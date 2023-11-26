Warren - Naples 111 10th Street S
Dinner
Shareables
- 4 Piece Artisan Cheese Plate$19.00
Chef's Selection of 2 cheeses and 2 artisan, charcuterie. Served with Grilled Ciabatta, Honeycomb, Marcona Almonds, Grainy Mustard, Everything Flatbread.
- 6 Piece Artisan Cheese Plate$28.00
Chef's Selection of 3 cheeses and 3 artisan charcuterie. Served with Grilled Ciabatta, Honeycomb, Marcona Almonds, Grainy Mustard, Everything Flatbread.
- Beef Tenderloin Tips$28.00
Australian Carrara Wagyu Beef Tenderloin Tips with fingerling mash, housemade foie gras demi, crispy onions.
- Burrata$19.00
4 oz Truffle Burrata with sliced heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, crispy speck (lightly smoked prosciutto), herb vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, maldon sea salt. Cannot eliminate the Truffle as it is in the Burrata.
- Char Siu Ribs$18.00
- Crispy Calamari$19.00
8 oz. fresh calamari rings and tentacles (cannot do rings only) fried to a golden brown, served with cherry peppers, housemade spicy marinara sauce and garlic butter.
- Deviled Eggs$11.00
Chef's Daily selection of 6 halves of deviled eggs. Please call in advance for today's selection.
- House Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
House Smoked Wahoo (Red Onions, Mayo, Lemon, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs), served with Heirloom Carrots, Celery and Crispy Corn Tortillas
- KFC$15.00
Gloria's Korean Fried Chicken. Deep fried morsels of chicken thighs tossed in our gochujang glaze and topped with black and white sesame seeds. (Touch of Spice)
- Lamb Chops$20.00
6 oz. grilled lamb chops marinated in our E-Oil grilled to medium and brushed with our housemade mint chimichurri and cherry tomatoes on the vine.
- Octopus$22.00
6 oz, Braised and Charred Octopus with fire roasted corn salad, confit tomato and sauce soubise (onion, garlic, sour cream, garlic, scallion, cilantro, oil, arugula, lemon juice)
- PEI Mussels$19.00
16-18 Prince Edward Island Mussels steamed with sweet Italian Sausage, garlic, shallots, chopped rapini, garlic, white wine, clam juice, butter and fresh herbs. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
- Roasted Caulifower$19.00
Whole Roasted Cauliflower Head with our house E-Oil, served with roasted poblano emulsion, roasted pepper coulis, avocado creme, fresno pepper relish, EVOO, maldon sea salt. Vegan - No Crema
Salads
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine and Red Leaf Lettuce, shaved grana padano, garlic croutons. No Croutons - Gluten Free
- Chop Salad$19.00
Chopped romaine lettuce and red leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, chickpeas, broccoli florets, halved grape tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, red wine vinaigrette, brioche breadcrumbs. Gluten Free - No Breadcrumbs
- Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad$19.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Kale, Smoked Bacon Lardons, Grana Padano, Crushed Marcona Almonds, 5 Minute Soft Egg, Maple Bourbon Vinaigrette. Gluten Free as is.
- Fall Farro Salad$20.00
Seafood Market
Handhelds
- Chicken Sandwich$19.00
6 oz Boneless Chicken Breast in Buttermilk and tossed in a Seasoned Flour then Deep Fried. Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Bread and Butter Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Sweat Heat Relish on a Brioche Bun with House Cut French Fries and Side of Iggy's Hot Sauce.
- Classic Burger$20.00
8 oz of our Signature Bone Marrow Blend (Sirloin, Brisket, Chuck, Bone Marrow), Grilled to Temperature with Aged Cheddar Cheese, Hydro Bib Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, Bistro Sauce, Brioche Bun, Handcut French Fries.
- GBK Vegan Burger$19.00
4 oz Housemade Patty (Brown Rice, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herbs Etc). Vegan American Cheeze, Grilled Yellow Onions, Vegan BBQ Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Kaiser Bun, House Cut French Fries.
- Lobster Roll$48.00
1 1/4 fresh deshelled Maine lobster tossed in lemon-dill aioli. Butter lettuce, Hawaiian roll, handcut french fries
- Chicago Beef Sand$18.00
- Warren’s Burger$20.00
Kiddos
- Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
3 Hand Cut Pieces of Chicken Breast dipped in Buttermilk and Deep Fried to order with Hand Cut French Fries.
- Kids Mac n Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our House Made Cheese Sauce served with French Fries.
- Kids Burger$10.00
4 oz Smashed Burger (No Temperature) on a Brioche Bun with Hand Cut French Fries. Add Cheese.
- Kids Salmon$12.00
5 oz Piece of Wild Caught Salmon grilled to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.
- Kids Steak$18.00
6 oz Grilled Steak cooked to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.
- Kids Grilled Chicken$10.00
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast with Hand Cut French Fries.
Desserts
- Banana Cream Cheesecake$12.00
Banana Cream pie and NY Style Cheesecake together with Sliced Bananas, Nilla Wafer Crust, Whipped Cream and Salted Banana Caramel.
- Blondie$8.00
- Blondie A la Mode$13.00
- Bread Pudding$12.00
Cubed Bread cooked with walnuts, vanilla bean creme brulee mix and served with housemade chocolate sauce and Caramel Sauce.
- Bread Pudding Ala Mode$17.00
- Brownie a la Mode$13.00
- Chocolate Cake$15.00
Decadent 5 Layer Chocolate Cake with Maraschino Cherries
- Chocolate Chip a la Mode$13.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.00
- Ferris Wheel$45.00
- Fudge Brownie$8.00
- Key Lime Creme Brulee$12.00
- Macaroons 6 pack To Go$24.00
- Maple Pecan Creme Brulee$12.00
- Pumpkin Spice Cake$12.00
- Tirimisu$10.00
Sides
- $ Broccolini$11.00
Sauteed Broccolini with Roasted Red Peppers, Shaved Garlic, Garlic Butter and Herb Mix.
- $ Corn Succotash$11.00
Roasted Sweet Corn, Shallots, Bell Peppers, Asparagus Coins and Tips, Heavy Cream, Mascarpone Cheese, Fresh Herbs.
- $ Creamed Spinach$11.00
- $ French Fries$11.00
House Cut French Fries fried to a Golden Brown and Seasoned with S & P.
- $ Grilled Asparagus$11.00
5 Pieces of Grilled Asparagus seasoned with S & P.
- $ Mac N Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed with our Housemade Cheese Sauce.
- $ Mashed Potatoes$11.00
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes with Heavy Cream, Butter, S & P, Mascarpone Cheese.
- $ Mushroom Medley$12.00
Roasted Mushroom Mix (Roytal Trumpet, Shiitake, Oyster, Crimini, Beech and Enoki Mushrooms) with Shallots, Garlic, Sherry, Thyme S & P, Cipollini Onions (Shallots, Garlic, Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Oil). finished with Demi Glace, Butter and Herbs.
- $ Sweet Potato Mash$11.00
- $ Truffle Fries$12.00
House Cut French Fries tossed with Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Herbs.
- Tomato Soup$9.00
House Specialties
- Beef Shortrib$68.00
Smoked Beef Shortrib - Bone In Shortrib rubbed with our House Spice Blend and Red Wine Braised then Smoked until Fork Tender. (Approx 12 oz of Meat after Cooking Process). Served with Pickled Onions and Housemade B & B Pickles, Chimichurri Sauce, Housemade Steak Sauce and Horseradish Cream.
- Chicken Roulade$34.00
- Diver Scallops$49.00
3 each U-8 Diver Scallops Pan Seared and Served with Roasted Artichokes, Purple Peruvian Potatoes, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Olive Tapenade and Lemon Thyme Beurre Blanc.
- Phoenix NY Strip$135.00
- Pork Chop$49.00
14 Oz Bourbon Brined Pork Chop with Roasted Sweet Potato and Carrot Smashed Puree, Crispy Brussels Sprouts and Bourbon Shallot Demi.
- Salmon$39.00
Pan Seared 7 oz Wild Caught Scottish Salmon cooked to Temperature ( Recommend Medium), served over Corn Succatash, Confit Cherry Tomatoes, Crab Salad.
- SeaBass$49.00
7 oz Pan Seared Chilean Seabass with Julienned Zucchini, Squash and Carrots, Wilted Rainbow Chard and Saffron Beurre Blanc.
- Seafood Bolognese$49.00
6 oz. Fresh Pappardelle Pasta with Diced Lobster, Diced Shrimp and Diced Scallops in Lobster Stock, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Heavy Cream and Finished with Fresh Herbs.
- Vegan Farro Risotto$33.00
4 oz Farro and Spinach cooked Risotto Style with Roasted Mushrooms, Brussels Sprouts, Baby Carrots, Baby Zucchini and Arugula Pesto (Walnuts in the Pesto)
- Wagyu Filet Mignon$78.00
8 oz Australian Carrara Wagyu Filet Mignon Seasoned and grilled to Temperature with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Garlic Confit Bone Marrow and Wine Merchant Sauce.
- Wagyu Ribeye$80.00
16 oz Australian Carrara Wagyu Ribeye grilled to Temperature with Roasted Garlic Butter, Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Spinach.
Liquor Store
Damn Good Barrel Picks
- 1792 BIB DGH Price Retail$100.00
- 1792 DGH Full Proof BTL Retail$90.00
- Angels Envy DGH Pick Retail$100.00
- Barrell Bourbon DGH 13 yr Cask Strength Retail$125.00
- Barrell DG Cognac Retail$100.00
- Barrell DGH Armagnac Retail$100.00
- Barrell DGH Bourbon 14 yr Cask Strength Retail$125.00
- Blantons Batch 1 DGH Retail$160.00
- Blantons Batch 2 DGH Retail$160.00
- Bowman Sm Batch DGB Retail$100.00
- Buffalo Trace DGH Retail$60.00
- Codigo Anejo DGH Retail$115.00
- Codigo DGH Barrel Strength Retail$105.00
- Codigo DGH Rosa Repo Retail$75.00
- Col Taylor DGH Retail$250.00
- Corazon DGH Anejo Retail$40.00
- Corazon DGH Eagle Rare Reposado Retail$35.00
- Corazon DGH Taylor Reposado Retail$35.00
- Eagle Rare DGH Retail$80.00
- Elijah Craig DGH Barrel proof Retail$80.00
- Four Roses DGH OBSQ Retail$200.00
- John J Bowman DGH Retail$175.00
- Kentucky Spirit DGH Retail$100.00
- Koval DGH Barrel Retail$65.00
- Larceny DGH Retail$50.00
- Makers Mark DGH Retail$75.00
- Peerless DGH Batch 1 Retail$75.00
- Peerless DGH Batch 2 Birdies and Butterscotch Retail$90.00
- Redepmtion Rye DGH$65.00
- Russells Reserve DGH Retail$125.00
- Stagg JR DGH Retail$250.00
- Traverse City DGH Retail$100.00
- Wathen's DGH Retail$65.00
- Whistle Pig 12yr Bespoke DGH Retail$180.00
- Wilderness Trail DGH Retail$80.00
- Yellowstone DGH Retail$90.00
- Weller Antique DGH Retail$250.00
- Belvedere Retail$45.00
Liquor
- 1792 BIB DGH Price Retail$100.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon Retail$45.00
With a Gold color laced with reddish amber hues, nearly copper in tone. Our bourbon is finished in port wine barrels which adds subtly distinct flavor nuances that enhance the whiskey without challenging it. NOSE Subtle vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts PALATE Vanilla, ripe fruit, maple syrup, toast and bitter chocolate FINISH Clean and lingering sweetness with a hint of Madeira that slowly fades
- Angels Envy Rye LS Retail$85.00
The mingling of raw, spicy and earthy rye with the mellow sweetness of rum finishing creates an incomparably smooth and drinkable whiskey. NOSE Aromas of citrus, caramel candy, maple sugar, vanilla, oak, hazelnut, spice and sherry wood PALATE Sweet rum, sherry wood, and soft oak FINISH Both sweet and dry, as well as quick and easy
- Angels Envy Rye Retail$80.00
- Bardstown Foursquare Retail$165.00
- Bardstown Origin 6 yr Retail$45.00
- Barrell Batch 34 Retail$100.00
- Barrell Madeira Retail$100.00
- Barrell NY 2022 Retail$125.00
- Barrell Seagrass 16yr Retail$250.00
- Barrell Seagrass Gold 20 yr Retail$525.00
- Basil Hayden Subtle Retail$80.00
- Blackened LS Retail$42.00
- Blantons Regular Retail$110.00
A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors.
- Blantons Gold Retail$300.00
Hints of spicy rye and tobacco on the nose, followed by caramel and honey, dark fruit and citrus notes. The palate emulates the same complex aroma with rye, tobacco, and honey. Oak and vanilla contribute to an extremely long and harmonious finish.
- BLUE RUN HIGH RYE Retail$60.00
- BLUE RUN REFLECTION Retail$90.00
- Bomberger Retail$160.00
- BTL Iron Smoke Cask Strength$95.00
- BTL Iron Smoke Retail$45.00
- Buffalo Trace Retail$45.00
TASTING NOTES This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.
- Casamigos Blanco L Retail$65.00
- Castle & Key Wheated Bourbon Retail$60.00
- Clase Azul Anejo Retail$525.00
- Clase Azul Gold Retail$350.00
An Exquisite fusion between glass and ceramic that give place to a phenomenal marriage of tequila Clase Azul Plata and an eight year old extra anejo.
- Clase Azul Plata Retail$125.00
Bright, crisp, and fresh. Its artisanal elaboration results in smooth, irresistible notes with a touch of sweetness. Clase Azul Tequila Plata is a sublime experience for the senses. Ideal to be enjoyed neat.
- Clase Azul Repo Retail$135.00
- Codigo Blanco Retail$61.00
- Col Taylor St Rye Retail$175.00
- Colonel EH Taylor Single Barrel Retail$150.00
TASTING NOTES The aroma carries lightly toasted oak, with dried figs and butterscotch. One sip brings flavors of sweetness balanced with tobacco and dark spices. The finish is just long enough to prepare the palate for another sip. The bottle itself is a likeness to Colonel Taylor's original design used over a century ago.
- Colonel EH Taylor Sm Batch Retail$90.00
TASTING NOTES Tastes of caramel corn sweetness, mingled with butterscotch and licorice. The aftertaste is a soft mouth-feel that turns into subtle spices of pepper and tobacco.
- Corazon Expressions Anejo GTS Retail$125.00
- Corazon Expressions Anejo LaRue Retail$125.00
- Corazon Expressions Elmer Repo Retail$100.00
- Corazon Expressions Repo Buffalo Retail$100.00
- Corazon Repo DGH Taylor Retail$35.00
- Dalmore 12 sherry Retail$90.00
- Dalmore 12 Yr Retail$75.00
- Dalmore 14 yr Retail$100.00
- Dalmore 15 year$150.00
- Dalmore Cigar Malt Retail$175.00
- Dalmore King Alexander Retail$325.00
- Dalmore Portwood Retail$85.00
- Eagle Rare Retail$60.00
TASTING NOTES The nose is complex, with aromas of toffee, hints of orange peel, herbs, honey, leather and oak. The taste is bold, dry and delicate with notes of candied almonds and very rich cocoa. The finish is dry and lingering.
- Elmer t Lee retail$250.00
- Four Roses 4pk Retail$325.00
Four Roses 4pack Small Batch, Small Batch Select, Single Barrlel, DGH Single Barrel OBSQ
- Four Roses Single Barrel Retail$50.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select Retail$54.00
- Fuji Japanese Whisky$55.00
- Fuji Single Grain Retail$95.00
- GARRISON BALMORHEA RETAIL$185.00
- Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Retail$150.00
- GARRISON HONEYDEW RETAIL$85.00
- GARRISON SMALL BATCH RETAIL$80.00
- Gentleman Jack Retail$45.00
- George T Stagg Retail$900.00
- Glendronach 12yr Retail$65.00
- Golani Doublewood Israeli Malt Whiskey Retail$60.00
- Green River Bourbon Retail$37.00
- Green River Wheated Retail$37.00
- Hard Truth 4yr Rye Retail$55.00
- Hard Truth malted Rye Retail$85.00
- Hard Truth Rum Retail$26.00
- Heaven's Door Bourboon Retail$50.00
- Heaven's Door Rye Retail$75.00
- Heavens Door 10 Yr Engraved Rtl$90.00
- Hendricks LS Retail$41.00
- Hibiki Harmony Retail$100.00
- Hillrock Solera Retail$85.00
- Hine XO Anniversary Retail$700.00
- Hirsch Cognac Finish Retail$225.00
- IW Harper 15 yr$105.00
- J Rieger Monogram Retail$120.00
- Jack Daniels Barrel Pr Retail$60.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel Retail$50.00
- Jack Daniels Trp Mash Retail$40.00
- Jefferson Mclain Retail$325.00
A Limited Edition Bottle With a Multidimensional Flavor Profile A master blend of five outstanding whiskeys, and tribute to founder Trey Zoeller's eighth generation grandmother, one of the earliest documented women in American whiskey. Jefferson’s Marian McLain is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys - 50%: 15-Year-Old, 20%: 11-Year-Old, 11%: Wheated Double-Barrel, 11%: Rum Cask Finish, 8%: 13-Year-Old.
- Jefferson Ocean Retail$75.00
- Johnny Drum Bourbon Retail$50.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated Retail$125.00
- Kentucky Vintage Bourbon Retail$50.00
- Kikori Retail$50.00
- Macallan Classic Cut Btl$139.00
- Macallan Harmony Rich Cacao Btl$250.00
An exceptionally rich single malt whisky characterised by its deep, dark chocolate profile. A collaboration with renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca of three Michelin star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca, this release brings the worlds of chocolate and whisky to life. To create the first limited edition whisky in a new annual release series, The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan embarked on a unique journey to Girona, Spain, where she immersed herself in the world of chocolate, exploring the chocolate-making process and uncovering the distinctive flavour profiles at Casa Cacao.
- Michters US1 American Whiskey Retail$45.00
- Michters US1 Single Barrel Rye Retail$45.00
- Michters US1 Sm Bt Bourbon Retail$45.00
- Michters US1 Sour Mash Retail$45.00
- Nikka 10 Year Retail$300.00
- Nikka Coffey Grain Retail$75.00
- Nikka Coffey Malt Retail$99.00
- Nikka Days Retail$55.00
- Nikka St from Barrel Retail$85.00
- Nikka Yoichi Retail$100.00
- OKI Reserve Retail$115.00
- Old Elk Sherry Finish Retail$90.00
- Old Elk Wheated Retail$70.00
- Old Forester 4pk Retail$210.00
Old Forester Whiskey Row Pack ft. 1870, 1897, 1910, 1920
- Old Man Winter Retail$170.00
- Pappy 10yr Retail$900.00
TASTING NOTES A sweet vanilla nose with caramel, pecan and oak wood. Smooth, mellow flavor consisting of robust wheat, cherries and oak. Features a long, smoky wheat finish with hints of fruit, spice and oak tannins.
- Pappy 12yr Retail$1,400.00
TASTING NOTES Highlighted by light aromas of dried mango, cocoa, fruit and spiced peach. Flavors of honey, oak and tobacco dance on the pallet. The finish is balanced and dry, with a lingering tingle.
- Patron Ahumado Repo Retail$75.00
- Patron Ahumado Silver Retail$60.00
- Patron Anejo (Btl)$60.00
- Patron El Alto Retail$180.00
- Patron El Cielo Retail$115.00
- Penelope Architect$69.00
- Penelope Toasted Rye$85.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Retail$60.00
- Rabbit Hole Cavehill Retail$60.00
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer Retail$80.00
- Rabbit Hole Herigold Retail$70.00
- Red Breast 12 yr Retail$85.00
- Redemption 9 yr Retail$90.00
- Redemption Rum Cask Retail$60.00
- Rowans Creek Bourbon Retail$60.00
- Saint Cloud "Kaws" Retail$180.00
- Sazerac 6yr Rye Retail$45.00
TASTING NOTES Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise and pepper. Subtle notes of candied spices and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.
- Shenks Retail$150.00
- Sisterdale 93.4 Proof Retail$80.00
- Sisterdale Straight Bourbon Blue Label Retail$180.00
- Sisterdale Straight Bourbon White Label Retail$80.00
Tasting Notes: This is delicate whiskey with a creamy mouthfeel and sweetness that is prevalent from start to finish; no ice required. A medium-full body with a round texture, balanced cleansing acidity, and warming, dense flavors with a concentration of elegant tannins. Caramel, vanilla, cinnamon in the nose. Wondrous!
- Smoke Wagon Halloween Retail$35.00
- Smoke Wagon Sm Batch Retail$55.00
- SmokeWagon Uncut$75.00
- Stagg Jr Retail$250.00
TASTING NOTES Rich, sweet, chocolate and brown sugar flavors mingle in perfect balance with the bold rye spiciness. The boundless finish lingers with hints of cherries, cloves and smokiness.
- Sweetens Cove Tennessee Retail$185.00
- The Newest Edition 4pk Retail$350.00
- The Senator 6yr Rye Retail$85.00
- Thomas Handy Retail$700.00
TASTING NOTES Powerful, lush, and boldly spicy. Flavors of toffee, fig cake, and candied fruit, followed by mint, cinnamon and clove. The finish ultimately reveals subtle notes of allspice, coconut and nutmeg. Long and warm.
- Tito's Retail$27.00
- Town Branch Bourbon Retail$65.00
- Town Branch Single Malt Retail$40.00
- Waitte Boone 10yr Retail$100.00
- Wathens Single Barrel Signed Retail$60.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Retail$80.00
Ingenuity, innovation and a fearless pursuit of flavor led us to the discovery of an aged Rye Whiskey stock in the Great White North. We rescued it from a hapless fate, aging it anew in virgin American Oak, before hand-bottling it on its own, in all its glory. Perhaps there was a stroke of good luck in the mix. But you know what they say about who fortune favors. And our whiskey is nothing if not bold. We offer you the most award-winning whiskey in the world, the one that started it all. TASTING NOTES NOSE Allspice, orange peel, anise, oak, char and caramel. PALATE Sweet; hints of caramel and vanilla, followed by rye spice and mint. FINISH Long finish; warm butterscotch and caramel.
- Whistle Pig Boss Hog 3 Retail$2,000.00
Size: 750 ml Proof: 120.2 Aged 14 Years Finished In Hogshed Barrels “The Independent" Taste WhistlePig The Boss Hog Edition 3 is known as Edition Number 3 in "The Boss Hog Series" of Whiskeys produced in Vermont to commemorate the Harvest of the Whistle pig. This Special Edition Whisky is produced with a mash bill of corn malted barely and extra rye to impart a spicier tone all through out the whiskey. This limited edition whisky is rich and complex with dominant aromas of wood mingled with black cherries, and caramel. On the palate, you'll notice undertones of gingerbread and vanilla. The finish is spicy and long with woody notes.
- Whistle Pig Boss Hog 5 Retail$800.00
Aged 13 Years Finished In Calvados Casks “The Spirit Of Mauve" Taste WhistlePig The Boss Hog Edition 5 is known as Edition Number 5 in "The Boss Hog Series" of Whiskeys produced in Vermont to commemorate the Harvest of the Whistle pig. This Special Edition Whisky is produced with a mash bill of corn malted barely and extra rye to impart a spicier tone all through out the whiskey. This limited edition whisky is the perfect blend of sweet and spicey with aromas of candied ginger, and rye spice. The palate is full of notes of cardamom, mulled cider, and pipe tobacco. The finish is warm with sweet notes of pears, dark chocolate, and Maple syrup.
- Whistle Pig RoadStock Retail$85.00
- Whistle Pig SmokeStack Retail$80.00
- Wolves x Willet Rye Batch 1 Retail$375.00
This limited-edition Volume One of Wolves’ special Rye project is delivered in collaboration with the Willet Distilling Company. The skillful and careful selection of the barrels by the two master distillers unfolds in a very special, very delicious, and perplexingly balanced Whiskey Rye blend, finished with a super detailed bottle design.
- Woodford 4 Pack Retail$350.00
Includes Woodford Reserve, Double Oaked, Woodford Wheat, & Woodford Batch proof
- Woodford Malt Retail$40.00
- Woodford Res Double Oak Retail$65.00
- Woodford Reserve Derby Edition$60.00
- Woodford Reserve Retail$55.00
- Woodford Rye Retail$55.00
- Woodford Wheated Retail$40.00
- Woodinville Bourbon Retail$45.00
- Yamazaki 12yr Retail$250.00
Cocktails TOGO
- Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned TOGO Retail$60.00
Warrens Signature Old fashioned made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Cane Syrup and Bitter Truth Aromatic Bitters. Bottled up and ready to enjoy at home.
- Corazon Spicy Margarita TOGO Retail$55.00
Let's get Spicy. Habanero infused Corazon Blue Weber Agave Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Agave Syrup. Perfect for the backyard, Parties or a day on the boat.
- Corazon Classic Margarita TOGO Retail$55.00
Take home this perfectly balanced Margarita. Fine Corazon Blue Weber Agave Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Agave Syrup. Perfect for the backyard, Parties or a day on the boat.
Dinners/Classes
Classes
- Whiskey 101 with Fitzy 11/5, 3pm$39.00
- YOGA FLOW AND BRUNCH 11/19, 10am$45.00
- Raj Bhakta of Bhakta Spirits Tasting/Meet & Greet 11/30 5pm$50.00
“Drink Vintage” With WhistlePig Founder Raj Peter Bhakta, As He Introduces His Acquisition Of The Oldest & Rarest Spirits In The World! Join us for a one-of-a-kind event hosted by spirits maverick & entrepreneur Raj P. Bhakta. Having built the luxury rye whiskey category, Bhakta is now doing the same, on a grander scale, for vintage spirits. After selling his stake in WhistlePig in 2017, Bhakta embarked on a sabbatical in search of new discoveries in the world of spirits. A twist of fate brought him to Condom, France, where he unearthed – and acquired – a miraculous cellar of ancient Armagnac dating back to 1868. BHAKTA Spirits is the world’s preeminent House of Vintages. We invite you to share this memorable evening as we enjoy BHAKTA 1928 Rye: 100 Year Old Fashioned cocktail followed by a journey through 2013 Bourbon, 1990 Jamaican Rum, and 1973 Armagnac awarded #1 Spirit in the Wo