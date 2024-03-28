Warehouse Pizza
Food
Appetizers
- Small Cheese Bread$9.00
Pizza dough served with cheese and a side of marinara or garlic butter
- Large Cheese Bread$12.00
Pizza dough served with cheese and a side of marinara or garlic butter
- Wood Fired Pretzel$6.00Out of stock
Butter, pretzel salt served with your choice of spicy mustard or marinara
- Meatballs$7.00
Meatballs with marinara and cheese
- Pepperoni Pinwheels$10.00Out of stock
Cheese pepperoni rolls served with a side of marinara
Large Pizza
- Large Red Devil$21.00
Marinara, conecuh sausage, fresh jalapeños, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Meats$21.00
Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Large Gin House$21.00
Bbq sauce, pulled pork, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Taco Pizza$21.00
Queso, beef, cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cram, and taco sauce
- Large Supreme Pizza$21.00
Marinara, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$21.00
Marinara, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.00
Ranch, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Ranch, pulled chicken, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Choose from all of our delicious toppings to create your favorite pizza
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$21.00
Special sauce, beef, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Large Alfredo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Small Pizza
- Small Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choose from all of our delicious toppings to create your favorite pizza
- Small Red Devil$18.00
Marinara, conecuh sausage, fresh jalapeños, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Meats$18.00
Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Small Gin House$18.00
Bbq sauce, pulled pork, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Taco Pizza$18.00
Queso, beef, cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and taco sauce
- Small Supreme Pizza$18.00
Marinara, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella cheese
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$18.00
Marinara, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.00
Ranch, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Ranch, pulled chicken, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00
Special sauce, beef, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Small Alfredo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese