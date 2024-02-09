Waldmann Brewery 445 Smith Ave N
Shareables
- Olives$9.00
Olives, Kettle Chips
- Pickles$12.00
Cucumbers, Beets, Onions, Eggs
- Smoked Trout Dip$16.00
Trout, Garlic Aioli, Herbs, Crostini, Crudité
- Loaded JoJos$13.00
Wedge-cut potatoes, cheddar, seasoned sour cream, bacon, green onion
- Biergarten Pretzel$15.00
10oz. Pretzel, choice of mustard and/or obatzda
- Charcuterie$25.00
3 Artisan Cheeses, 2 Meats, Walnuts, Olives, Fig Jam
- Oven-Roasted Salmon Cakes$19.00
Salmon, Onion, Celery, Herbs, Panko, Asparagus, Dijon Aioli
- Solo Pretzel$14.00
Biergarten pretzel without sauces
Hands On
- Chicken Bacon Club$17.00
Chicken, Applewood bacon, tomato avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, focaccia
- Portobello Mushroom Sandwich$16.00
Garlic & olive oil Portobello mushroom cap, muenster, roasted red peppers, white truggle aioli, focaccia
- Angus Bacon Burger$16.00
Angus beef patty, bacon, muenster, lettuce, tomato, pickles, aioli
- Barbecue Pulled Pork$15.00
Braised pork shoulder, super slaw, sweet mustard, pickles, citrus-chipotle barbecue sauce
Wurst/Spätzle
Salads & Soup
- Waldmann Chopped Salad$15.00
Arugula, Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, chopped bacon, Ama bleu cheese, toasted pepitas, maple-dijon vinaigrette
- Winter Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, pickled onion, pickled beets, chevre, honey-maple glazed walnuts, raspberry-balsamic vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day
Rotating Soup of the Day
Favorites
Sweets
Sides
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Spätzle$4.00
- Side Bread$3.00
- Side Roasted JoJos$4.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Braised Cabbage$4.00
- Side Pickled Cucumbers$3.00
- Side Pickled Onions$4.00
- Side Pickled Eggs (2)$6.00
- Side Sauerkraut$6.00
- Side Potato Salad$4.00
- Side Super Slaw$4.00
- Mustard Flight$5.00
- Hot Mustard$1.50
- Sweet Bavarian Mustard$1.50
- Fruit Mustard$1.50
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Bleu Cheese$1.00