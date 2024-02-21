Wabi House | Dallas Lower Greenville
Main Menu
Small Plates
- Edamame$3.00
steamed and salted
- Spicy Edamame$4.00
fresh garlic, butter, chili paste
- House Salad$5.50
greens, assorted veggies, yuzu vinaigrette
- Sesame Cucumber$7.00
goma, english cucumber, rayu soy glaze, chili strips
- Beets n Brussels$8.00
brussels sprouts, crispy red beets, cashews, dashi butter
- Shishito Peppers$7.00
soy glaze, bonito flakes, lime juice
- Tempura Veggies$7.50
green beans, shishito pepper, okra, tempura sauce
- Bone Marrow Shiitake$8.50
fried shiitake mushrooms, bone marrow butter
- Sweet Corn Fritters$7.00
fresh corn, sansho pepper, spicy aioli
- Karaage$7.00
japanese fried chicken, marinated watermelon, spicy aioli
- Chicken Meatballs$7.50
minced chicken thigh, shallot, egg yolk tare
- Crispy Pork Ears$6.50
tempura pork ears, furikake, garlic aioli
- Pork Croquettes$8.50
bechamel, shiitake mushrooms, pork, squid ink sauce
- Takoyaki$6.50
octopus, bonito flakes, ginger cream, garlic aioli, sweet soy
- Hama Rayu$15.00
hamachi, mustard vinaigrette, rayu, sesame, micro cilantro
- Garlic Albacore$14.00
albacore tuna, soy, ponzu, garlic chips, fresh herbs
- Seared Hotate$15.00
seared U10 scallops, kizami glaze
RAMEN
- Tonkotsu$14.00
chashu, ajitama egg, woodear mushroom, corn, scallion, mayu oil
- Spicy Miso$14.00
minced pork, poached egg, bamboo, scallion, spicy rayu, chili strips
- Shoyu$13.50
chashu, ajitama egg, bamboo, scallions, sesame seeds, garlic oil
- Veggie$13.00
shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, bok choy, corn, scallion, bamboo, mayu oil
- Dry Garlic$13.00
stir fried garlic noodles, dashi butter, chashu, nori, poached egg, cucumber, scallions
- Kids Ramen$6.00
Dessert
Sides
- side rayu$1.00
- side bamboo$1.00
- side bok choy$1.00
- side corn$1.00
- side cucumbers$1.00
- side fresh garlic$1.00
- side fried garlic$1.00
- side sheet nori$1.00
- side shredded nori$1.00
- side scallions$1.00
- side shiitake mushrooms$1.00
- side snap peas$1.00
- side thai chili$1.00
- side watermelon$1.00
- side woodear mushrooms$1.00
- side marinated egg$2.00
- side poached egg$2.00
- side karaage$4.00
- side minced pork$2.50
- side chashu$3.50
- side straight noodles$3.00
- side wavy noodles$3.00
- side thick noodles$3.00
- side tsukemen noodles$3.00
- side garlic noodles$3.00
- side miso broth$3.00
- side tonkotsu broth$3.00
- side shoyu broth$3.00
- side veggie broth$3.00
- side tsukemen broth$3.00
- side rayu$1.00
- side sambal$1.00
- side bone marrow butter$1.00
- side spicy aioli$1.00
- side garlic aioli$1.00
- side tempura sauce$1.00
- side soy glaze$1.00
- side yuzu vinaigrette$1.00
- side mustard vinaigrette$1.00
Valentine features
Beer Menu
Bottled Beer
- Lonestar$4.00
- Dos XX$4.00
- Mosaic IPA$7.00
- Kirin Ichiban 22oz$9.00
- Kirin Ichiban 12oz$6.00
- Kirin Light 12oz$6.00
- Asahi Super Dry$6.00
- Hitachino White Ale$9.00
- Hitachino Red Rice$9.00
- Hitachino Yuzu Lager$9.00
- Kyoto Yamandanishiki$9.00
- Kyoto White Yuzu$9.00
- Lucky Dog$9.00
- Lucky Cat$9.00Out of stock
- Lucky Dragon$9.00
- Sapporo$6.00
Sake Menu
Sake
- Hakasturu Superior (300ml)$17.00
- Shiabata Yuzu (200ml)$18.00
- SOTO Junmai$8.00
- Tamajiman (300ml)$27.00
- Suigei "Drunken Whale" (300ml)$29.00
- Rihaku Wandering Poet (300ml)$31.00
- Dassai 45 (300ml)$31.00
- Dassai 45 Nigori (300ml)$32.00
- Kikumasamune Nigori "White Silk" (500ml)$34.00
- Born Gold (720ml)$70.00
- Oze x Rose (720ml)$80.00