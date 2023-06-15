Waffel Mountain
Waffels
Belgium - Sweet
$6.00
The Belgium, our Traditional Liege Waffel - a sweet delicacy for anytime of day, any activity. Made from scratch with imported Belgium Pearl Sugar and fresh Rocky Mountain Water, baked fresh for every order
Bavarian - Savory
$6.00
The Bavarian - our unique savory Waffel that is "like a fresh warm pretzel" You'll be looking for a nice cold beverage once you take a bite of this one!
Cold Beverages
LaCroix Sparking Water - Lime
$3.00
12 oz can
LaCroix Sparking Water - Lemon
$3.00
12 oz Can
Celsuis Sparkling Energy Drink - Orange
$5.00
12 oz Cans - Contains 200 mg of Caffeine per serving
Celsuis Sparkling Energy Drink - Mango Passion Fruit
$5.00
12 oz Cans - Contains 200 mg of Caffeine per serving
orange daypack
$5.00
Cherry daypack
$5.00
Non-Alcoholic Beers
12 oz Cans from Award Winning, Non-Alcoholic Brewer