Wally's Santa Monica
Appetizers For the Table
- Bone Marrow Brulee$36.00
roasted garlic, carmelized sweet onion ragout, beef jus, grilled country bread
- Brussels Sprouts$24.00
roasted brussels sprouts, honey crisp apples, shaved mimolette cheese, thick bacon
- Grilled Octopus$34.00
chorizo spiced spanish octopus, golden pee wee potato, lime crème fraiche, olive and fennel chimichurri
- Hamachi Crudo$32.00
emulsion of rococo, leche de tigre, coconut milk, sweet potato, plantain chips
- Imported Burrata$32.00
quince-cardamom-honey marmalade, red walnuts, prosciutto di parma, grilled bread
- Market Vegetables$24.00
roasted root vegetables, pearl onions, goat cheese, parsley pesto
- Moroccan Cauliflower$24.00
pan roasted cauliflower, ras al hanout, preserved lemon puree, almonds, sultanas
- Pommes Frites$9.00
- Red Beet Hummus$28.00
roasted red beet-tahini hummus, garlic confit, roasted baby beets, pistachio crumble, wood oven baked pita
- Steak Tartare$48.00
wagyu steak tartare "classic", pickled mushroom, crispy shallots, charred leek aioli, pomme maxim
- Truffle Fries$24.00
grated parmesan, truffle oil, shaved truffle
- Truffle Lentils$38.00
french green lentils de puy, fresh english peas, wild baby arugula, shaved truffle
Brunch
- Truffle Benedict$28.00
truffle chicken sausage, bakers kneaded english muffin, poached organic eggs, truffle albufera sauce
- Croissant Monsieur$22.00
toasted butter croissant, soft scrambled eggs, french ham, beaufort alpage, gruyere, bechamel
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$26.00
catsmo herb gravlox, horseradish cream cheese, everything spiced bagel, shaved accompaniments
- Three Eggs Any Style$24.00
choice of thick cut bacon or truffle sausage, boulangere style potatoes, grilled baguette
- Wood Oven French Toast$22.00
roasted peaches and plums, lemon ricotta mousse, almond crumble, bourbon syrup
- Coconut Milk Chia Pudding$18.00
farmers market berries, cocoa nibs
- Seasonal Fruit Bowl$15.00
- Breakfast Bacon Egg Sandwich$21.00
Brunch Sides
Dessert
Event Specials
Kids Menu
Main Course
- Chicken Albufera$100.00
whole roasted bone in chicken, smashed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, truffle chicken jus, shaved truffle
- Colorado Lamb Duo$64.00
lamb chop and leg of lamb croquette, root vegetable goulash, lamb jus
- Delmonico$160.00
- Diver Scallops$46.00
seared diver scallops, okinawa sweet potato chowder, roasted sunchoke, salsify chips
- French Sea Bass$120.00
wood oven roasted french style sea bass, blistered cherry tomatoes, market vegetables, charred lemon
- Iberico Pork Secreto$36.00
- King Salmon$46.00
pistachio herb crusted king salmon, celery root purée glazed parsnip and salsify, meyer lemon jus
- Lunch Special Set$28.00
- Miso Black Cod$38.00
grilled soy miso marinated cod, braised cone head cabbage, pommes aligot
- Peking Duck A L'Orange$58.00
half duck, semi-sweet orange jus, steamed japanese leeks, brown rice
- Porterhouse$175.00
- Ribeye$200.00
- Seafood Risotto$52.00
aborio rice, lobster, octopus, blue prawns, saffron lobster jus
- Steak Frites$68.00
american wagyu 18oz ny strip, glazed cipollini onions, bearnaise sauce, pomme frites
- Surf & Turf$84.00
10 oz rosewood wagyu filet, blue prawns and lobster pithivier, roasted bone marrow pommes puree
- Tomahawk$275.00
rosewood 42oz bone in tomahawk ribeye, charred broccolini, pommes purée, bone marrow brulee
- Truffle Bolognese$40.00
veal truffle ragu bianco, vesuviotti pasta, aged parmesan, shaved truffle
- Wally Burger$35.00
wagyu beef, old amsterdam, heirloom tomato, carmelized onions, butter lettuce, wally's sauce, house made ketchup, pomme frites
- Winter Squash Cacio E Pepe$36.00
housemade pasta shells, slowly roasted butternut squash ragout, pecorino pepato
- Filet Mignon$84.00
10 oz blackhawk filet mignon, served with broccolini, mashed potato and mushroom sauce
- Ribeye Cap$83.00
10 oz blackhawk ribeye cap, served with bone marrow, broccolini, mashed potatoes and mushrooms sauce
- Ribeye Bone In Reserve$255.00
Salads
- Truffle Caesar Salad$30.00
heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, artisan romaine moliterno truffle pecorino, shaved garlic crouton, caesar dressing
- Paul's Endive Salad$27.00
golden belgium endive, green apple, toasted walnuts, emmenthal, honey citron vinaigrette
- Purple & Blue Salad$28.00
roasted beets, blueberries, grapes, red cabbage, pickled cucumber, buffalo milk blue cheese, pistachio, balsamic and olive oil
- Baby Kale Salad$26.00
baby kale, shaved brussels sprouts, market poached pears, parmesan, honey-pear vinaigrette
- Lobster Salad$38.00
half marine lobster, baby gem lettuce, avocado, heirloom cherry tomato, crispy quinoa, tomato vinaigrette
- Chopped Chicken Salad$32.00
artisan romaine, avocado, pumpkin seed, goat cheese, roasted squash, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Wally's Hero$19.00
genoa, mortadella, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, greens, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, olive oil
- Banh Mi$20.00
wagyu beef belly, hoisin aioli, pickled vegetables, french baguette
- Pastrami Reuben$16.00
russian aioli, sauerkraut, gruyere, haagie roll
- Smoked Carrot Sandwich$16.00
smoked carrot, feta, tomato, pickled vegetables, avocado
- Grilled Cheese$16.00
aged gruyere, gouda,shallot chutney, country bread, add turkey or french ham $4, bacon $3
- Prosc Caprese$21.00
- American Hero$15.00
- Sandwich of Day$15.00
- Turkey Club$22.00
Sauce / Dressing
- Side Albufera$21.00
- Side Balsamic Reduction$6.00
- Side Bernaise$6.00
- Side Bordelaise$15.00
- Side Caesar Dressing$6.00
- Side Chimichurri$7.00
- Side Endive Dressing$4.00
- Side Kale Salad Dressing$4.00
- Side Lobster Salad Dressing$5.00
- Side Maple Syrup$5.00
- Side Truffle Drs$4.00
- Side Truffle Oil$6.00
- Side Wallys Sauce$5.00
- Tomato Sauce$5.00
Side
- Add Caviar$30.00
- Bread and Butter$7.00
- Broccolini$20.00
- Butter$5.00
- Iberico Plate$40.00
- Mashed Potato$12.00
- Olive Mix$9.00
- Olives$9.00
- Olives Cstlvtrno$9.00
- Pizza Dough$6.00
- Pommes Frites$9.00
- Side Avocado$7.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Baguette Toast$7.00
- Side Burrata 2oz$11.00
- Side Burrata 4oz$14.00
- Side Chicken$12.00
- Side Egg$6.00
- Side Grated Parm$3.00
- Side Ham$4.00
- Side Honey$3.00
- Side Jalapeno$4.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$15.00
- SIde of Aoli$2.00
- Side Pita Bread$6.00
- Side Pomme Maxim$15.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Salmon$27.00
- Side Sauté Mushroom$15.00
- Side Smoked Salmon$10.00
- Side Steak$32.00
- Side Tomato$6.00
- Side Wagyu Beef Patty 10oz$20.00
- Simple Greens$12.00
- Smashed Potates$18.00
- Side Jalapeno (Copy)$4.00
Specials
Supplement
Wood Oven
- Truffle Pizza$28.00
porcini truffle purée, truffle oil, bufffalo mozzarella, wild arugula, shaved truffle
- Wood Oven Baked Brie$28.00
French baguette, fermier brie, truffle honey, truffle butter, shaved truffle
- Spicy Salami Pizza$24.00
calabrese style salami, house made tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, chili roasted red onion, honey
- Prosciutto Pizza$26.00
prosciutto di parma, house made tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella , basil, wild arugula
- Buffalina Pizza$24.00
- Cheese Pizza$22.00