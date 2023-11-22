2x points now for loyalty members
Wacool Tacos | Union Grove
Starters & Extras
- Chip Refill$1.99
- Chips & Guacamole$7.99
Enjoy our fresh made in House Guacamole with Warm Tortilla Chips!
- Chips & Queso$6.99
Our Special Blend of Peppers, Cheese and Spices.
- Chips & Salsa Rojo$3.99
Mexican Red Salsa with Roasted Tomatoes and Chiles!
- Elote Cup$4.25
Roasted Corn, very mild jalapeño, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Cotija, Lime, Tajin
- Flour Tortillas (2)$1.00
Freshly Served Tortillas!
- Loaded Queso$8.50
Queso Served with pico, Chorizo, Guacamole and Warm Chips!
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Refried Charro Beans$3.00
Enjoy this Tex-Mex Favorite Simmered in a Flavorful Bean Broth!
- Trifecta$12.50
Salsa Rojo, Queso, Guac & Chips!
- Grande Burrito$9.99
Your Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with Refried Beans, Rice, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo & Cheese!
- Frito Pie$9.00
La Fiesta’s Famous Hand-Made chili in a Frito Pie, with White Queso, shredded cheese, diced onion & Tomatoes, sour cream, and Pickled Jalapenos
- Rice n Beans combo$3.00
Refried Charro Beans & Rice
- Sam's Bar Trifecta$10.00Out of stock
Salsa Rojo, Queso, Guac & Chips!
- Sam's Frito Pie$7.00Out of stock
La Fiesta’s Famous Hand-Made chili in a Frito Pie, with White Queso, shredded cheese, diced onion & Tomatoes, sour cream, and Pickled Jalapenos
Tacos
- Wācool Taco$5.99
Carne Asada, Cheese, Refried Charro Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers served with Salsa Rojo, on flour tortilla
- Chicken Ranchero$5.99
Chicken stewed in Tomatoes & Onions, served with Guac, Cheese, Salsa Rojo on Corn Tortilla
- Korean BBQ$6.29
Caramelized Bulgogi BBQ, Asian Slaw, Cilantro, Siracha Lime Mayo served on Home-Made Flour Tortilla
- Big Tex$4.99
Southern Fried Chicken, Potatoes, BACON JAM, Queso Blanco and Ranch served on Home-Made Flour Tortilla w/ Salsa Rojo
- Chicken Fajita Taco$5.29
Marinated Fajita Chicken, Onions & Peppers, and Queso Blanco Served on a Home Made Flour Tortilla w/ Salsa Rojo
- Beef Fajita Taco$5.99
Marinated Beef Fajita steak, Onions & Peppers, Queso Blanco, Home-Made Flour Tortilla served w/ Salsa Rojo
- Lovers Leap$5.99
Sautéed Shrimp, Siracha Lime Mayo, Cabbage Slaw, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Served with Salsa Rojo on Corn Tortilla.
- Baja Fish$5.99
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, served with Salsa Rojo, on Flour Tortilla
- McLennan Breakfast Taco$4.29
Egg, Chorizo, Bacon, Potatoes, Cheese, Home-Made Flour Tortilla served with Salsa Rojo
- Potato, Egg, & Cheese$3.69
Served on a Home-Made Flour Tortilla!
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$3.69
Served with Home-Made Flour Tortilla, And Salsa Rojo
- Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese$3.69
Served on Home-Made Flour Tortilla w/ Salsa Rojo
- Potato, Chorizo, Egg, & Chz$3.99
Served on a Home-Made Flour Tortilla W/ Salsa Rojo
- Roasted Veggie$4.69
Flame Roasted Yellow & Green Zucchini, Onions, Bell Peppers, Corn, Carrots, Green Beans, Crispy Cheese, Cilantro, Salsa Rojo on Corn Tortillas!
- Brisket Taco$5.69
Pulled Pork, Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Crispy Jalapeno Strips served on Flour Tortilla
- Bean and Cheese$2.50
Bean and Cheese Taco served on Flour Tortilla
- QuesaBirria Taco (new)$5.29
Braised Birria Beef, Melted Mozzerella, Onions & Cilantro, Quesadilla style on a Corn Tortilla. Served with a Consume Dipping soup Made from the Juices of the Beef!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$5.29
Southern Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Slaw, Ranch & Pickles.
- Sam's Taco Tuesday (no beef)$3.50
Tamales
Drinks
Starter, Sides, & Drinks
Wacool Kids
Salad Chicken Fajita
Grande Burrito
- Chicken Grande Burrito$10.99
Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
- Beef Grande Burrito$10.99
Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
- Beef&Chicken Grande BurritoOut of stock
Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
- Combo Burrito$11.99
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99