, beet, pineapple, lemon, orange, and local honey
Juice by the Jug
Wellness Shots
Coffee
Milk Teas
Smoothie Bowls
Acai Bowl
Acai berry, chia seeds, cacao nibs, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or Peanut butter. Choice of 2 fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)
Blue Aloha Bowl
Blue Majik spirulina blended with creamy coconut, pineapple, mango. Topped with chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, local Nashville honey, granola. Almond butter or peanut butter. Pick two fruits (strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple)
Juice Cleanses
Daily Juice Cleanse
An all-day juice cleanse reset that replenishes essential nutrients to give your digestive system a break, to energize and detoxify to build a stronger immune system, to reset your body and intentions to achieve overall wellness. Includes six juices: Just greens, Ginger & Greens, Apple Greens, Rise & Shine, Heart Beet, and Blue Lemonade.