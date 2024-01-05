NexDine Waltham Place (255)
DAILY SPECIALS
- DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL$5.69
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
- DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL$8.99Out of stock
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
- DAILY DELI SPECIAL$7.99
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
- DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL$7.99
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
MORNING STARTERS
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$5.49
- BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH$3.79
- SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST BURRITO$5.69
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage And Tomatoes With Sauteed Peppers And Onions Topped With Cheddar Cheese
- BTS$3.79Out of stock
Freshly Cracked Egg with Crisp Bacon, Baby Spinach, And Thick Cut Tomato Served On An English Muffin
DELICATESSEN
- BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$8.29
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$8.29
Seasoned Grilled Chicken With House-Made Croutons and Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$8.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap CAL 370 | Keyword: BUFFCHICKWRAP
- ROASTED TURKEY BLT$8.29Out of stock
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Fresh Green Leaf Lettuce & Avocado on Sourdough Bread.
- GARDEN WRAP$8.29Out of stock
Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Spinach, Carrots & Hummus in a Spinach Wrap.
- CAPRESE PANINI$8.29Out of stock
Thickly sliced fresh mozzarella with fresh tomatoes, baby spinach and pesto toasted to perfection on flat bread.
THE GREENERY
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Copped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, And Caesar Dressing
- GREEN GODDESS$8.99Out of stock
Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Goddess Dressing
- BUFFALO BLUE$7.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, And Bleu Cheese Dressing
FROM THE GRILLE
- BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH$7.29
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$7.89
Hand Pressed Beef Burger With Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, With Lettuce & Tomato. Served On A Bulkie Roll with a Side of Fries.
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$8.29Out of stock
Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped With Our House Made Sauce, Provolone Cheese , Toasted To Perfection
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA$8.29
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch Dressing
- CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$7.49Out of stock