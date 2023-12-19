Wabi-Sabi SF@TT
Sashimi
- Maguro Sashimi$15.00
Tuna, Akami
- O-Toro Sashimi$23.00
Tuna belly
- Chu Toro Sashimi$19.00
Tuna medium fatty part
- Sake Sashimi$12.00
Salmon
- Beni Toro Sashimi$14.00
Seared salmon belly
- Umi Masu Sashimi$13.00
Ocean trout
- Kurodai Sashimi$12.00
Black snapper
- Hamachi Sashimi$13.00
Yellowtail
- Hirame Sashimi$14.00
Fluke
- Aji Sashimi$13.00
Horse mackerel
- Walu Sashimi$12.00
Escolar
- Uni Sashimi$23.00
Sea urchin, Santa Barbara
Nigiri
- Maguro Nigiri$10.00
Tuna, Akami
- O-Toro Nigiri$17.00
Tuna belly
- Chu Toro Nigiri$14.00
Tuna medium fatty part
- Sake Nigiri$8.00
Salmon
- Beni Toro Nigiri$10.00
Seared salmon belly
- Umi Masu Nigiri$9.00
Ocean trout
- Kurodai Nigiri$8.00
Black snapper
- Hamachi Nigiri$9.00
Yellowtail
- Hirame Nigiri$10.00
Fluke
- Aji Nigiri$9.00
Horse mackerel
- Walu Nigiri$8.00
Escolar
- Amaebi Nigiri$10.00
Sweet prawn
- Kani Nigiri$9.00
Crab
- Uni Nigiri$17.00
Sea urchin, Santa Barbara
Moriawases
Chirashi/Donburi
Appetizers
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Gyoza$8.00
- Sunomono$5.00
- Ika Salad$7.00
Squid and seaweed
- Tako Wasabi$6.00
Octopus and wasabi
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Idako Karaage$14.00
Fried baby octopus
- Sake Kama$13.00Out of stock
Salmon collar (Dining in Only)
- Hamachi Kama$14.00Out of stock
Yellowtail collar (Dining in only)
- Softshell crab$13.00
- Toro Tatare$15.00Out of stock
Toro (fatty tuna), Avocado, with nori chips. (Dining in only).
Rolls
- Wabi-Sabi Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, kaiware topped with shiso leaf, seared hokkaido scallop with sour and spicy sauce, yuzu tobiko and tongarachi
- Hotto-Sake Roll$17.00
Spicy salmon, kaiware topped with seared Alaska salmon, jalapeño, spicy aioli, and black tobiko
- Yogan Roll$16.00
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with baked salmon with spicy aioli, red tobiko, sesame seed and bull blood leaf
- Karai-Hamachi Roll$17.00
Spicy hamachi, cucumber, kaiware topped with hamachi, avocado with chili paste, black tobiko, sesame seed and cilantro
- Aka-Doragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seed and red tobiko tobiko
- Niji Roll$16.00
Snow crab and cucumber topped with assorted fish, avocado, and tobiko
- Chairo roll$14.00
Fried imitation Crab, avocado, cucumber topped with Unagi sauce, tobiko, sesame seed micro shiso.
- Kumo roll$15.00
Fried softshell Crab, cucumber, kaiwares, tobiko topped with Unagi sauce, tobiko.