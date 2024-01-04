Wakey Jakes
Breakfast
Wakey Bird Specials
- 1. 2 Eggs, toast, meat$8.00
2 eggs made to order, 1 slice of toast and choice of meat
- 2. 2 eggs, toast, potato$7.00
2 eggs made to order, 1 slice of toast, choice of potato
- 3. 2 eggs, toast, and choice of meat and potato$10.00
2 eggs made to order, 1 slice of toast, choice of meat and potato
- 4. 2 eggs, CBH, toast$11.00
2 Eggs made to order, corned beef hash and a slice of toast
- 5. 2 eggs, CFS, toast$12.00
2 eggs made to order, country fried steak, and a slice of toast
- 6. Harpy's breakfast$14.00
3 eggs made to order, choice of potato, choice of 2 different meats, 2 slices of toast
Skillets
- Wakey's Hay Stack$10.00
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
- 1\2 Wakey's Hay Stack$8.00
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
- Full Pokestone$12.00
choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 2 eggs and smothered in cheese, choice of toast.
- ½ Pokestone$9.00
choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 1 egg and smothered in cheese, choice of 1 piece of toast.
- Full Marcellus Mix$13.00
2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with toast of your choice.
- ½ Marcellus Mix$9.00
scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with 1 piece toast of your choice.
- Garden Skillet$12.00
Fried country potatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, eggs, and your choice of meat
- 1/2 Garden Skillet$9.00
Fried country potatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, eggs, and your choice of meat
- Full Bainbridge Field$11.00
Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 2 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of toast
- ½ Bainbridge Field$9.00
Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 1 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of 1 piece of toast.
Eggs Benny
- Brookie's Benny$11.00
Bacon, American cheese, poached egg covered in sausage gravy on biscuit
- Cubano Benny$12.00
Pulled pork, swiss cheese, poached egg, mustard hollandaise on ciabatta bread
- Brisket Benny$14.00
Chopped brisket, smokey adobo hollandaise, poached egg, fried onions on a biscuit
- JB Benny$12.00
Blackberry jam, arugula, bacon, poached egg, jalapeno hollandaise, crispy jalapenos on a biscuit
- Eggs Benedict$10.00
English muffin toasted, topped with ham, 2 eggs poached soft covered with Hollandaise sauce & bacon bits
Sweets
- Wakey's Original Pancakes$8.00
Wakey Jakes sweet cream homemade pancake recipe
- Cinnamon Roll Crunch Pancakes$10.00
Cinnamon pancake, brown sugar maple crumble, vanilla glaze
- Banana Pecan Pancakes$12.00
Wakey’s original pancakes, fresh bananas, toasted pecans, caramel syrup
- Wakey's Waffle$7.00
Golden waffle cooked to perfection
- Cheesecake French Toast$12.00
Brioche toast, cheesecake filling, blueberry or strawberry pie filling
- Original French Toast$8.00
Brioche toast dipped and grilled to your liking
- One Pancake$4.00
Omelets
- Western Omelet$12.00
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast
- All Meat Omelet$13.00
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast
- Denver Omelet$12.00
4 egg omelet stuffed with sausage, ham,green pepper, onions, your choice of cheese, potato and 2 slices of toast
- Farmers Omelet$13.00
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast
- Build Your Own Omelet$12.00
4 egg choose 4 items served with potato and 2 pc toast. Bacon ,green pepper, sausage, mushroom, ham, tomato, onion,green olive, black olive, your choice of cheese
- Cheese Omlete$9.00
2 egg omelet with your choice of cheese
- Mini Western Omelet$8.40
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast
- Mini Farmers Omelet$9.60
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast
- Mini Ham & Cheese Omelet$7.20
- Mini All Meat Omelet$8.40
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast
- Mini Fabulous Omelet$8.40
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, onion, mushroom comes with choice of potato and toast
- Mini Denver Omelet$8.40
- Mini Veggie Omelet$7.80
- Mini Build Your Own Omelet$8.40
- Mini Bacon & cheese$7.80
- mini Cheese$6.00
Biscuits & Gravy
- ½ Biscuits & Gravy$5.00
1 biscuit split in half covered in our sausage gravy.
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
2 biscuits split in half smothered in our wonderful sausage gravy.
- ½ Creamer Creek$7.00
Half order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.
- Full Creamer Creek$10.00
Full order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.
Wakey's Specials
- Wakey's Tacos$14.00
3 crispy tortilla shells filled with your choice of meat, cheese and egg your way Choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo
- Chicken and Waffles$12.00
Golden waffle cooked to perfection, crispy fried buttermilk soaked chicken thigh
- Cropsey Burrito$9.00
2 scrambled eggs , hash browns, onions, green peppers, bacon, mushroom, cheddar cheese , sour cream, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
- Piggie Burrito$10.00
2 scrambled eggs with bacon, ham , sausage cheddar, sour cream salsa wrapped in a grilled Tortilla shell
- BYO Burrito$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, your choice meat, sour cream, salsa & cheddar wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
- Tater Mound$13.00
Pile of tater tots, topped with cheese, over easy egg, your choice of meat and sour cream
- Egg Sandwich$7.00
Egg, cheese and your choice of meat on a croissant
Breakfast Sides
Sides of Toast
Lunch
Appetizers
Baskets
Salads
- Chef Salad$11.00
turkey ham american& swiss cheese on a bed of tossed greens, with tomatoes hard boiled egg & croutons
- Chicken Salad$11.00
tossed greens with chicken strips, cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onions
- Cherry Chicken Salad$11.00
tossed greens, bleu cheese, dried cherries, chicken,red onions, with raspberry vinaigrette
- Garden salad$9.00
- Side Salad$5.00
BBQ
- Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Chopped brisket and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork and and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Brisket Tacos$11.00
Chopped brisket, slaw, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on 3 flour tortillas
- Pulled Pork Tacos$10.00
Pulled pork, slaw, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on 3 flour tortillas
- Brisket Fries$16.00
Chopped brisket, tomato, onion, smoked queso, sour cream and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce
- Pulled Pork Fries$14.00
Pulled pork, tomato, onion, smoked queso, sour cream and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce
- Brisket Nachos$15.00
Chopped brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked queso, sour cream and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked queso, sour cream and Happy Jake’s homemade bbq sauce
- Small Brisket Mac and Cheese$10.00
Artisan white mac and cheese, bbq sauce and chopped brisket
- Small Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese$9.00
Artisan white mac and cheese, bbq sauce and pulled pork
- Large Brisket Mac and Cheese$20.00
Artisan white mac and cheese, bbq sauce and chopped brisket
- Large Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese$18.00
Artisan white mac and cheese, bbq sauce and pulled pork
- Smoked Wings$7.50+
Jumbo chicken wings smoked to perfection
Sandwiches or Wraps
- CBR$12.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with bacon , lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch dressing, in your choice of tortilla or as a sandwich.
- Club$13.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese & american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of toasted bread or flavored wrap.
- BLT$12.00
6 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of toasted bread or in a flavor tortilla.
- Ruben$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese on swirl rye bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.00
Shaved ham with 2 slices of Amercican cheese on your choice of grilled bread or in a flavored tortilla.
- CBR quesadilla$12.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese in a grilled tortilla shell. comes with side of southwest sauce
- Pork tenderloin$10.00
Pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on grilled bun
Burgers
- Wakey Burger$11.00
6 oz. burger stacked with ham, swiss cheese on texas toast
- Patty Melt$12.00
6 oz. burger with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
6 oz. burger topped with grilled onions & muchrooms, swiss cheese, mayo
- Happy Jakes Signature Burger$14.00
2 6 oz. beef patties, Beer Cheese, Fried Pickles, Brown Sugar Bacon, Jakes Famous Secret Sauce
- Jammy Burger$13.00
6 oz. burger, boursin cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, arugula
- Jumping Jimmy Burger$13.00
6 oz. burger, bacon, bbq sauce, smoked gouda and spiced caramelized onions
- Build a Burger$11.00
6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum
- DOGGIE BURGER -NO BUN NO SIDES$6.00