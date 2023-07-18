Drip Coffee

$3.50

HOT COFFEE The Stargazer by Brewpoint Coffee: Dreamer, stargazer, discoverer of far-away worlds, you, too, need a boost of energy to help focus your scope. Whether you need to unlock the secrets of faraway star-systems or simply map out your day, this roast will inspire the creativity and motivation to get it done. The Stargazer, our house blend, is on drip morning, noon, and night so you can continue to discover the worlds around you.