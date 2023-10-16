Wandering Luna Brewtique 1529 E 16th Street
FOOD
Eats & Sweets
Bag of Chips
We have Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, BBQ, and cheddar and sour Cream. Please leave your choice in the item notes.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
French Toast - This Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich is complete with a farm-fresh egg, natural Tillamook cheese, 65% lean Jones farm sausage patty, and Hormel bacon on a French toast bagel. Plain Bagel Sandwich - This breakfast sandwich is complete with a farm-fresh egg, natural Tillamook cheese, 65% lean Jones farm sausage patty, on a plain bagel.
CAKE POPS
SUNDRIED TOMATO & MOZERELLA
Sundried Tomato, Pesto and Mozzarella on a flakey croissant
PLAIN BAGEL
It all started here ~ A traditional favorite!
SPECIALTY BAGEL
MUFFIN TOPS
MINI MUFFINS
COFFEE CAKE
COOKIES
Cookie of the Day!
DRINKS
COFFEE
Americano 12 OZ
Black Coffee - 2 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER
Americano 16 OZ
Black Coffee - 3 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER
Americano 24 OZ
Black Coffee - 4 SHOTS of ESPRESSO + WATER
Drip 12 OZ
Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.
Drip 16 OZ
Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.
Drip 24 OZ
Black Coffee - Hot water poured over ground coffee through a filter.
Mocha 12 OZ
Chocolate + Coffee
Mocha 16 OZ
Chocolate + Coffee
Mocha 24 OZ
Chocolate + Coffee
Latte 12 OZ
Milky Coffee
Latte 16 OZ
Milky Coffee
Latte 24 OZ
Milky Coffee
Dirty Chai 12 OZ
Milky Coffee + Chai
Dirty Chai 16 OZ
Milky Coffee + Chai
Dirty Chai 24 OZ
Milky Coffee + Chai
Cold Brew 12 OZ
Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.
Cold Brew 16 OZ
Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.
Cold Brew 24 OZ
Brewed in cold water. More caffeine, lower acidity.
ENERGIZE
Lotus Infusion 24 OZ
Plant-based energy drink, derived from the green coffee bean. Contains the same amount of caffeine as coffee. 80 MG for 16oz and 120 MG for 24oz.
Lotus Infusion 16 OZ
Plant-based energy drink, derived from the green coffee bean. Contains the same amount of caffeine as coffee. 80 MG for 16oz and 120 MG for 24oz.
TEA
Chai Tea 12 OZ
Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!
Chai Tea 16 OZ
Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!
Chai Tea 24 OZ
Black Tea w/ milk with cardamom, ginger, clove, and cinnamon. Drink it HOT or COLD. Add a splash of flavor too for a sweeter twist! Feel free to substitute milk for other milk alternatives!
Matcha 12 OZ
Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.
Matcha 16 OZ
Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.
Matcha 24 OZ
Silky smooth, bright, and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. No fillers or creamers have been added. Mixed with milk for either a nice, soothing cup of green tea latte or a cold, refreshing cup of iced green latte.