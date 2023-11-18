Waffle Champion - Edmond 1200 W Covell Rd #108
Waffle Sandwiches
- Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy Buttermilk Tenders, Crispy Leeks & Tabasco Honey
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$11.95
Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar & Farm Egg Scramble
- Florentine$10.95
Farm Egg Scramble, Garlic Spinach N' Mushroom, Marinated Tomatoes & Goat Cheese Bechamel
- Migas$10.95
Farm Egg Scramble, House Chorizo, Tomatillo Salsa, Spicy Crema & Crispy Tortilla Strips
- Hot Chicken$13.95
Crispy Hot Buttermilk Tenders, Pickles & Sassy Slaw
Sweet Waffles
- French Toast$10.95
French Toasted Classic Waffle, Fresh Strawberries, Cinnamon Cream Cheese Syrup & Candied Walnuts
- Cinnamon Roll$10.95
Spiced Butter, Vanilla Frosting & Pecan Oat Crumble
- S'mores$10.95
Torched Marshmallow, Chocolate Ganache & Graham Cracker Crumble
- Apple Pie$10.95
Cinnamon Baked Apples, Bourbon Caramel, Streusel
- Plain & Simple$5.95
Topped With Maple Syrup & Powdered Sugar
Snacks
- Side - Breakfast Sausage$3.95
House breakfast sausage
- Side - Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Side - Egg$0.95
One side egg.
- Side - Thick Cut Bacon$4.95
Three strips of thick cut bacon.
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.95
Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Fresh Fruit$2.95+
Berries, Mint & Lime
- Cheese Fries$4.95
Garlic Salt N' Parsley
- Bacon Cheese Fries$5.95
Garlic Salt N' Parsley
- Waffle Fries$3.95
Garlic Salt N' Parsley
- Grilled Chicken Bites$5.95
- Crispy Buttermilk Tenders$4.50+
House Spiced Buttermilk Marinated Crispy Tenders
- Waffle Bites$6.95