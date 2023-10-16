FOOD

Eats & Sweets

Bag of Chips

$1.25

We have Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, BBQ, and cheddar and sour Cream. Please leave your choice in the item notes.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

French Toast - This Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich is complete with a farm-fresh egg, natural Tillamook cheese, 65% lean Jones farm sausage patty, and Hormel bacon on a French toast bagel. Plain Bagel Sandwich - This breakfast sandwich is complete with a farm-fresh egg, natural Tillamook cheese, 65% lean Jones farm sausage patty, on a plain bagel.

CAKE POPS

$3.00
SUNDRIED TOMATO & MOZERELLA

$6.50

Sundried Tomato, Pesto and Mozzarella on a flakey croissant

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.75

It all started here ~ A traditional favorite!

SPECIALTY BAGEL

$3.50
MUFFIN TOPS

$3.50
MINI MUFFINS

$2.00

COFFEE CAKE

$3.00Out of stock
COOKIES

$2.00

Cookie of the Day!

DRINKS

COFFEE

If you would like more than one flavor, please select one flavor choice and then add additional flavors to the notes! This way you won't be overcharged for flavor!
Americano 12 OZ

$2.50

Black Coffee - 2 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER

Americano 16 OZ

$3.00

Black Coffee - 3 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER

Americano 24 OZ

$3.50

Black Coffee - 4 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER

Drip 12 OZ

$2.00

Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.

Drip 16 OZ

$2.50

Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.

Drip 24 OZ

$3.00

Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.

Mocha 12 OZ

$3.75

Chocolate + Coffee

Mocha 16 OZ

$4.25

Chocolate + Coffee

Mocha 24 OZ

$5.25

Chocolate + Coffee

Latte 12 OZ

$3.25

Milky Coffee

Latte 16 OZ

$4.25

Milky Coffee

Latte 24 OZ

$5.50

Milky Coffee

Dirty Chai 12 OZ

$4.50

Milky Coffee + Chai

Dirty Chai 16 OZ

$5.00

Milky Coffee + Chai

Dirty Chai 24 OZ

$6.25

Milky Coffee + Chai

Cold Brew 12 OZ

$3.00

Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.

Cold Brew 16 OZ

$3.50

Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.

Cold Brew 24 OZ

$4.00

Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.

ENERGIZE

If ordering more than one flavor select your first flavor from the flavor modifier and additional flavors in the comments! This ensures you don't get overcharged!
Lotus Infusion 24 OZ

$6.25

Plant-based energy drink, derived from the green coffee bean. Contains the same amount of caffeine as coffee. 80 MG for 16oz and 120 MG for 24oz.

Lotus Infusion 16 OZ

$5.50

Plant-based energy drink, derived from the green coffee bean. Contains the same amount of caffeine as coffee. 80 MG for 16oz and 120 MG for 24oz.

TEA

Chai Tea 12 OZ

$4.00

Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!

Chai Tea 16 OZ

$4.50

Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!

Chai Tea 24 OZ

$6.00

Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!

Matcha 12 OZ

$3.75

Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.

Matcha 16 OZ

$4.50

Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.

Matcha 24 OZ

$5.25

Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.

Green Tea 12 OZ

$1.50

Green Tea 16 OZ

$2.00

Earl Grey 12 OZ

$1.50

Earl Grey 16 OZ

$2.00

Earl Grey 24 OZ

$2.50

English Breakfast 12 OZ

$1.50

English Breakfast 16 OZ

$2.00

English Breakfast 24 OZ

$2.50

Spiced Chai 12 OZ

$1.50

Spiced Chai 16 OZ

$2.00

Spiced Chai 24 OZ

$2.50

Chamomile Tea 12 OZ

$1.50

Chamomile Tea 16 OZ

$2.00

NOT COFFEE

Italian Soda 12 OZ

$3.00

Italian Soda 16 OZ

$3.75

Italian Soda 24 OZ

$5.25

Lemonade 12 OZ

$3.00

Lemonade 16 OZ

$3.75

Lemonade 24 OZ

$5.25

HOT CHOCOLATE/CHOCOLATE MILK

Chocolate Milk 12 OZ

$1.50

Chocolate Milk 16 OZ

$1.75

Chocolate Milk 24 OZ

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 12 OZ

$1.50

Hot Chocolate 16 OZ

$2.50

Hot Chocolate 24 OZ

$3.50