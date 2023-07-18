2x points now for loyalty members
Wake 'n Bacon Lakeview
Popular Items
Jorgito Bowl
Tater-tots topped with two sunny side eggs, house pickled chilies, salsa roja, provolone & crack bacon
Purple Haze
Our house made Ube coconut milk concoction mixed with Brewpoint's Stargazer coffee and your choice of whole milk or oat milk. It'll have you kissing the sky.
Cold Brew
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
BRUNCH
SAVORY
The Phatty
Flour tortilla rolled with crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, maple peppercorn bacon, & fresh salsa verde. Served with tater tots. *Gluten free option subs flour tortilla for 3 corn tortillas. Vegetarian option is made with no meat.
Cheez & Chong
3 cheese blend of provolone, pepper jack, & cheddar, house-made bacon jam, chipotle mayo and grilled onions on brioche bread. Served with tater tots. *Vegetarian option comes with no bacon jam
Adobo Philly Dip
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
Mo' Chicks Mo' Poblanos
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, pineapple pickled red onions, fresh tomato, & roasted poblano mayo on a toasted banh mi bread. Served with tater tots.
#BAEgoal
Bagel sandwich filled with an over easy eggs, lemon herb cream cheese, tomato & with your choice of house bacon or spam. Served with tater tots. *Vegetarian option comes with no meat
Wake 'n Bacon Burger
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, mustard pickles, & house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
Chilaquiles Del Norte
Corn tortilla chips cooked in salsa roja topped with white cheese, cilantro, and pineapple pickled red onions, served with a side of black bean mash and two fried eggs
Veggie Stir Fry
Red peppers, chickpeas, carrots, mushrooms, & peas sautéed in an Asian inspired sauce & served over sesame brown rice
SWEET & SAVORY
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Maui WOWie
Hawaiian bread, Spam, Tajin-spiced grilled pineapples, chipotle mayo, & scrambled eggs. Served with tater tots. *Vegetarian option is served with no Spam
Ube Flap Jack Stack
Ube pancake with tater tot bits & topped with your choice of bacon, sunny-side up eggs, cheddar cheese, spiced maple syrup, garnished with pickled peppers & green onions *Vegetarian option is served with no meat
Big Bird
Fried chicken thigh glazed in a sweet & tangy crack sauce topped with fresh sriracha slaw & mustard pickles on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
Baesilog
Slices of our in-house cured @ smoked tocino bacon, Garlic Rice, & 2 Eggs
SWEET
La Vida Dulce
Brioche french toast stuffed with house made dulce de leche and topped with a dulce whipped cream, shortbread crumble, and a spread of blackberry ginger compote.
Berry Bliss Crepes
Airy crepes filled with a vanilla lemon cream cheese, topped granola and sautéed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries & blackberries)
Turtle Waffle
Puffy bubble waffle, topped with house made Mexican chocolate sauce, house made caramel, candied pecans, & whipped cream
Halo Halo Chia Chia
Chia pudding topped with seasonal fresh fruits, coconut jelly, & sprinkled with fruity pebbles. *Vegetarian option is made without coconut jelly.
PB & Jealous
House made jam, fresh berries, natural home made peanut butter by Spoke & Bird, and vanilla cream cheese all in between whole wheat bread & drizzled with spicy honey for just a touch of heat. Served with Tater Tots.
MUNCHIES
Bacon Flight
A flight showcasing all three of our in-house cured & smoked bacons: Maple Peppercorn, Tocino, & Tajin
Street Corn Bowl
Our take on the beloved Mexican street corn snack. Tater tots covered with bits of corn, cotija cheese, and our house made Tajin Bacon all drizzled with poblano mayo and a cilantro lime sauce.
Togarashi Popcorn
Homemade popcorn dusted with a special blend of togarashi spice.
BAKED GOODS
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Salvadoreña is a rich, delightful sweet cheese bread / pound cake which is perfect with a cup of tea or coffee!
Ube Churro Cheesecake
When cultures collide you get this beautiful combination of churro and ube cheescake.
Buko Pandan Mochi
A soft, sweet, and chewy cake with coconut flavor.
Ube Rice Krispie Treat
SIDES & BASICS
Two Eggs
Two eggs cooked to your style
Bacon - Maple Peppercorn
Our version of a traditional Maple Peppercorn bacon cured and smoked in-house. 2 Pieces.
Bacon - Tajin
Chili-lime bacon made with Tajin. Cured and smoked in-house. 2 pieces.
Bacon - Tocino
Filipino style bacon cured and smoked in-house. 2 Pieces.
Plain Bagel
Plain bagel from our local bakery Spoke & Bird in Pilsen.
Brioche Toast
Simple slice of toast
Bubble Waffle
Plain Hong-Kong style bubble waffle. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
French Toast
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in batter, griddled to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
Fresh Fruits (Seasonal)
A nice refreshing bowl of fresh seasonal fruits.
Fried Chicken Thigh
Our fried chicken thighs are the crispiest & juiciest. Give it a try.
Herb Cream Cheese
House-Made Jam
Peanut Butter
Spam
Your favorite breakfast meat. 2 pieces.
Tater Tots
A side of our perfectly seasoned little golden nuggets of tater tots.
Ube Pancake
Our house made Ube Pancake with bits of tater tots. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
Whole Wheat Toast
MISCELLANEOUS
DRINKS
HEMP SPECIALTY DRINKS
Grapefruit & Mint & Basil
Tart and tangy grapefruit meets cool and refreshing mint and basil. Cloud Water is the only sparkling hemp beverage that blends premium botanicals with 25 mg of pure bioavailable hemp extract and all-natural ingredients.
Blood Orange & Coconut
Antioxidant-rich blood orange and creamy, tropical coconut. Cloud Water is the only sparkling hemp beverage that combines premium botanicals with 25 mg of pure bioavailable hemp extract and all-natural ingredients.
Blackberry & Lemon & Rosemary
Sweet blackberry and tangy lemon with a hint of aromatic rosemary. Cloud Water is the only sparkling hemp beverage that blends premium botanicals with 25 mg of pure bioavailable hemp extract and all-natural ingredients.
Aztec Chocolate & Strawberry
Now with slightly more strawberry notes, Aztec Chocolate & Strawberry Cloud combines a decadent combination with a spicy chili pepper kick is best enjoyed chilled and sipped slowly for a bold taste experience. Cloud Water is the only sparkling hemp beverage that blends premium botanicals with 25 mg of pure bioavailable hemp extract and all-natural ingredients. beverage that blends premium botanicals with 25 mg of pure bioavailable hemp extract and all-natural ingredients.
Strawberry Lavendar
The one and only, the original Strawberry Lavender is made from fresh squeezed strawberries, lemon juice & wild lavender. Subtly sweet and not too tart, it’s an easy going Strawberry Lemonade. Activated by 25mg. Feel it.
Peach Ginger
What makes Peach Ginger so special is that it’s made from a peach puree, which you don’t see in many peach beverages. As peach is the star, just a bit of Meyer lemon & Peruvian ginger juices are added to tie it all together. It’s a Peach Lemonade with a slight kick. Activated by 25mg. Feel it.
Blueberry Mint
Blueberry Mint is made from organic blueberries, Meyer lemon juice and a hint of mint for a distinctly tart and subtly sweet beverage. Activated by 25mg. Feel it.
Passionfruit Pineapple
Imagine yourself on a sunny beach in the Caribbean, because when you drink VYBES Passionfruit Pineapple, you're literally transported to the white sandy beaches of the Bahamas. Love the tart notes from the Passionfruit paired with the sweet, creamy vibes from the Pineapple juice. With just and added hint of vanilla to round it out. If tropical summer had a flavor, this is it.
Blood Orange Lime
Made with organic blood orange juice and lime juice, it's citrusy tart & extra juicy, which is how you like it. The lime helps round it out. As full bodied as it tastes, it's really clean & easy to enjoy.
COLD DRINKS
Nitro Cold Brew
Up your La Colombe Cold Brew with nitro!
Iced Latte
The Acrobat espresso blend from Brewpoint with your choice of milk poured over ice.
Iced Masala Chai
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Iced Coffee
Stargazer by Brewpoint is first carefully brewed, then it's cooled and chilled, and finally poured over ice for a refreshing coffee.
Iced Americano
Espresso with water over ice
Glass of Milk
HOT DRINKS
Drip Coffee
HOT COFFEE The Stargazer by Brewpoint Coffee: Dreamer, stargazer, discoverer of far-away worlds, you, too, need a boost of energy to help focus your scope. Whether you need to unlock the secrets of faraway star-systems or simply map out your day, this roast will inspire the creativity and motivation to get it done. The Stargazer, our house blend, is on drip morning, noon, and night so you can continue to discover the worlds around you.
Latte
The Acrobat Espresso Blend with your choice of milk steamed to perfection.
Cappuccino
The Acrobat Espresso Blend with your choice of milk steamed to perfection with just the right amount of foam.
Espresso
Brewpoint Coffee Espresso Blend: The Acrobat. Fluid, graceful, balanced, and bold, acrobats enchant us with with dazzling movement. This espresso blend channels acrobatic energy with a complex balance of flavors that tantalize and enchant. A caramel finish sweeps it all together. Whether you’re after the smooth grace of a well-poured latte or the zippy swing of a double shot, this blend of Central and South American coffees will grant you the confidence and inspiration you need to walk the high-rope of your day.
Americano
A shot of The Acrobat Espresso Blend mixed with hot water.
Hot Mexican Chocolate
We take our house made Mexican chocolate and steam it with your choice of milk.
Rishi Masala Chai
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Rishi Jade Cloud
Jade Cloud is hand-harvested in early spring when the leaves are most tender, delicate and sweet. More sweetly still, this Direct Trade green tea provides support to the livelihoods of over 1,200 tea farming families in the Xuan En Tea Co-op in China's mountainous Hubei province.
Rishi English Breakfast
English Breakfast is full-bodied, brisk and malty with a nuanced caramel sweetness. Perfectly balanced on its own or gratifying when smoothed out to your taste with milk or sugar.
Rishi Turmeric Ginger
Turmeric Ginger is inspired by Ayurvedic herbal tonics for cough and cold season. It is a signature lemon-ginger blend, balancing soothing licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lively lemongrass in a remarkably aromatic infusion featuring turmeric-golden root.
Rishi Blueberry Hibiscus
An elegantly simple blend of juicy hibiscus, rich red rooibos and sumptuous elderberries creates a wondrous botanical backdrop to highlight the refreshment of real blueberries.
CANS & BOTTLES
Pure Green Golden Girl
Turmeric, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger. One of the key active ingredients in the Golden Girl cold pressed juice is cold pressed turmeric root. Cold pressed turmeric root has a host of benefits and has been known to potentially aid inflammation in the body. This cold pressed juice is a balance blend of root vegetables including carrot with some pineapple for a touch of sweetness and ginger for a little spice.
Pure Green Pure Greens
Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, zucchini, romaine, lemon and ginger. The Pure Greens with Lemon and Ginger is one of the most low sugar cold pressed juice options Pure Green offers. It does not contain any fruit and is mainly our green vegetable formula of kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, zucchini and romaine with a touch of lemon and ginger for a clean and balance flavor profile.
Harney & Sons Organic Apple Juice
Harney & Sons Organic Apple Juice from only the finest organic apples. Enjoy the crisp, succulent taste of nature's gifts without a visit to the orchard!
Harney & Sons Organic Orange Mango
A delightfully soft and sweet bottled beverage, full-flavored yet subtle. The smooth fusion of orange, mango, and tropical juices creates a uniquely delicious citrus drink.
Harney & Sons Butterfly Flower Lemonade
The vibrant blue & purple hues of the Butterfly Pea flower from Southeastern Asia are masterfully blended with organic lemonade.
Harney & Sons Organic Peach Tea
Fuel your senses with the pleasant aroma and taste of ripened peaches. From the first sip, the blend is bright and delicate, mimicking the sweet summer flavor of freshly sliced peaches, followed by a pleasant surprise the brisk note of tea.
Harney & Sons Organic Green
Brewed with ginkgo biloba leaves, the poignant grassy aroma and taste of Harney & Sons Organic Green bottled ice tea is tailored to the green tea aficionado who has an acquired taste for ginkgo. Organic Green appeals to health-conscious individuals seeking a beverage both beneficial and refreshing.
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Orange Pulp Free is a delicious orange juice with a taste that's the next best thing to fresh-squeezed. Try this premium, not-from-concentrate orange juice which is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Simply adheres to strict standards to ensure that the Simply Orange juices are the absolute best and guarantee fresh taste.
Naked Tropical Guava
Ahhh, get a taste of the tropics with the new delicious Tropical Guava fruit smoothie. This tasty drink blends orange with tropical fruits like guava and pineapple so you can close your eyes and feel like you’re back basking in the sun with the wind in your hair.
Naked Green Machine
“Looks weird.” Sip. “Tastes amazing.” Sip. “10 nutritious boosts?” Sip. “Still looks weird.”
Naked Mighty Mango
Give your morning the royal treatment with this amazingly exotic, incredibly yummy blend of mango, oranges, apples, and more. Simply put, mango rules.
Naked Strawberry Banana
It’s a good thing fruits aren’t claustrophobic, because there's 22 mouth-watering strawberries and 1⅓ bananas packed into every lip-smacking, nutrient-loaded bottle. How, you ask? Geometry. And a mallet. Why? So you can pack more into your day.
Forage Kombucha - Raspberry
Combining white tea with organic fruits like peach, quince, and apple, this kombucha comes straight out of Wisco in a convenient and recyclable can. Good for your gut and the Earth! Ingredients: organic white tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic apples, organic quince, organic peach, essential orange oil.
Forage Kombucha - Tropical
A bright and effervescent tropical kombucha crafted with oolong tea and organic fruits like coconut, pineapple and mango. Take it anywhere with an easy to transport (and recycle!) can. Made in Madison, WI, by the team behind Forage Kitchen, their goal is to provide healthy and affordable food and drink to their local community and beyond. Ingredients: oolong tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic coconut, organic pineapple, mango, natural passionfruit flavor, natural lychee flavor.
Forage Kombucha - Peach
Combining white tea with organic fruits like peach, quince, and apple, this kombucha comes straight out of Wisco in a convenient and recyclable can. Good for your gut and the Earth!
Naked Coconut Water
Unlock the possibilities of proper hydration with O.N.E.® Pure Coconut Water. Handpicked, drained, and packaged at the source, this re-energizing coconut drink takes hydration to the next level. Where you take it from there is up to you.
Fiji Water
By sharing water from Fiji's sustainable ancient artesian aquifer with the world and working to improve the lives and environment of its people, FIJI Water has embodied what it means to be Earth's Finest Water® since 1996.
Q Grapefruit
We love Palomas. Q Grapefruit exists for one reason: to make your Paloma spectacular. A mixer, not a soda, Q Grapefruit is fresh, bitter, and very tart. Our secret? Grapefruits. There is nothing else like it. Mix it with tequila, or vodka if you prefer. Add a squeeze of lime. Spectacular.
FOUNTAIN
BOOZE
COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary
Saint George Green Chile Vodka, Ripe Bloody Mary Mix, Lemon Juice, & Scrappy's Firewater Tincture garnishes with a bubble waffle and fried chicken.
Liquid Sunshine
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom, Citrus Springs OJ, Calamansi Sour Mix, Peach Syrup.
Breakfast In Bed
Tito's Vodka, Lemon Juice, Kiwi Syrup, Kinky Green Liqueur, Choya Sparkling Ume
Espress Yo-Self
Espresso, Tito's Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Baileys Espresso Creme, Milk, Simple Syrup.
63 BPM
Old Forester Bourbon, Bittermens Tepache, Pineapple Juice, Spiced Maple Syrup, Lemon Juice
Dark Passion
Casa Magdalena Rum, Giffard Coconut, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Chinola Passion Fruit, Lemon Juice, Angostura Bitters
Citrus 99
Hendrick's Gin, Appel's Grapefruit Cordial, Q Grapefruit.
Spicy Mian-Garita
Milagro Reposado Tequila, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, Los Vecinos Mezcal, Lime Juice, Mango Syrup, Scrappy's Firewater Tincture
Guava Me Passion
Casa Magdalena Rum, Lime Juice, Guava Passion Fruit Mix
Mimosa
Is That Coffee?
Casa Magdalena Rum, Amaro Montenegro, Coconut Milk, Cold Brew Syrup Peychuad's Bitters
CuttyNut
Cutty Sark, Giffard Coconut de Noix, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice
Pina Picante (Spicy)
SPICY Milagro Reposado Tequila, Calamansi Sour Mix, Pineapple Juice, Scrappy's Firewater Tincture.
CANS
High Noon Watermelon
Backyard barbecue’s best friend. This hard seltzer is the real deal. An easy-drinking, natural match for people who know Saturdays are holidays.
SipMargs Classic Sparkling Margarita
With bright, vibrant citrus flavor, MARGS Classic sparkling margarita is equally tart and sweet with a taste reminiscent of your favorite margarita cocktail.
SipMargs Sparkling Mango Margarita
The sweet, fruity taste of luscious mangoes are front and center with MARGS Mango margarita. Bold, juicy and effervescent.
SipMargs Sparkling Mezcal Margarita
MARGS Mezcal margarita brings the taste of Mexico’s traditional agave spirit to a uniquely refreshing cocktail. A hint of smokiness, herbal notes and a touch of sweetness create a distinctively delicious flavor.
WINE
La Marca Prosecco
This luxurious Prosecco wine features aromas of fresh citrus, honey and white flowers, with fresh, clean flavors of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit. Make every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco sparkling wine.
101 Bubbles
Choya Sparkling Ume
The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese Ume, with back notes of citrus and white peach
MOCKTAILS
RETAIL & GIFTS
GIFT CARDS
HEMP PRODUCTS
CryBaby Wellness Oil (1000mg)
Best seller! The 1000mg per 30ml bottle is the most popular strength oil tincture. Add a dropper under your tongue as part of your evening and/or morning routine or as needed. You’ll have lots of flexibility to adjust your daily dosage and find what works best for you and your body. Simply put, you won’t find better quality at a better value.
Salve (500mg)
This stuff is the balm. Or salve, if you prefer. An immediate fan-favorite, this hemp salve is made in house, in small batches, with the highest quality ingredients—including therapeutic essential oils.
Heaven's Honey (250mg)
Fat Sam's Full Spectrum Hemp Dog Treats
Fancy Pate de Fruit (20mg)
CLOTHING / ACCESSORIES
Black T-shirt
Show how much you love Wake 'n Bacon by sporting this stylish t-shirt. Sizes run small, so we suggest ordering a size up from your normal size.
White T-shirt
Show how much you love Wake 'n Bacon, by sporting this stylish t-shirt. Sizes run small so we suggest ordering a size up from your normal size.
Purple T-shirt
Show how much you love Wake 'n Bacon by sporting this stylish t-shirt. Sizes run small, so we suggest ordering a size up from your normal size.