Walnut Creek Winery & Vineyard
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$19.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pairs well with sauvignon blanc
- Supreme Pizza$24.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, beef, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Pairs well with Malbec
- Mo Meat Pizza$24.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. Pairs well with Syrah
- Veggie Pizza$22.00
Red sauce, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onion, and mozzarella cheese. Pairs well with Pinot Noir
- Shrimp Pesto Pizza$24.00
Pesto sauce, shrimp, and mozzarella cheese. Pairs well with Chardonnay. Contains pine nuts or other nut allergens
- Kicking Honey Pizza$24.00
Bacon marmalade, soppressata salami or chicken, mozzarella cheese, and habanero honey. Pairs well with Cabernet Sauvignon
- Pizza Special$24.00
- Employee 7 in Pizza$12.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
- Sausage Pizza$24.00
Charcuterie
- Charcuterie Cup$10.00
These adorable charcuterie cups include 2 cheeses, 1 meat, fruit, nuts, crackers, and something sweet. Pairs well with a Rosé. Serves 1.
- Lunchables$20.00
This box includes 2 cheeses, 1 meat, grapes, nuts, crackers, and something sweet. Pairs well with Rosé. Serves 1-2
- Cozy in KC Board$50.00
Includes 3 cheeses, assorted meats, fruit, nuts, crackers and other accompaniments. Pairs well with Malbec. Serves 2-4
- Small Board$75.00
Includes 3 cheeses, 2 meats, fruit, nuts, honey or jam, and other accompaniments. Crackers, chocolate, and honey will be served on the side. Pairs well with Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec. Serves 4-6
- Medium Board$135.00
Includes 4 cheeses, 3 types of meat, nuts, honey or jam, and other accompaniments. Crackers, chocolate, and local honey will be served on the side. Pairs well with Nebbiolo. Serves 5-10
- Large Board$185.00
Includes 5-6 types of cheese, 3-4 meats, fruit, nuts, honey or jam, and other accompaniments. Crackers, chocolate, and local honey will be served on the side. Pairs well with Pinot Noir. Serves 10-15
Extras
Desserts
- Key Lime Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
Key lime infused cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.00Out of stock
Moist cake layered with a strawberry glaze and cream
- French Silk$7.00Out of stock
Light whipped chocolate mousse infused with espresso
- Chef's Pick$8.00
This treat varies weekly. Ask for details
- Bread Pudding$7.00Out of stock
- Peanut Butter$7.00
- Creme Brulee$7.00
- Blackberry Cobbler$7.00
- Banana Cream$7.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00+