Warren Peace Cafe 123 Arizona Street
Panini
- The Tree Hugger$11.95
Focaccia bread, cherry tomatoes, pesto, spinach & mozzarella
- Goodstock Gobbler$13.95
Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoe, honey mustard, white cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.
- Chickhiker$11.95
Chickpeas, avocado, basil, parsley, scallions, pesto, Asiago, red bell peppers on Italian bread.
- Tie Dye Reuben$13.95
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on rye bread.
- Tolstoy's Tuna$11.95
Tuna, mayo, onion, celery, relish, cheddar cheese, on choice of bread.
- Eve's temptation$11.95
Ham, Gruyère, apples, thyme, mustard on white bread.
Burritos
Breakfast Sandwich
Lighty Aphrodites
- Kiche Summit$10.95
Quiche of the day
- Bagel w Cream cheese$4.95
Bagel with cream cheese
- Hippie Hass$7.95
avocado on whole wheat bread, balsamic drizzle, cherry tomatoes.
- Parfait$6.95
- Quesadilla$4.95
Cheddar cheese on flour tortilla
- Grilled cheese$4.95
Grilled American cheese white bread
- Échave Chai Oatmeal$7.95
Soup
Salad
Coffee
Refreshers
Non Caffeinated
Espresso
- Frappe$4.95+
Espresso, choice of milk,blended with ice.
- Espresso$1.95+
House blend extracted
- Latte$4.35+
Espresso, choice of milk, light foam
- Americano$3.75+
Espresso, water
- Cappuccino$4.35+
espresso, choice of milk, foamy
- Macchiato$3.75+
espresso, "marked" with milk
- Cortado$3.75+
Espresso, choice of milk. 50/50 ratio