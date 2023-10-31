Online Ordering Available!
Wacamole Latin Food
Appetizers
Street Taco
Burritos
Burrito California
$13.99
Grilles steak, melted cheese over a bed of French fries, pico and sour cream
Burrito San Jose
$13.99
One big flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, side pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Ribeye
$13.99
A whole ribeye steak wrapped in a big flour tortilla, rice and beans
Philly Steak Burrito
$13.99
Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled
Burrito Bowl
$13.99
Pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salad, cheese, chicken or steak
Quesadillas
Empanadas
Crazy Munchies
Appetizers
Pizza by the Slice
Stromboli & Calzones
Calzone with Ricotta, Mozzarella
Lunch Specials
Deluxe Sandwiches and Hamburger
Original Philly
$12.99
Onions, cheese and mayonnaise
Rib Eye Sandwich
$16.99
Onions, roasted peppers, cheese and mayonnaise
Cowboy Burger
$16.99
Premium beef patty, fried egg, bacon, tomato, smoked Cheddar cheese, fried onions, and deluxe salad
Munchies Burger
$13.50
Premium beef patty, cheese and our tartar sauce
Tango Burger
$14.99
Premium beef patty, bacon, cheese, and roasted red peppers
Milanese Sandwich
$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Italian Hoagie
$13.99
Mortadella, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions
Original Gyro
$11.99
Crazy Munchies White Pizza
Classic Bianca
Bianca Florentina
Broccoli & Chicken
Crazy Munchies Specialty Pizza
Cheese Steak Pizza
Cheese Chicken Pizza
Meat Lovers
Hawaiian
Vegetarian
Bacon Delight
Margherita
Buffalo Chicken
Mediterranean
